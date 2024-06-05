News bulletin 2024/06/05 06:28

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Reveals How Melania Reacted To His Conviction In The Hush Money Trial
The former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week.
- The Hill
George Conway knocks CNN for Trump trial coverage
Conservative commentator George Conway slammed CNN for its coverage of former President Trump’s hush money trial, criticizing the network for what he claimed was the permitting of right-wing “lies” to be told on the air. Conway, the former Trump ally-turned vocal critic, reflected on his tense conversation on CNN last week with Scott Jennings, a…
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Spokesperson's ‘Shameful’ Admission Is 1 Gigantic Self-Own
Critics thought Karoline Leavitt inadvertently told the truth with her latest rant on behalf of the former president.
- BBC
Mexican mayor killed hours after first woman elected president
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
- HuffPost
Alarming Report Warns Of ‘Greatest Threat To American Democracy You’ve Never Heard Of’
An annual report from the Southern Poverty Law Center describes a burgeoning new form of Christian supremacy sweeping the country.
- The Daily Beast
Fuming Marjorie Taylor Greene Agrees the Republican Party Is ‘Useless’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stoked the flames of her own party’s implosion on Tuesday, calling her Republican colleagues “feckless” over their unwillingness to support her solo effort to impeach President Joe Biden. “Today, we should be voting to impeach Joe Biden, because of the invasion in the United States,” she said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. “Oh, but no! None of that is happening up here in Washington, D.C. because Republicans continually have their head up their ass.”“Thi
- The Daily Beast
Trump Begs Supreme Court for Help as He Awaits Hush-Money Sentencing
Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to weigh in on his hush-money case as his sentencing looms next month.The former president, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, is set to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the beginning of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. He has vowed to appeal his history-making conviction on charges related to his efforts to unlawfully influence the 2016 election with a scheme to cover up a hush-money payment
- HuffPost
'Daily Show' Exposes The 1 Key Issue Causing 'Panic In Trump's Eyes'
Ronny Chieng said the former president doesn't seem to want to talk about this one.
- Snopes
Fact Check: This Is an Authentic Picture of Trump Wearing Military Garb in 1964. Here's How We Know
"I can be very military," the former president once wrote in a 2013 Facebook post.
- HuffPost
Fox News’ Brit Hume Puts Lara Trump On Blast Over ‘Stupid’ Campaign Move
This move could destroy the GOP’s chances of control over the Senate, he warned.
- The Hill
Speaker Johnson announces plan to take on justice system following Trump conviction
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced a “three-pronged approach” Tuesday to go after the justice system following former President Trump’s conviction. The plan, according to Johnson, includes using the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority to take on the Justice Department. “All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have…
- HuffPost
Mehdi Hasan Has Chilling Warning Over What ‘World’s Biggest Loser’ Trump Will Do Next
The pundit made an alarming prediction about the former president.
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert’s Audience Goes Wild With 1 Brutally Honest Message For Trump
“The Late Show” host brings down the house with a simple question for “the public.”
- The Independent
Lauren Boebert left squirming after she is confronted over Beetlejuice saga during Republican debate
‘I’m not going to continue to live life in shame and be beat up by this,’ the embattled GOP lawmaker said
- ABC News Videos
How Trump's polls are changing post-conviction
538’s Galen Druke breaks down recent polling for the 2024 presidential election following former President Donald Trump’s conviction.
- Hilton Head Island Packet
What Nikki Haley wrote on that Israeli artillery shell reminds us who she really is | Opinion
What former SC Gov. Nikki Haley’s callousness in Israel says about her | Opinion
- HuffPost
Multiple Trump Witnesses Have Received Significant Financial Benefits From His Businesses, Campaign
Witnesses in the various criminal cases against the former president have gotten pay raises, new jobs and more. If any benefits were intended to influence testimony, that could be a crime.
- Reuters
China maintains stance on disputed Gulf islands despite Iran's anger
BEIJING (Reuters) -China held its stance on three disputed islands in the Gulf on Monday despite Tehran's anger at Beijing for describing the Iran-controlled islands as a matter to be resolved with the United Arab Emirates. In a statement last week, China expressed support for the efforts of the UAE to reach a "peaceful solution" to the issue of the islands - the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa. The islands, claimed by the UAE and Iran, have been held by Tehran since 1971 after the withdrawal of British forces from the Gulf.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's 'Nonsensical' Jab At Rising Sea Levels Is Hit By Wave Of Mockery
The former president's denial of climate change hit a new low in an interview with Fox News.
- HuffPost
Most Independents And ‘Double Haters’ Want Trump To End Campaign, Poll Finds
The polling comes days after Trump was convicted on 34 felonies.