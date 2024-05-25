News bulletin 2024/05/25 20:24

Latest Stories
Trumpworld Claims 25,000 People Attended His Rally. Aerial Shots Show Otherwise.
ABC7 via YouTubeTrumpworld is once again splintering from reality. This time, the diversion relates to counting—specifically, how many people attended Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx on Thursday.Trump, who has long obsessed over the size of crowds at his events, shared an article from Right Side Broadcasting Network to his Truth Social account that quoted the Trump campaign as saying 25,000 people attended the “electrifying” event. The New York Times reported that Trump’s team had acquired a p
- Rolling Stone
Trump Pressures Republicans to Pass a Law to Keep Him Out of Jail Forever
The former president is convinced state prosecutors will target him again after a second term, and wants the GOP to solve that problem for him
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: ‘Good-Natured’ Trump Trial Lawyer Is Turning Into His Accomplice
Mark Peterson - Pool / Getty Images All through the hush-money trial, Donald Trump has excoriated Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as corrupt thugs.So, you might assume that Trump will blame them and not the lead defense attorney Todd Blanche if the case ends in a conviction.But Trump has his own logic. He repeatedly leveled the same insults at Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron and New York State Attorney General Leticia James during the civil fraud case
- The Hill
Trump rants about ‘bookkeeping error’ in latest attack on hush money judge
Former President Trump took to social media Friday evening lashing out at the judge overseeing his hush money trial, suggesting the charges in the case were based on a simple “bookkeeping error.” “The bookkeeping error that I am being incorrectly and unconstitutionally prosecuted for is the fact that a bookkeeper, innocently and correctly, called a…
- The New York Times
How Donald Trump Still Lives in the 1980s
NEW YORK — When his criminal trial finishes for the day, Donald Trump typically returns to the marble-and-gold triplex atop Trump Tower, the high rise he built in the early 1980s and used to establish a public image as a master builder. It is the silver lining for Trump, as he spends his first sustained period of time in Manhattan since he moved to Washington in 2017. He passes the days in a dingy courtroom downtown, where he faces 34 felonies, listening to people from his old life describe him
- The Daily Beast
Justice Alito’s Beach Home Neighbors Sound Off on That Jan. 6 Flag
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyLong Beach Island, New Jersey—About 45 minutes past the Garden State Parkway’s Judy Blume Service Area, itself precisely 24 miles southeast of the Jon Bon Jovi Service Area, the original Ron Jon Surf Shop appears, like a Jersey Shore apparition, just off Route 72.Roughly 15 minutes down Ocean County Road 607, beyond Boulevard Clams and Lenny & John’s Subs—if you pass Mustache Bill’s Diner, you’ve gone too far—sits an unremarkable beach h
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Trump’s New York Rally Is a Scary Reminder of His Reach
Brendan McDermid/ReutersHiring actors who answered a casting call for a $50 gig—dubbed “not a traditional ‘background job’”—was the only way Donald Trump could draw a crowd when he announced his candidacy for president in 2015.“Wow. Whoa. That is some group of people. Thousands!” he exclaimed of the two dozen who cheered on cue in the lobby of Trump Tower at the time.But despite the countless lies and incessant hype on crowd figures that followed, Trump really did draw over a thousand–if not exa
- The Conversation
Putin’s designs on a Baltic island are leading Sweden to prepare for war
A rogue document apparently showing Russian intention to expand its territory in the Baltic region surfaced in the past few days.
- HuffPost
No Sympathy For The Devil: Mick Jagger Jabs At Trump In Concert
The Rolling Stones frontman gave the former president's critics some satisfaction at MetLife Stadium.
- Insider Monkey
The Fastest Declining Economy in the World in 2024
In this article, we will be finding the fastest-declining economy in the world in 2024. Based on the average annual GDP growth rates of the past 5 years, we’ve also prepared the free full list of 15 Fastest-Declining Economies in the World in 2024. The global economy is experiencing critical economic challenges as growth is […]
- CBC
'False promises' made by government, says resident of new shelter at former airport hotel
Former tent encampment resident Kathy Lynn White says she feels trapped in the government's new transitional housing facility on Airport Road. (CBC)A resident of Newfoundland and Labrador's new transitional housing facility in a former airport hotel says she hasn't received the help she was promised and wants to leave. Kathy Lynn White says she hasn't received support at the former Comfort Inn since moving in on May 3. There's no income support, no support workers and no transportation, she said
- The Hill
5 hurdles that could trip Trump up as he tries to retake the White House
Former President Trump is the slight favorite to win November’s election with less than six months to go. That’s less because of national polls — where Trump holds only a very small lead — and more because of his standing in the battleground states. In the polling average maintained by The Hill and Decision Desk…
- The Hill
Garland mocks House Oversight Committee over raucous contempt hearing
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday took a quick jab at the House Oversight Committee for devolving into highly publicized chaos last week during a markup to hold him in contempt of Congress. When asked Thursday if he watched the Oversight Committee’s hearing last week, Garland quipped, “I caught part of that hearing on ‘Saturday…
- Raleigh News and Observer
Former President Donald Trump is coming to the Coca-Cola 600, and so are Democrats
The Democratic National Committee is not letting Trump visit the Coca-Cola 600 without reminding voters of “his extreme agenda.”
- Business Insider
US-supplied HIMARS 'completely ineffective' against superior Russian jamming technology, report says
Russian jamming can cause the HIMAR missiles to miss targets by 50ft or more, The Washington Post reported.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Trump will pardon himself if reelected. Biden should be the 'big guy' and do it now.
There are good reasons for the president to pardon Donald Trump. In fact, Joe Biden should do so during the first presidential debate.
- GOBankingRates
Donald Trump’s Money Timeline: See the Former President’s Financial Milestones
Donald Trump's career has been quite a ride. After inheriting a real estate company from his dad, the former president's path to where he is today has been anything but predictable. Find Out: How...
- The Daily Beast
MTG Gives the Thumbs-Up to Alito’s Upside-Down Flag
Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty ImagesRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) thinks every American flag should be flipped upside-down, actually.The Georgia congresswoman claimed as much in a social media rant she posted on Wednesday in which she defended Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, but only after simultaneously excoriating Democrats, praising Donald Trump, and falsely accusing the FBI of trying to kill the former president.With all those plates spinning, Greene punctuated her
- Business Insider
Russia has figured out how to mess up Ukraine's crucial Starlink battlefield internet, report says
For the first time, the Russian military has caused widespread disruptions to Starlink in Ukraine, according to The New York Times.
- The New York Times
Sotomayor Describes Frustration With Being a Liberal on the Supreme Court
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Some days, after Justice Sonia Sotomayor listens to the Supreme Court announce its decisions, she goes into her chambers, shuts the door and weeps. “There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried,” Sotomayor told a crowd Friday at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University, where she was being honored. “There have been those days. And there are likely to be more.” The comments about the challenges of being a liberal o