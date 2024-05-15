News bulletin 2024/05/15 07:31

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Predicts Melania Trump's Response To 'Humiliating' Trial Moment
Stephanie Grisham said it was an "absolutely" significant development for Donald Trump.
- HuffPost
Rachel Maddow Gags On Air After Relaying Trump Story From Michael Cohen Testimony
The MSNBC host did not hide her disgust.
- The Daily Beast
Yevgeny Prigozhin Finally Gets His Revenge From Beyond the Grave
Yulia Morozova/ReutersLess than 24 hours after Vladimir Putin sent his defense minister packing after reportedly privately blaming him for failures in the war against Ukraine, another top Defense Ministry official was yanked out of bed by masked security forces.Counterintelligence agents reportedly arrived armed to the teeth to detain Lieutenant-General Yury Kuznetsov, the head of the Defense Ministry’s personnel department, on bribery charges Monday. The Investigative Committee announced in a p
- Bloomberg
The Case is Pretty Much Over: Akerman on Trump Trial
Nick Akerman, Former Assistant US Attorney and Former Watergate Prosecutor, shares his insight on if the appearance of Speaker Mike Johnson, Governor Doug Burgum, and other Republicans attending former President Trump's court hearing calls for a judge to remove them due to potentially intimidating to a witness. Akerman also talks about Michael Cohen's second day of testimony, and states that at this point the case is pretty much over. He speaks with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Predicts Massively Triggering Moment For Her Uncle
"That is going to be extraordinarily challenging for him," said Donald Trump's niece.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump, Who Is Banned From Buying Firearms, To Address NRA
The former president's appearance will mark the ninth time that he has addressed National Rifle Association members at a major public gathering.
- The Canadian Press
'Make sure it doesn't get released;' Star witness Michael Cohen implicates Trump in hush money case
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's fixer-turned-foe, Michael Cohen, directly implicated the former president in a hush money scheme Monday, telling jurors that his celebrity client approved hefty payouts to stifle stories about sex that he feared could be harmful to his 2016 White House campaign. “You handle it,” Cohen quoted Trump as telling him after learning that a doorman had come forward with a claim that Trump had fathered a child out-of-wedlock. The Trump Tower doorman was paid $30,000 to kee
- Miami Herald
‘Now I know what he sounds like’: Listen to Barron Trump’s voice in resurfaced video
The teenager is about to graduate high school
- HuffPost
Eric Trump's Claim About His 'Good Family' Goes Down Like A Bag Of Bricks
"We’re a good family. Never have done anything wrong," Donald Trump's son said on Fox News.
- The Hill
Angry Trump blasts judge after Cohen testimony
Former President Trump on Monday laced into the New York judge handling his hush money trial after his former attorney, Michael Cohen, spent hours on the witness stand. Trump was asked as he exited the courtroom why a handful of elected officials joined him at the courthouse, with Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Sen. Tommy Tuberville…
- HuffPost
John Dean Thinks Donald Trump's Legal Team Tripped Up, And It's Going To Cost Them
“I'm not sure it worked," the Watergate figure said on CNN.
- HuffPost
Jim Mattis Gave Absolutely Brutal Description Of Donald Trump, New Book Claims
A former Trump aide also detailed the ex-defense secretary's reported tactic of avoiding the then-president.
- The Canadian Press
Controversy follows Gov. Kristi Noem as she is banned by another South Dakota tribe
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is now banned from entering nearly 20% of her state after another tribe banished her this week and the leaders of a sixth tribe recommended taking that action over comments she made earlier this year about tribal leaders benefitting from drug cartels. The latest developments in the ongoing tribal dispute come on the heels of the backlash Noem faced for writing about killing a hunting dog that misbehaved in her latest book. It is not clear how these controversies wil
- HuffPost
Jake Tapper Immediately Fact-Checks Trump's 'Very Angry' Courthouse Rant
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
- Reuters
Putin backs China's Ukraine peace plan, says Beijing understands the conflict
Putin, speaking to China's Xinhua news agency ahead of his visit to Beijing this week, said Russia remained open to dialogue and talks to solve the more than two-year-old conflict. China's plan and further "principles" made public by President Xi Jinping last month took account of factors behind the conflict, Putin said.
- The Daily Beast
MSNBC Host Throws Shade at Tuberville After Trump Court Appearance
MSNBCMSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell took a subtle shot at Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) while describing his experience Monday attending Donald Trump’s criminal hush-money trial, wryly commenting that the former president’s ally was “taking it all in as best he can, whatever sense he can make of it.”Monday’s proceedings saw Tuberville and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) follow in the footsteps of Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by making themselves seen at the first criminal
- The Daily Beast
Melania Came Up With Trump’s ‘Locker Room Talk’ Excuse, Michael Cohen Says
Alon Skuy/Getty ImagesAmong the weirdest revelations at Donald Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in New York was this snippet from ex-lawyer Michael Cohen: The former president’s “locker room talk” excuse for the leaked Access Hollywood footage of him talking about groping women actually came from his supportive wife, Melania.Cohen, who appeared Monday on the witness stand, recalled being on vacation in London with his family when dealing with the potentially catastrophic fallout to Trump’s then-sp
- CNN
Arizona officials say they can’t find Rudy Giuliani to serve him with indictment notice
Arizona prosecutors have tried for weeks – and so far failed – to serve Rudy Giuliani with notice of his indictment related to an alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.
- The Hill
New York appeals court upholds gag order in Trump hush money case
A New York appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a gag order against former President Trump in his hush money criminal case. The order, imposed on Trump by Judge Juan Merchan, bars Trump from publicly commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff or the judge’s family. It does not prevent him from attacking Merchan or Manhattan District…
- Business Insider
'Unsafe' intercepts of Australian anti-submarine aircraft by Chinese fighter jets hint at what they may be guarding so aggressively, naval expert says
China's 'unsafe' flight activity may be a response to the ability of Australia's aircraft to detect submarines in important waterways.