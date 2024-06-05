News bulletin 2024/06/05 20:28

The Daily Beast

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stoked the flames of her own party’s implosion on Tuesday, calling her Republican colleagues “feckless” over their unwillingness to support her solo effort to impeach President Joe Biden. “Today, we should be voting to impeach Joe Biden, because of the invasion in the United States,” she said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. “Oh, but no! None of that is happening up here in Washington, D.C. because Republicans continually have their head up their ass.”“Thi