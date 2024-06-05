News bulletin 2024/06/05 20:28

Latest Stories
'Daily Show' Exposes The 1 Key Issue Causing 'Panic In Trump's Eyes'
Ronny Chieng said the former president doesn't seem to want to talk about this one.
MSNBC Host Chris Hayes Guffaws At Matt Gaetz's 'Law' Defense Of Trump
The cable news channel has been yukking it up lately at Republican antics.
Trump Floats Jailing Political Enemies, Attacks E. Jean Carroll In Wild Interview
"It’s a terrible, terrible path that they’re leading us to," the former president said. "And it’s very possible that it’s going to have to happen to them.”
George Conway knocks CNN for Trump trial coverage
Conservative commentator George Conway slammed CNN for its coverage of former President Trump’s hush money trial, criticizing the network for what he claimed was the permitting of right-wing “lies” to be told on the air. Conway, the former Trump ally-turned vocal critic, reflected on his tense conversation on CNN last week with Scott Jennings, a…
Mexican mayor killed hours after first woman elected president
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
Donald Trump Spokesperson's ‘Shameful’ Admission Is 1 Gigantic Self-Own
Critics thought Karoline Leavitt inadvertently told the truth with her latest rant on behalf of the former president.
Fuming Marjorie Taylor Greene Agrees the Republican Party Is ‘Useless’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stoked the flames of her own party’s implosion on Tuesday, calling her Republican colleagues “feckless” over their unwillingness to support her solo effort to impeach President Joe Biden. “Today, we should be voting to impeach Joe Biden, because of the invasion in the United States,” she said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. “Oh, but no! None of that is happening up here in Washington, D.C. because Republicans continually have their head up their ass.”“Thi
Alarming Report Warns Of ‘Greatest Threat To American Democracy You’ve Never Heard Of’
An annual report from the Southern Poverty Law Center describes a burgeoning new form of Christian supremacy sweeping the country.
Former GOP Official Hits ‘Wailing’ MAGA Republicans With A Harsh Truth
Geoff Duncan utterly trashed Donald Trump with his reason for voting for President Joe Biden in November.
Speaker Johnson announces plan to take on justice system following Trump conviction
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced a “three-pronged approach” Tuesday to go after the justice system following former President Trump’s conviction. The plan, according to Johnson, includes using the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority to take on the Justice Department. “All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have…
Trump Is Now Telling Election Lies About The 2024 Republican Primaries
The former president's list of fictional victories has grown a little.
Eric Swalwell Goes Viral For Blistering Takedown Of GOP ‘Cult’ Of Trump
“Guys, I’m starting to think you’re in a cult,” the California Democrat told his colleagues during a congressional hearing.
Video Resurfaces of Trump Saying a President Under Felony Indictment Would Create 'Constitutional Crisis'
Days ahead of the 2016 presidential election, the Republican nominee told supporters that Hillary Clinton "shouldn't be allowed to run" for president while being investigated by federal agencies
Stephen Colbert’s Audience Goes Wild With 1 Brutally Honest Message For Trump
“The Late Show” host brings down the house with a simple question for “the public.”
What Nikki Haley wrote on that Israeli artillery shell reminds us who she really is | Opinion
What former SC Gov. Nikki Haley’s callousness in Israel says about her | Opinion
A Russian military planner says he doesn't tell the men he's sending out to fight that they are very likely to die
A Russian soldier who plans offensives said it's hard to send troops into fights where they will likely die, but he can't be honest with them.
Michael Cohen says family doxxed following Trump hush money conviction
Michael Cohen, a key witness in former President Trump’s hush money trial, said his family was doxxed after Trump was convicted of all 34 felony counts in the case. Cohen, a former fixer for Trump, sought in his trial testimony to tie his former boss to documents at the heart of the case — in…
Donald Trump's 'Nonsensical' Jab At Rising Sea Levels Is Hit By Wave Of Mockery
The former president's denial of climate change hit a new low in an interview with Fox News.
Ukraine appears to have used US weapons to take out targets on Russian soil, kicking off a new stage in the war
Ukraine appears to have used US-supplied weapons on Russian territory for the first time, shortly after Biden relented on his long-held red line.
Most Independents And ‘Double Haters’ Want Trump To End Campaign, Poll Finds
The polling comes days after Trump was convicted on 34 felonies.