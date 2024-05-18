News bulletin 2024/05/18 07:28

Latest Stories
- People
Barron Trump, 18, Graduates High School with Parents in Attendance: Photos
The Associated Press caught a glimpse of the event on Friday, which saw Donald and Melania Trump sitting front row in the audience
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Thinks She Knows Exactly Why Ivanka And Don Jr. Haven't Turned Up In Court
Their no-show at Donald Trump's hush money trial is down to two things, said the former president's niece.
- The Independent
Greene called ‘bleach blonde bad-built butch body’ in House screaming match where ‘drinking was involved’
Both Republicans and Democrats said on Friday drinking was taking place
- HuffPost
Majorie Taylor Greene Insults Jasmine Crockett, Sends Oversight Committee Hearing Into Chaos
Even by recent standards, Thursday's meeting of the House Oversight Committee was a shocking train wreck.
- Time
Trump Breaks Silence About Kristi Noem Killing Her Own Dog
Noem received widespread backlash when she admitted to shooting and killing her 14-month old dog, Cricket.
- The Daily Beast
Russians Plunged into Darkness After Monster Drone Attack
Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkraine launched a massive drone attack against military and energy facilities in Russia and the occupied peninsula Crimea overnight, with Moscow saying Friday that over 100 unmanned weapons had been involved in the operation.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted and destroyed 102 UAVs over four different regions while another six drone boats were taken out in the Black Sea. While the ministry did not reveal the extent of the damage from the att
- The Daily Beast
MAGA Rep’s Insane Biden Claim Is Too Much Even for Maria Bartiromo
Fox Business NetworkRep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) made a bizarre claim Thursday, insisting that he has “evidence” to support his allegation that President Joe Biden was “jacked up on something” during the State of the Union address. He even offered to show his so-called proof to Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo “offline.”The MAGA congressman’s wild accusation seemed to go too far for the pro-Trump conspiracy-loving Bartiromo, who once relied on “wackadoodle” claims made by a woman who thinks
- The Daily Beast
Reporter Puts Trump on the Spot Over His 2020 Vow on Minnesota
KSTPIn an interview with a St. Paul, Minnesota reporter that aired a few days before his scheduled appearance Friday at the state GOP Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, former President Donald Trump denied saying that he wouldn’t return to the Midwest state if he lost it in 2020—but the local ABC affiliate brought the receipts to prove otherwise.KSTP reporter Tom Hauser spoke with Trump over a video call conducted Tuesday before the indicted ex-president went to court to hear testimony from his for
- HuffPost
Trump Complains 'I Have The Only' Illegal NDA While His Lawyers Claim He Knew Nothing Of It
In trying to argue that nondisclosure agreements are common and legal, Trump contradicted his lawyers' story that he wasn’t aware of the deal.
- The Wrap
Anderson Cooper Says if He Was a Trump Juror, He Would Think Michael Cohen Is ‘Making This Up’ | Video
The CNN host shares his surprise witnessing the former fixer being “cornered in what appeared to be a lie” in Thursday’s testimony The post Anderson Cooper Says if He Was a Trump Juror, He Would Think Michael Cohen Is ‘Making This Up’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- HuffPost
Joe Biden Trolls Trump With Meme Reminding Him Of Failed Doomsday Prediction
Of all the former president's claims, this one may have held up the least.
- CNN
The phone call that may upend the Trump NY hush money case
Gene Rossi and Leslie Ellis join The Lead
- The Hill
Raskin says it’s ‘worth investigating’ whether House members were drinking in hearing room
Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, says it’s “worth investigating” whether lawmakers were drinking during Thursday’s explosive hearing, after rumors circulated that noncommittee members were intoxicated. “I didn’t see the drinking by the gentlelady from New Mexico, Melanie Stansbury raised it, she said there are members drinking…
- USA TODAY Opinion
Biden's poll numbers are awful. America, brace for a Trump victory in November.
Joe Biden is probably going to lose this election. Many of us realize that already, I suspect, but grief is a process.
- HuffPost
George Stephanopoulos Brings House Down With First Thing He'd Ask At Biden-Trump Debate
Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" audience erupted over the proposal.
- Business Insider
The US is worried about an invasion, but China could take control of Taiwan without firing a shot, war experts warn
A Chinese coercion campaign, likelier than an invasion and in some ways already happening, isn't something the US is prepared for, experts warn.
- The Hill
At least 9 GOP lawmakers are at Trump trial, which could be a problem for Republicans
At least nine Republican lawmakers traveled to New York to appear in court alongside former President Trump on Thursday, the latest in a string of GOP lawmakers to attend the hush money trial. The move could jeopardize GOP attendance at a key vote later in the day and also comes after the House Oversight and…
- INSIDER
As Michael Cohen's testimony droned on, the real hush-money show moved outdoors with crude balloons and a 'Beetlejuice' chant
As Michael Cohen testimony droned on, the show moved outside, where pro-Trump penis-shaped balloons competed with anti-Trump chants of "Beetlejuice!"
- The Daily Beast
Trump Will Spend Part of Barron’s Big Graduation Day at a GOP Fundraiser
Marco Bello/GettyLast month, Donald Trump was indignant when it appeared that the judge in his hush-money trial might not let him have a day off from the proceedings in order to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation. Trump said Barron “was looking forward for years to have graduation with his mother and father there” at the ceremony, but it looked like the judge wouldn’t let him “escape this scam—it’s a scam trial.”In the end, of course, Judge Juan Merchan did allow the former president
- CNN
Opinion: Stormy Daniels testified about something billions of humans do. Why was she demeaned for it?
The media decided to erroneously describe a grown woman openly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with a grown man as obscene, writes Danielle Campoamor.