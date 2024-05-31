News bulletin 2024/05/31 06:28

Latest Stories
Fox News Completely Melts Down Over Trump’s Guilty Verdict: ‘This Is Warfare!’
Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's Ranting Sticky Note Is Caught On Camera By Photographer
Some people were stunned by the former president's handwritten message. Others thought it was a deliberate ploy.
- HuffPost
Trump's Newest Whine Has 1 Glaring Flaw, And Critics Can't Help Pointing It Out
The former president's latest courthouse complaint has a huge problem.
- CBC
Emigration from Canada to the U.S. hits a 10-year high as tens of thousands head south
Tens of thousands of Canadians are emigrating from Canada to the United States and the number of people packing up and moving south has hit a level not seen in 10 years or more, according to data compiled by CBC News.There's nothing new about Canadians moving south of the 49th parallel for love, work or warmer weather, but the latest figures from the American Community Survey (ACS) suggest it's now happening at a much higher rate than the historical average.The ACS, which is conducted by the U.S
- The Canadian Press
Lawyer for trucker who caused deadly Broncos crash says families have no right to sue
REGINA — A lawyer for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says families of the victims have no standing to seek compensation in an ongoing lawsuit. Court arguments are being heard this week in Regina over whether the truck driver and Saskatchewan government can be removed as defendants in the suit. The claim also names the bus and trucking companies. Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when the rookie trucker went through a stop sign and into the path of
- The Daily Beast
Michael Cohen Gets Back at Trump Lawyer Over Courtroom ‘Liar’ Jab
Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make
- HuffPost
Trump Mocked For Struggling With 'Emotional Support Paper' In Courthouse Rant
The former president's attempt to defend himself took a turn outside court Tuesday.
- HuffPost
Eric Trump Busted In 'Obvious Lie' In Off-The-Rails Defense Of Dad
The son of the former president was quickly called out on social media.
- The Daily Beast
Steven Seagal’s Acting Career Hits New Low in Nutso Kremlin Speech
Action star turned Putin pal Steven Seagal delivered a painful speech at the Kremlin on Thursday as he was presented with an award for his dubious accomplishments as the Kremlin’s special diplomatic representative to the U.S.Staring down at a prepared text, the Under Siege star dispassionately urged those in attendance to “come together and fight for truth and justice” against Nazi propaganda after the Russian president awarded him the Order of Friendship for his “great contribution” to internat
- HuffPost
Anthony Scaramucci Reveals 'Nervous Tic' That Shows Trump Is Feeling The Heat Right Now
The ex-White House communications director spotted "a tell" of the former president's outlook as the jury deliberates in his hush money case.
- HuffPost
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Forgets Trump's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein
The Georgia Republican wants to go after people who might be on the notorious sex trafficker's "client list" but ignores the former president's links to him.
- HuffPost
Trump Throws Absolute Fit In Middle-Of-The-Night Attack On Robert De Niro
The former president lashed out after the actor called him “a tyrant” and “a coward."
- The Hill
Ty Cobb: Founding Fathers would be ‘weeping and stunned’ over Trump guilty verdict
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said that America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in this hush-money case that came down on Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former…
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Spots Courthouse Moment That 'Definitely' Bothers Donald Trump
The daily incident is triggering for the former president, said Stephanie Grisham.
- HuffPost
‘Buckle Up’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Issues Warning Ahead Of Trump Trial Verdict
The ex-Trump aide predicted the former president's response whatever way his hush money trial goes.
- The Canadian Press
North Korea's trash rains onto South Korea, balloon by balloon. Here's what it means
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Manure. Cigarette butts. Scraps of cloth. Waste batteries. Even, reportedly, diapers. This week, North Korea floated hundreds of huge balloons to dump all of that trash across rival South Korea — an old-fashioned, Cold War-style provocation that the country has rarely used in recent years.
- Futurism
Elon Musk Distances Himself From Possible Trump Presidency
According to some unnamed sources, Donald Trump has been discussing bringing Elon Musk into his second White House term should he win re-election — but the South African billionaire himself is denying any such talks. In response to the Wall Street Journal's reporting, which was based on sources whose identities were not printed, Musk tweeted that […]
- USA TODAY Opinion
Is Trump guilty or not? Acquitted or convicted, he wins no matter what.
Former President Donald Trump will win in 2024 and there is nothing you can do to stop him. In fact, he will win twice.
- Reuters
Think tank close to Kremlin says Russia should consider a 'demonstrative' nuclear explosion
A senior member of a Russian think tank whose ideas sometimes become government policy has suggested Moscow consider a "demonstrative" nuclear explosion to cow the West into refusing to allow Ukraine to use its arms against targets inside Russia. The proposal, by Dmitry Suslov, a member of the Moscow-based Council for Foreign and Defence Policy, was issued a day after President Vladimir Putin warned the West that NATO members in Europe were playing with fire by proposing to let Kyiv use Western weapons to strike deep inside Russia, something he said could trigger a global conflict. Ukraine's leadership says it needs to be able to strike Russian forces and military targets inside Russia with long-range Western missiles to be able to defend itself and prevent air, missile and drone attacks, a view which has found some support among some Western countries but not yet with Washington.
- Business Insider
Why the Swedish and Finnish Air Forces are a powerful add to NATO
Finland and Sweden pack a major air power punch for the NATO alliance, and not just from their robust fighter fleets.