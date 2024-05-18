News bulletin 2024/05/18 21:24

Latest Stories
- People
Barron Trump, 18, Graduates High School with Parents in Attendance: Photos
The Associated Press caught a glimpse of the event on Friday, which saw Donald and Melania Trump sitting front row in the audience
- The Daily Beast
Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium
XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi
- The Independent
Greene called ‘bleach blonde bad-built butch body’ in House screaming match where ‘drinking was involved’
Both Republicans and Democrats said on Friday drinking was taking place
- HuffPost
Majorie Taylor Greene Insults Jasmine Crockett, Sends Oversight Committee Hearing Into Chaos
Even by recent standards, Thursday's meeting of the House Oversight Committee was a shocking train wreck.
- United Press International
Rudy Giuliani served notice of Az. indictment during birthday party
Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.
- The Daily Beast
Reporter Puts Trump on the Spot Over His 2020 Vow on Minnesota
KSTPIn an interview with a St. Paul, Minnesota reporter that aired a few days before his scheduled appearance Friday at the state GOP Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, former President Donald Trump denied saying that he wouldn’t return to the Midwest state if he lost it in 2020—but the local ABC affiliate brought the receipts to prove otherwise.KSTP reporter Tom Hauser spoke with Trump over a video call conducted Tuesday before the indicted ex-president went to court to hear testimony from his for
- The Canadian Press
Israeli army finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza killed at Oct. 7 music festival
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of 22-year-old Louk's twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the militants’ attack on communities in southern Israel. The military identified the other two bodies as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, It
- The Daily Beast
Russians Plunged into Darkness After Monster Drone Attack
Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkraine launched a massive drone attack against military and energy facilities in Russia and the occupied peninsula Crimea overnight, with Moscow saying Friday that over 100 unmanned weapons had been involved in the operation.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted and destroyed 102 UAVs over four different regions while another six drone boats were taken out in the Black Sea. While the ministry did not reveal the extent of the damage from the att
- CNN
The phone call that may upend the Trump NY hush money case
Gene Rossi and Leslie Ellis join The Lead
- The Hill
Trump demands drug test for Biden ahead of first debate
Former President Trump said he wants President Biden to be drug-tested before their first debate. “I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump said at the Minnesota Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner Friday. “I am, no I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union, he…
- HuffPost
Joe Biden Trolls Trump With Meme Reminding Him Of Failed Doomsday Prediction
Of all the former president's claims, this one may have held up the least.
- HuffPost
Trump Complains 'I Have The Only' Illegal NDA While His Lawyers Claim He Knew Nothing Of It
In trying to argue that nondisclosure agreements are common and legal, Trump contradicted his lawyers' story that he wasn’t aware of the deal.
- The Wrap
Anderson Cooper Says if He Was a Trump Juror, He Would Think Michael Cohen Is ‘Making This Up’ | Video
The CNN host shares his surprise witnessing the former fixer being “cornered in what appeared to be a lie” in Thursday’s testimony The post Anderson Cooper Says if He Was a Trump Juror, He Would Think Michael Cohen Is ‘Making This Up’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Hill
Trump suggests White House owes him apology for ‘sham trial’
Former President Trump said Friday evening he thinks the “inner halls” of the White House should apologize for the New York hush money case Trump faces, and that the case should be dropped. “There is virtually universal agreement of the fact that the Alvin Bragg Witch Hunt against me, a SHAM TRIAL instigated and prosecuted…
- The Hill
Raskin says it’s ‘worth investigating’ whether House members were drinking in hearing room
Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, says it’s “worth investigating” whether lawmakers were drinking during Thursday’s explosive hearing, after rumors circulated that noncommittee members were intoxicated. “I didn’t see the drinking by the gentlelady from New Mexico, Melanie Stansbury raised it, she said there are members drinking…
- USA TODAY Opinion
Biden's poll numbers are awful. America, brace for a Trump victory in November.
Joe Biden is probably going to lose this election. Many of us realize that already, I suspect, but grief is a process.
- Business Insider
The Ukraine war exposed serious flaws in some of the most sophisticated US weapons systems
The US is studying the Ukraine war for clues on conflicts of the future.
- INSIDER
As Michael Cohen's testimony droned on, the real hush-money show moved outdoors with crude balloons and a 'Beetlejuice' chant
As Michael Cohen testimony droned on, the show moved outside, where pro-Trump penis-shaped balloons competed with anti-Trump chants of "Beetlejuice!"
- Business Insider
The US is worried about an invasion, but China could take control of Taiwan without firing a shot, war experts warn
A Chinese coercion campaign, likelier than an invasion and in some ways already happening, isn't something the US is prepared for, experts warn.
- HuffPost
MSNBC Host Says Trump Allies Had 'Mean Girls' Moment With George Conway In Court
Katy Tur said the former president's entourage had "a mean girl quality to their presence."