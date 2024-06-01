News bulletin 2024/06/01 11:24

ABC News

Ivanka Trump delivered a brief -- and indirect -- social media post late Thursday in the wake of her father's conviction at his hush money trial. The former presidential adviser, who has stayed out of the limelight during the trial, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her and her father when she was a child, writing, "I love you dad." Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest child, was the first to come out in defense of his father just minutes after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial on Thursday, laying the blame at Trump's political rivals.