News bulletin 2024/05/26 19:24

- The Canadian Press
Trump, accustomed to friendly crowds, confronts repeated booing during Libertarian convention speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record. When he took the stage, many jeered while some supporters clad in “Make America Great” hats and T-shirts cheered and chanted “USA! USA!” It was a rare moment of Trump coming face-to-face with open de
- GOBankingRates
I’m an Economist: Here Are My Predictions for Inflation If Trump Wins
The 2024 election will be here before you know it, and economists are watching it closely. If Donald Trump wins a second term, some experts believe it could affect the trajectory of inflation in the...
- The Hill
George Conway predicts Trump won’t be unanimously acquitted in hush money trial
Conservative pundit George Conway predicted former President Trump will not be unanimously acquitted in the Manhattan hush money trial. Conway told MSNBC’s Katie Phang on Saturday that testimony over the past few weeks showed that Trump is “neck-deep” in the case, where he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records. Conway added that it is…
- The Daily Beast
Trumpworld Claims 25,000 People Attended His Rally. Aerial Shots Show Otherwise.
ABC7 via YouTubeTrumpworld is once again splintering from reality. This time, the diversion relates to counting—specifically, how many people attended Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx on Thursday.Trump, who has long obsessed over the size of crowds at his events, shared an article from Right Side Broadcasting Network to his Truth Social account that quoted the Trump campaign as saying 25,000 people attended the “electrifying” event. The New York Times reported that Trump’s team had acquired a p
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: ‘Good-Natured’ Trump Trial Lawyer Is Turning Into His Accomplice
Mark Peterson - Pool / Getty Images All through the hush-money trial, Donald Trump has excoriated Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as corrupt thugs.So, you might assume that Trump will blame them and not the lead defense attorney Todd Blanche if the case ends in a conviction.But Trump has his own logic. He repeatedly leveled the same insults at Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron and New York State Attorney General Leticia James during the civil fraud case
- Business Insider
2 Yale researchers are pulling back the curtain on Russia's sanctions-stricken economy — and it's landed them on a list of Putin's enemies
Russia's economy is in trouble, no matter how much the government tries to distort the facts, two Yale researchers say.
- Business Insider
US Stryker armored fighting vehicles help Ukraine recapture lost territory in Kharkiv region, report says
The Ukrainian fightback around Vovchansk is being led by the elite 82nd Air Assault Brigade, sources told the Kyiv Post.
- The Hill
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins calls out Trump for claim about trial judge: ‘That’s not true’
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…
- The Conversation
Secession is here: States, cities and the wealthy are already withdrawing from America
Secession talk evokes fears of a second Civil War. But one scholar says secession is already happening in the US under a variety of guises.
- The New York Times
How Donald Trump Still Lives in the 1980s
NEW YORK — When his criminal trial finishes for the day, Donald Trump typically returns to the marble-and-gold triplex atop Trump Tower, the high rise he built in the early 1980s and used to establish a public image as a master builder. It is the silver lining for Trump, as he spends his first sustained period of time in Manhattan since he moved to Washington in 2017. He passes the days in a dingy courtroom downtown, where he faces 34 felonies, listening to people from his old life describe him
- Euronews
Poland scrambles jets to secure airspace from Russian attacks on Ukraine
Warsaw said all steps were taken to secure the country's airspace as Moscow pummeled Ukraine with missiles on Saturday.
- CNN
Washington Post: Justice Samuel Alito’s wife said upside-down American flag was ‘an international signal of distress’ in 2021
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife previously said the inverted American flag flown at the couple’s house in January 2021 was “an international signal of distress,” The Washington Post reported Saturday, detailing an encounter during that time between the Alitos and a Post reporter outside the couple’s home.
- HuffPost
No Sympathy For The Devil: Mick Jagger Jabs At Trump In Concert
The Rolling Stones frontman gave the former president's critics some satisfaction at MetLife Stadium.
- Business Insider
The US gave up sending Ukraine Excalibur guided artillery shells costing $100,000 because they rarely hit their target, report says
The US halted Excalibur-guided artillery shell deliveries to Ukraine after Kyiv reported high failure rates caused by Russia's electronic jamming.
- The Daily Beast
‘Swamp Creature!’: Trump Gets Shouted Down as He Begs for Libertarian Nomination
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images It was clear from the start that this year’s Libertarian convention would not be a staid affair.Going into the weekend, the Washington Hilton was stocked with shrink-wrapped packs of Blood of Tyrants’ Liquid Freedom Energy Tea. More than one attendee appeared to be smoking indoors. The drinks were flowing and the crowd was chanting, booing, and hollering through speeches left and right. Punches even flew. And that was all before former President Donald Trump took th
- GOBankingRates
I’m an Economist: Here Are My Predictions for Inflation If Biden Wins Again
Stubborn inflation has been hitting Americans at every level: From grocery prices to those of housing, high costs have placed an enormous toll on consumers. Thus, it came as no surprise that the...
- Insider Monkey
The Fastest Declining Economy in the World in 2024
In this article, we will be finding the fastest-declining economy in the world in 2024. Based on the average annual GDP growth rates of the past 5 years, we’ve also prepared the free full list of 15 Fastest-Declining Economies in the World in 2024. The global economy is experiencing critical economic challenges as growth is […]
- The Hill
George Conway slams Trump’s ‘moral depravity,’ lauds Smith’s move to gag him in docs case
Conservative attorney George Conway weighed in on former President Trump’s recent false claims that the FBI was prepared to kill him when they searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022 for classified documents, criticizing Trump for his “moral depravity.” Conway, speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about Trump’s controversial fundraising email, said the accusation against a government agency was…
- The Canadian Press
Man insults judge who sentenced him to 12 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.”
- CBC
Albertans think Danielle Smith is bad on affordability. Here's why she isn't paying for it
EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC News commissioned this public opinion research in April, leading into the first anniversary of the United Conservative Party's general election win last May. The poll offers insight into how Albertans feel about Danielle Smith's UCP government and the Opposition NDP. As with all polls, this one provides a snapshot in time. This analysis is one in a series of articles from this research.The three most important issues to Albertans are health care, the cost of living and housing