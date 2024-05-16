News bulletin 2024/05/16 06:28

Latest Stories
- Cosmopolitan
Zayn Malik Makes Rare Comment on Relationship With Ex Gigi Hadid
"I didn't really take much time to get to know myself."
- INSIDER
Zayn Malik says he tried using Tinder to date, but everyone accused him of catfishing
Zayn Malik opened up about dating as a celebrity who lives in Pennsylvania. He said he's been kicked off Tinder "once or twice." Now, he's happy being single.
- The Daily Beast
CNN Reveals Its Debate Moderators—and Trump Might Not be Happy
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesJust hours after Donald Trump and Joe Biden agreed to debate each other on CNN in June, the cable news network announced that the debate will be moderated by its anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The debate will take place in Atlanta at 9 p.m. on June 27, and will air live on CNN. It will be the first of at least two agreed upon presidential debates, with the second slated to be hosted by ABC on Sept. 10.Both Tapper and Bash have experience as debate mode
- HuffPost UK
Vladimir Putin Is Promoting A Bonkers Conspiracy Theory About Earth Yet Again
The Russian president said: "I am convinced that this view is shared by most people on the planet."
- HuffPost
Eric Trump’s ‘Incredible’ New Boast Backfires Spectacularly
Critics aren’t buying this big claim by the son of the former president.
- HuffPost
Rachel Maddow Gags On Air After Relaying Trump Story From Michael Cohen Testimony
The MSNBC host did not hide her disgust.
- Bloomberg
The Case is Pretty Much Over: Akerman on Trump Trial
Nick Akerman, Former Assistant US Attorney and Former Watergate Prosecutor, shares his insight on if the appearance of Speaker Mike Johnson, Governor Doug Burgum, and other Republicans attending former President Trump's court hearing calls for a judge to remove them due to potentially intimidating to a witness. Akerman also talks about Michael Cohen's second day of testimony, and states that at this point the case is pretty much over. He speaks with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."
- Miami Herald
Trump trial, his Florida guests, reveal what a sick joke American politics have become | Opinion
We’ve reached the act in Donald Trump’s hush money trial that is no longer farce, but infuriating | Opinion
- LA Times
Abcarian: 'Diaper Don'? Trump's supporters turn the tables on his puerile critics
At MAGA rallies across the country, Trumpers joyfully proclaim that 'real men wear diapers.'
- HuffPost
Journalist Says He Saw Trump Editing Speeches For His Stooges To Give Outside Court
MSNBC's Alex Wagner questioned the legality of the move, given the gag order the former president is currently under.
- HuffPost
Robert De Niro Exposes Donald Trump’s True Intentions With NSFW Slogan
The Oscar-winning actor’s furious commentary on the “vicious” former president was muted on ABC’s “The View.”
- The Hill
Former Situation Room officer: Pence came ‘close’ to being killed on Jan. 6
A former Situation Room officer said former Vice President Mike Pence came “close” to being killed on Jan. 6, 2021, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. “It’s important to me that we don’t forget that it did come that close, and that we did have discussions, ‘If we lose the [vice president,] if the…
- HuffPost
Speaker Mike Johnson Slammed For Defending Trump Outside New York City Courtroom
“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask why President Crimes is suddenly not allowed to do crimes,” read one especially snarky social media post.
- HuffPost
Jake Tapper Immediately Fact-Checks Trump's 'Very Angry' Courthouse Rant
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
- The Daily Beast
Romney Says He’d ‘Have Immediately Pardoned’ Trump If He Were Biden
Bill Clark/GettyMitt Romney, the only GOP senator to vote to convict Donald Trump in both his impeachment trials, told MSNBC on Wednesday that he “would have immediately pardoned” the 2024 hopeful if he were President Joe Biden.Reflecting on his final year in office during an interview with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, which will air on Wednesday evening, the Utah senator lamented the increasing polarization of politics across the country and how his GOP colleagues should approach the upcoming
- USA TODAY Opinion
Biden gets his wish to debate Trump. But it’s not going to be the win he thinks it is.
After President Joe Biden taunted Donald Trump to acquiesce to a debate, the former president quickly responded that he is ready to “rumble.”
- The Canadian Press
Ottawa to acquire Quebec Bridge from CN, will spend $1 billion on span over 25 years
QUEBEC — The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge, following decades of political wrangling over what to do with the century-old span. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Quebec City Wednesday that Ottawa will spend $1 billion over the next 25 years to repair, repaint and maintain the bridge, extending its life for "decades." "It is a perfectly good bridge that has served for many years," Trudeau sa
- The Canadian Press
Donald Trump asks New York’s high court to intervene in fight over gag order in hush money trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is seeking to have New York’s highest court intervene in his fight over a gag order that has seen him fined $10,000 and threatened with jail for violating a ban on commenting about witnesses, jurors and others connected to his hush money criminal trial. The former president’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Wednesday, a day after the state’s mid-level appellate court refused his request to lift or modify the restrictions. The filing was listed on a court docket, but
- United Press International
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
The private jet of former President Donald Trump hit a parked aircraft over the weekend at Florida's West Palm Beach International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
- Business Insider
Russia can't seem to stop this Ukrainian Cessna-style drone that, compared to missiles, is basically a 'flying brick' with a bomb onboard
Moscow's feared air defenses have proven to be a headache on the battlefield, but Ukraine's deep drone strikes are slipping through.