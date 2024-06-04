News bulletin 2024/06/04 07:30

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Reveals How Melania Reacted To His Conviction In The Hush Money Trial
The former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Begs Supreme Court for Help as He Awaits Hush-Money Sentencing
Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to weigh in on his hush-money case as his sentencing looms next month.The former president, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, is set to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the beginning of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. He has vowed to appeal his history-making conviction on charges related to his efforts to unlawfully influence the 2016 election with a scheme to cover up a hush-money payment
- The Hill
George Conway knocks CNN for Trump trial coverage
Conservative commentator George Conway slammed CNN for its coverage of former President Trump’s hush money trial, criticizing the network for what he claimed was the permitting of right-wing “lies” to be told on the air. Conway, the former Trump ally-turned vocal critic, reflected on his tense conversation on CNN last week with Scott Jennings, a…
- CNN
After 1,000 complaints in one week, court no longer accepting ‘orchestrated’ complaints about judge in Trump’s Florida case
A federal appeals court will no longer accept complaints about Aileen Cannon, the judge presiding over the federal criminal case against Donald Trump in Florida, that appear to be part of an “orchestrated campaign.”
- People
Donald Trump Is Banned from 37 Countries as Convicted Felon, Including Major Allies Like Canada and U.K.
If elected president again, Trump would need special permission to enter several key countries for maintaining foreign relations
- HuffPost
Fox News' Brit Hume Puts Lara Trump On Blast Over 'Stupid' Campaign Move
This move could destroy the GOP's chances of control over the Senate, he warned.
- HuffPost
Mehdi Hasan Has Chilling Warning Over What ‘World’s Biggest Loser’ Trump Will Do Next
The pundit made an alarming prediction about the former president.
- The Independent
Lauren Boebert left squirming after she is confronted over Beetlejuice saga during Republican debate
‘I’m not going to continue to live life in shame and be beat up by this,’ the embattled GOP lawmaker said
- The Hill
Trump says potential house arrest in hush money conviction would be ‘tough for public to take’
Former President Trump suggested being placed on house arrest for his hush money conviction could be a “breaking point” for Americans, whom he claimed “would not stand for it.” “I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” Trump said Sunday in an interview with Fox News’s Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy. “I…
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Pretends Like 'Lock Her Up' Was Never One Of His Rallying Cries
The former president denied ever calling for his 2016 adversary, Hillary Clinton, to be arrested in a new interview on Fox News.
- ABC News Videos
How Trump's polls are changing post-conviction
538’s Galen Druke breaks down recent polling for the 2024 presidential election following former President Donald Trump’s conviction.
- HuffPost
Multiple Trump Witnesses Have Received Significant Financial Benefits From His Businesses, Campaign
Witnesses in the various criminal cases against the former president have gotten pay raises, new jobs and more. If any benefits were intended to influence testimony, that could be a crime.
- The Daily Beast
‘Trust Jesus’ MAGA Bus Crashes Into Pole Ahead of Staten Island Pro-Trump Rally
If it was a sign from God, it was a little on the nose.A trailer decked out in MAGA merch that reportedly belongs to two Trump superfans was totaled in a traffic accident on Staten Island on Sunday, with the vehicle crashing into a utility pole just hours before a rally for the former president was set to kick off nearby.A video of the aftermath taken by a bystander shows the damaged bus at rest on the street, “Trust Jesus” and “Let’s Go Brandon” posters littered around its shattered windscreen.
- The Independent
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Fauci should be jailed and rails against ‘evil science’ at Covid hearing
Dr Fauci, the former head of the NIAID, is facing questions from the GOP-led subcommittee investigating the US’s Covid-19 response and the virus’s origins
- Rolling Stone
Trump Threatens Public ‘Breaking Point’ If Jailed. Schiff Says He’s ‘Inciting Violence’
“This is another dangerous appeal to violence," the congressman said
- CNN
Fauci draws GOP ire but Kennedy may be making him a problem for Trump
The public lashing Dr. Anthony Fauci faced on Capitol Hill Monday was illustrative of his enduring unpopularity with the GOP’s conservative base. Yet even as Republicans seek to capitalize on that dislike of the infectious disease expert, former President Donald Trump’s past elevation of Fauci is a potential vulnerability as he fights off an insurgent independent campaign from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- Washington Post
‘I took an oath to do no harm’: The two doctors wrestling over Fauci’s legacy
Brad Wenstrup was alarmed. It was February 2020, weeks before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered America’s businesses and schools. But the Ohio congressman, a former military combat surgeon, was reading email from a fellow doctor on how U.S. and Chinese researchers had been experimenting on viruses in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. “Look, I’m military, a military doc. … I s
- INSIDER
Trump's plan to tax the entire world will result in the type of global trade war not seen since the Great Depression, think tank says
"The Trump plan is for increased tariffs on all products from all countries. It is not just America First; it is America Alone."
- HuffPost
George Stephanopoulos Whacks Trump Attorney's 'Zero Evidence' Biden-Bragg Claim
The host of "This Week" said he "was not gonna let" Will Scharf continue to peddle his claim that the president had a hand in Donald Trump's hush money case.
- CNN
Ukraine claims it hit missile system inside Russian territory using Western weapons
The strike comes days after US President Joe Biden gave Ukraine permission to carry out limited strikes using US weapons in Russian territory around Kharkiv