News bulletin 2024/06/08 09:23

Dr. Phil’s Description Of Donald Trump During Their Interview Has Folks Thinking... What?!?
While the former president agreed with Phil McGraw’s assessment, critics online certainly did not.
- ABC News
Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case
The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.
- HuffPost
Trump Did A Weird Thing With His Mouth And You'll Never Unsee It
The former president's latest video had one very noticeable issue.
- HuffPost
‘Well, Surprise!’ CNN Supercut Exposes Pattern Of Donald Trump’s Broken Promises
One of the former president’s most-repeated claims was busted in Abby Phillip’s montage.
- The Hill
Republican group pushing back on Trump immunity claim in $2M campaign
A group called Republicans for the Rule of Law launched a $2 million ad campaign Friday pushing back on former President Trump’s claim that he has absolute immunity from being prosecuted for his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election. The advertisements feature 25 conservatives explaining why they favor the rule of law over absolute immunity.…
- HuffPost UK
Putin Rages As Reporter Asks About Attacking Nato: 'Are You As Dumb As This Table?'
It comes after the Russian president has made repeated threats against the West.
- BBC
Confident Putin warns Europe is ‘defenceless’
The Russian leader seems to believe that in the current stand-off, the West would blink first.
- HuffPost
Trump Felony Would Mean Loss Of Secret Service, Perks Under Democratic Bills
Two Democratic House members introduced their legislation before Trump’s trial and subsequent conviction in New York.
- LA Times
Opinion: Helping Ukraine to strike inside Russia is already paying off
The Biden administration's decision to allow U.S. weapons to be used for attacks within Russia has weakened the Kremlin and will rally allies.
- The Daily Beast
Anatomy of a Smear Campaign: Why Trumpworld Said Biden Pooped Himself
The 2024 campaign hit another new level of absurdity on Thursday, but as one Trumpworld strategist put it, “This is how it’s gonna be: 2016 on steroids.”It all started with “S p r i n t e r F a m i l y,” a pseudonymous X account whose posts about President Joe Biden have been debunked numerous times by the news agency AFP.The account also appears to be the first major one on the platform formerly known as Twitter to share a video showing Biden reaching for a chair in such a way that, within hour
- The Hill
Tom Hanks on potential Trump return: ‘Journey to a more perfect union has missteps’
Tom Hanks says former President Trump winning a second term in the White House could indicate that America’s “journey to a more perfect union has missteps in it.” “I think there’s always reason to be worried about the short term,” the “Saving Private Ryan” star told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, when asked if he worries about…
- The Hill
Veterans hit Trump as ‘draft dodger’ in Biden ad released on D-Day
Three veterans slammed former President Trump as a “draft dodger” and argued he is unfit to be commander in chief in a new video from President Biden’s reelection campaign unveiled Thursday, marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Marine Corps veteran Curtis Register, Army veteran Ed McCabe and Navy veteran Matthew McLaughlin participated in…
- HuffPost
Joy Reid Hits Byron Donalds With Brutal Reality Check Over Jim Crow Remarks
The MSNBC host reminded the Florida Republican what he said "three times for emphasis" during his comments on Black American families.
- The Hill
Jordan seeks interview with top prosecutor on Trump Mar-a-Lago case
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is asking a top attorney on special counsel Jack Smith’s Mar-a-Lago case to sit for an interview with the panel, the latest escalation of its probes into those prosecuting former President Trump. A Thursday letter to Jay Bratt accused the prosecutor of raising the specter of impropriety by…
- Reuters
Chinese armed vessels patrol waters around disputed islands, angering Japan
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan lodged a protest against Beijing on Friday after four armed Chinese coastguard vessels entered waters that Tokyo considers its territory. The Japanese government said it was the first time that four Chinese vessels carrying what appeared to be cannons had entered its territorial waters in the East China Sea surrounding the disputed islands, which Tokyo calls the Senkaku and Beijing calls the Diaoyu.
- The Wrap
‘The Daily Show’ Unpacks Donald Trump’s Suspicious Answer on if He’ll Declassify Epstein Files | Video
"OK, he's definitely in that file," correspondent-turned-host Ronny Chieng jokes The post ‘The Daily Show’ Unpacks Donald Trump’s Suspicious Answer on if He’ll Declassify Epstein Files | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- HuffPost
George Clooney Called Biden Aide To Defend Amal Clooney Over Israel Arrest Warrants
The actor reportedly complained about Biden's rebuke of the International Criminal Court action advised by his wife, a human rights lawyer.
- The Independent
Trump says his family ‘tolerates’ his running and he’s not worried about toll election takes on them
During an interview with Dr. Phil, Donald Trump talked about his wife, Melania, and his son, Barron, dealing with the constant headlines
- HuffPost
This Republican Actually Wants To Put Convict Trump’s Face On A $500 Bill
There's just one problem: Doing so would fly in the face of a 150-year-old law.
- CBC
Calgary now has 2nd-highest unemployment rate in Canada — and highest labour-force participation
As Calgary's population booms, its labour force continues to reach new heights, while the unemployment rate grows. There were 942,600 employed people in the Calgary metropolitan area in May, according to the latest estimates released Friday by Statistics Canada.That's up from 935,300 in April, and marks an all-time high for the city.The estimated number of unemployed people, meanwhile, grew to 83,500 in May, up from 77,900 in April.The number of people not in the labour force (that is, neither w