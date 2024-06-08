News bulletin 2024/06/08 12:23

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Dr. Phil’s Description Of Donald Trump During Their Interview Has Folks Thinking... What?!?
While the former president agreed with Phil McGraw’s assessment, critics online certainly did not.
- ABC News
Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case
The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.
- HuffPost
‘Well, Surprise!’ CNN Supercut Exposes Pattern Of Donald Trump’s Broken Promises
One of the former president’s most-repeated claims was busted in Abby Phillip’s montage.
- NY Daily News
Editorial: Bye-bye Bannon: Former Trump aide heads where he belongs
Steve Bannon, the relentless right-wing operator and provocateur who’s dedicated his career to advancing the cause of an American version of fascism, has been ordered by a federal judge to serve out his four-month prison conviction. The sentence is from years ago when a jury convicted Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress, but Bannon managed to tie things up in appeals. Now, he will ...
- The Hill
Republican group pushing back on Trump immunity claim in $2M campaign
A group called Republicans for the Rule of Law launched a $2 million ad campaign Friday pushing back on former President Trump’s claim that he has absolute immunity from being prosecuted for his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election. The advertisements feature 25 conservatives explaining why they favor the rule of law over absolute immunity.…
- BBC
Confident Putin warns Europe is ‘defenceless’
The Russian leader seems to believe that in the current stand-off, the West would blink first.
- HuffPost
Trump Felony Would Mean Loss Of Secret Service, Perks Under Democratic Bills
Two Democratic House members introduced their legislation before Trump’s trial and subsequent conviction in New York.
- HuffPost
Clarence Thomas Acknowledges Taking Lavish Trips Paid For By Republican Billionaire
The Supreme Court justice's annual financial disclosure was released Friday.
- LA Times
Opinion: Helping Ukraine to strike inside Russia is already paying off
The Biden administration's decision to allow U.S. weapons to be used for attacks within Russia has weakened the Kremlin and will rally allies.
- The Hill
Putin makes rare claim on Ukraine war casualties
Russian President Vladimir Putin this week gave a rare update on casualty and prisoner-of-war figures from his nation’s ongoing war in Ukraine, though his figures contradicted Western estimates of the human cost of his ongoing invasion. At a meeting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Putin told the heads of several international news agencies that there…
- The Daily Beast
Anatomy of a Smear Campaign: Why Trumpworld Said Biden Pooped Himself
The 2024 campaign hit another new level of absurdity on Thursday, but as one Trumpworld strategist put it, “This is how it’s gonna be: 2016 on steroids.”It all started with “S p r i n t e r F a m i l y,” a pseudonymous X account whose posts about President Joe Biden have been debunked numerous times by the news agency AFP.The account also appears to be the first major one on the platform formerly known as Twitter to share a video showing Biden reaching for a chair in such a way that, within hour
- HuffPost
Joy Reid Hits Byron Donalds With Brutal Reality Check Over Jim Crow Remarks
The MSNBC host reminded the Florida Republican what he said "three times for emphasis" during his comments on Black American families.
- The Hill
Haberman weighs in on Trump revenge threats: ‘He is not in a happy place’
New York Times political correspondent Maggie Haberman said she believes retribution against his political enemies is “very much a focal point” for former President Trump, whom she covers extensively, following his conviction in the Manhattan hush money case. CNN’s Phil Mattingly questioned Haberman Friday on Trump’s likely state of mind after he was found guilty…
- Reuters
Chinese armed vessels patrol waters around disputed islands, angering Japan
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan lodged a protest against Beijing on Friday after four armed Chinese coastguard vessels entered waters that Tokyo considers its territory. The Japanese government said it was the first time that four Chinese vessels carrying what appeared to be cannons had entered its territorial waters in the East China Sea surrounding the disputed islands, which Tokyo calls the Senkaku and Beijing calls the Diaoyu.
- HuffPost
George Clooney Called Biden Aide To Defend Amal Clooney Over Israel Arrest Warrants
The actor reportedly complained about Biden's rebuke of the International Criminal Court action advised by his wife, a human rights lawyer.
- The Wrap
‘The Daily Show’ Unpacks Donald Trump’s Suspicious Answer on if He’ll Declassify Epstein Files | Video
"OK, he's definitely in that file," correspondent-turned-host Ronny Chieng jokes The post ‘The Daily Show’ Unpacks Donald Trump’s Suspicious Answer on if He’ll Declassify Epstein Files | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Independent
Trump says his family ‘tolerates’ his running and he’s not worried about toll election takes on them
During an interview with Dr. Phil, Donald Trump talked about his wife, Melania, and his son, Barron, dealing with the constant headlines
- HuffPost
This Republican Actually Wants To Put Convict Trump’s Face On A $500 Bill
There's just one problem: Doing so would fly in the face of a 150-year-old law.
- The Independent
Trump pitches himself as crypto president with $12m San Francisco tech fundraiser: Live updates
Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon continues campaign swing across western states
- CBC
Calgary now has 2nd-highest unemployment rate in Canada — and highest labour-force participation
As Calgary's population booms, its labour force continues to reach new heights, while the unemployment rate grows. There were 942,600 employed people in the Calgary metropolitan area in May, according to the latest estimates released Friday by Statistics Canada.That's up from 935,300 in April, and marks an all-time high for the city.The estimated number of unemployed people, meanwhile, grew to 83,500 in May, up from 77,900 in April.The number of people not in the labour force (that is, neither w