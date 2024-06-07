News bulletin 2024/06/07 07:29

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Trump Did A Weird Thing With His Mouth And You'll Never Unsee It
The former president's latest video had one very noticeable issue.
- HuffPost UK
Putin Rages As Reporter Asks About Attacking Nato: 'Are You As Dumb As This Table?'
It comes after the Russian president has made repeated threats against the West.
- The Hill
Liz Cheney-backed PAC hits Trump with subtle dig in new D-Day ad
Former Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) PAC made a subtle dig at former President Trump in a new D-Day-themed advertisement Thursday. The ad, posted on the social platform X to mark the D-Day anniversary, features clips of presidents including former Presidents Eisenhower and George W. Bush discussing the military action in Normandy. Following the clips of…
- HuffPost
The NYPD Is About To Take Action Against Donald Trump Following Conviction
The former president’s rights are set to be restricted by the department, reports say.
- The Hill
Veterans hit Trump as ‘draft dodger’ in Biden ad released on D-Day
Three veterans slammed former President Trump as a “draft dodger” and argued he is unfit to be commander in chief in a new video from President Biden’s reelection campaign unveiled Thursday, marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Marine Corps veteran Curtis Register, Army veteran Ed McCabe and Navy veteran Matthew McLaughlin participated in…
- CNN
Fact check: Trump falsely claims Democratic states are passing laws allowing people to execute babies after birth
Former President Donald Trump continues to try to depict Democrats as the “true radicals” on abortion policy. To make his case, though, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee has made wildly inaccurate claims.
- HuffPost
Former GOP Official Hits ‘Wailing’ MAGA Republicans With A Harsh Truth
Geoff Duncan utterly trashed Donald Trump with his reason for voting for President Joe Biden in November.
- CNN
Alito’s former neighbor says justice is ‘at best mistaken’ in flap over upside-down US flag
A former neighbor of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday disputed his account of a neighborhood spat that led to the hoisting of an upside-down US flag on his property in Virginia, saying that his timeline of what happened is wrong.
- HuffPost
Tim Scott Swiftly Changes Subject After Simple Question About Contraception
The South Carolina senator scolded Democrats for trying to “politicize” access to contraceptives.
- CNN
Attorney calls Judge Cannon’s decision in Trump case ‘not normal at all’
Judge Aileen Cannon is planning on holding a sprawling hearing on Donald Trump’s request to declare Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel invalid. Cannon on Tuesday said that a variety of political partisans and constitutional scholars not otherwise involved with the case can join in the oral arguments on June 21. Attorney Elliot Williams discusses the controversial decision on “CNN This Morning.”
- Business Insider
Gen. Montgomery wrote his entire D-Day invasion battle plan on a single piece of paper — here it is
Amid preparations for one of the most complex military operations ever undertaken, the famous British general kept it simple.
- The Canadian Press
Speaker Johnson appoints two Trump allies to a committee that handles classified intelligence
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday appointed two far-right Republicans to the powerful House Intelligence Committee, positioning two close allies of Donald Trump who worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election on a panel that receives sensitive classified briefings and oversees the work of America's spy agencies.
- Rolling Stone
Republicans Slam MAGA Rep. for ‘Stolen Valor’
Conservative lawmakers are not happy that Rep. Troy Nehls continues to wear a pin the military revoked, NOTUS reports
- Business Insider
2 war experts say British armor has the same production flaw that contributed to Nazi Germany's downfall
Western armor beats its adversaries one-on-one, but World War II showed that mass wins wars, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon and James Holland wrote.
- HuffPost
Trump Is Now Telling Election Lies About The 2024 Republican Primaries
The former president's list of fictional victories has grown a little.
- The Daily Beast
Tommy Tuberville Tries to Argue Putin Has No Interest in Ukraine
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) argued Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin—who ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 while declaring that the country has no claim to independence and that its people are “connected with us by blood”—doesn’t actually want Ukraine because he already has “enough land.”On far-right podcaster and former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon’s War Room show Wednesday, Tuberville was asked if Russia would agree to a peace deal in which regions of Uk
- HuffPost
This Republican Actually Wants To Put Convict Trump’s Face On A $500 Bill
There's just one problem: Doing so would fly in the face of a 150-year-old law.
- Variety
Trump Lashes Out at Jeff Zucker as ‘Human Scum,’ Recalls Getting Denied $6 Million an Episode for Hosting ‘The Apprentice’
Donald Trump reveals in the upcoming book “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass,” written by Variety’s co-editor in chief Ramin Setoodeh, that he asked for a salary of $6 million per episode to host “The Apprentice” Season 2. An excerpt from the book published by Vanity …
- Business Insider
The boss of Russia's biggest bank said the country's economy is 'definitely and strongly overheated'
Russia's economy is driven by wartime activities, government subsidies that steady the economy, and sharp policy-making.
- People
Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron Have Awkward Moment at D-Day Event as Royal Avoids Holding First Lady's Hand
Queen Camilla didn't reciprocate the French president's wife's attempt to hold hands after laying wreaths