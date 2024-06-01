News bulletin 2024/06/01 11:24

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence With 4-Word Message For Dad After Guilty Verdict
The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.
- HuffPost
Hillary Clinton's Reaction To Trump Verdict Says It All — Without Even Saying His Name
The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Jr. Quotes Most Unexpected Source To Pledge Revenge For Verdict
The son of the former president-turned-convicted-felon cited a minor celebrity to make his point.
- People
Donald Trump Verdict Was ‘Another Layer of Poison’ for Melania: ‘She’ll Probably Always Be Mad at Him’ (Exclusive)
Sources told PEOPLE last spring that Melania hoped her husband's criminal case would disappear. Now, the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme is an impossible subject for her to avoid
- HuffPost
New Yorker Pokes Trump In His Most Infamous Sore Spot With Scathing New Cover
The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.
- The Daily Beast
Fox News Completely Melts Down Over Trump’s Guilty Verdict: ‘This Is Warfare!’
Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o
- The Daily Beast
The Physical Toll the Trial Took on Trump
It’s unclear what effect Donald Trump’s conviction will have on his run for president, but it has already taken a toll on his physical appearance.The former president looks noticeably more tired and less confident after his grueling weeks-long criminal trial, experts told The Daily Beast.“He looks visibly exhausted from it,” said Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “His under-eye area looks darker and it looks more puffy, overall his skin color and tone are more sallow. It looks
- HuffPost
I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.
The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.
- The Daily Beast
Michael Cohen Gets Back at Trump Lawyer Over Courtroom ‘Liar’ Jab
Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make
- The Daily Beast
Mussed-Looking Trump Goes on Wild Free Associative Rant at Post-Conviction Press Conference
Donald Trump gave a bizarre press conference Friday on the morning after he became the first former American president to be criminally convicted, variously wheeling out his favorite gripes about his prosecution and bragging about how much money he’s raised in the wake of the verdict.Speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York City, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee renewed his bogus claims that Joe Biden was responsible for his trial and insisted that he did nothing wrong and
- HuffPost
‘Really?’: Michael Steele Stunned By ‘Boneheaded' Biden-On-Trump Advice
"What the hell are you people talking about?" asked the former Republican National Committee chair.
- The Hill
Ty Cobb: Founding Fathers would be ‘weeping and stunned’ over Trump guilty verdict
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money case that came down Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former president…
- Reuters
Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict
Supporters of former President Donald Trump, enraged by his conviction on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, flooded pro-Trump websites with calls for riots, revolution and violent retribution. After Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, according to a Reuters review of comments on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win and the Gateway Pundit. Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.
- ABC News
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's sons react to guilty verdict in hush money trial
Ivanka Trump delivered a brief -- and indirect -- social media post late Thursday in the wake of her father's conviction at his hush money trial. The former presidential adviser, who has stayed out of the limelight during the trial, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her and her father when she was a child, writing, "I love you dad." Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest child, was the first to come out in defense of his father just minutes after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial on Thursday, laying the blame at Trump's political rivals.
- Sky video
Ukraine launches major attack against Russian base in Crimea
Ukraine has launched a major attack on a Russian naval base in occupied Crimea.
- HuffPost
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Forgets Trump's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein
The Georgia Republican wants to go after people who might be on the notorious sex trafficker's "client list" but ignores the former president's links to him.
- The Canadian Press
Donald Trump’s attorney was 'shocked' the former president took the verdict with 'solemnness'
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyer told The Associated Press he was surprised at Trump’s stoic demeanor as he listened to the verdict that made him the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime. Todd Blanche was sitting to Trump’s left in the Manhattan courtroom as the verdict was read — the jury foreman repeating the word “guilty” 34 times.
- HuffPost
Newsmax Host Makes Head-Spinning Comparison Between Trump And Obama
Greg Kelly defended the former president's "human scum" comment in a truly unexpected way.
- Business Insider
Trump's family furious about the historic conviction of the former president — with at least one exception
Eric Trump and Donald Jr. Trump immediately denounced their father's conviction in the hush-money trial.
- The Daily Beast
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Corners JD Vance on Trump Verdict: What About Law & Order?
CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer challenged Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on Friday to square how Republicans can call themselves “the party of law and order” when their presumptive presidential nominee was just convicted on 34 felony charges.Blitzer also pushed back when the MAGA senator insisted that Donald Trump’s supporters “are not violent people,” noting that a far-right mob attacked the U.S. Capitol to protest Trump’s 2020 election loss.One of Trump’s vice presidential hopefuls who attended the ex-presiden