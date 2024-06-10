News bulletin 2024/06/10 07:31

Latest Stories
Trump Takes His Hatred Of Sharks To Bizarre New Level In Wild Rally Rant
The former president left a lot of observers puzzled with this one.
- The Independent
Trump says only a ‘psycho’ would call war dead ‘suckers and losers’ – which a general says Trump did
Ex-president’s alleged 2018 comments resurfaced as Biden visited French war cemetery Trump once snubbed
- Business Insider
Ukraine war video appears to show US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle and Russian APC in a head-on firefight
A new war video released by Ukraine appears to show a US-supplied M2 Bradley attacking a Russian personnel carrier at close range in Donetsk.
- Bloomberg
Trudeau to Call Vote on Contentious Tax Change This Week
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will call for a vote this week on a planned hike in the capital-gains tax inclusion rate, a measure that would raise billions in additional government revenue and has attracted the ire of Canada’s business community.Most Read from BloombergRussia Is Sending Young Africans to Die in Its War Against UkraineMacron and Scholz Get Trounced by Far Right in EU ElectionsPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineScholz’s SPD S
- The Real Deal
“Fear factor”: Trump World Tower fights off name change
Condo board president Barry Leistner and Eric Trump with Trump World Tower (LinkedIn, Getty, Google Maps)A pregnant pause filled the air at Trump World Tower as residents at its condo board election wondered whether disgruntled unit owners would mount a challenge. Instead, the Trump-friendly condo board at Trump World Tower kept its grip on power last week, dashing the hopes […]The post “Fear factor”: Trump World Tower fights off name change appeared first on The Real Deal.
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s Team Clocked Him Lying About Getting Praise for His ‘Best Speech’ After Verdict, Michael Wolff Says
A political journalist known for critiquing the Trump administration says a member of former President Donald Trump’s own team caught him in a lie after his rambling post-verdict speech following his hush-money trial. In an episode of the Fire and Fury podcast, his inaugural podcast, Michael Wolff tells James Truman that the former commander-in-chief utilized his trial for entertainment purposes, adding that being inside the courthouse was “exciting [and] quite dramatic.”In typical Trump fashion
- Business Insider
7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid
President Joe Biden is committed to his reelection bid and is unlikely to exit the race. But speculation about whether he'll bow out continues to swirl.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Approves Second Hellscape Rally After Heatwave Fiasco
Not even 100-degree weather will force Donald Trump to consider his supporters’ well-being before they trek out to see him.The Trump campaign was moving ahead with a Las Vegas rally on Sunday despite record-high temperatures plaguing the U.S. Southwest. Trump was expected to speak around noon, according to the Associated Press—right when temperatures were expected to reach 100 degrees.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Si
- ABC News
Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case
The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding. In a separate letter, Judge Merchan granted defense attorney Todd Blanche permission to attend Trump’s pre-sentence investigation interview.
- The Daily Beast
The Fall of Roe: You Thought Dobbs Was Bad? They’re Coming for Brown v. Board
In June 2022, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned more than a half-century of Supreme Court precedent. Five justices voted to deny constitutional protection for a woman’s right to choose and gutted privacy as a fundamental right. Texas and 13 other states now bar abortions in almost all circumstances. Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have enacted six-week bans.Writing for the Supreme Court majority, Samuel Alito, a George W. Bush appointee, explicitly compared the death o
- Reuters
Ukraine says latest-generation Russian fighter jet hit for first time
Ukrainian forces have for the first time hit a latest-generation Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet at an air base inside Russia, Kyiv's GUR defence intelligence agency said on Sunday, showing satellite pictures which it said confirmed the strike. In a Telegram post, the GUR did not specify how the Su-57 was hit or by which unit of the Ukrainian military. The GUR said the aircraft was parked at the Akhtubinsk airfield, which it said was 589 km (366 miles) from front lines in Ukraine between Ukrainian and Russian invasion forces.
- Tri-City Herald
New York trial exposed Trump’s campaign corruption. Want him to run the country? | Opinion
Letters to the editor on Trump’s trial, aid for migrant workers, Critical Race Theory in Kennewick schools. | Opinion
- Business Insider
Russia is doubling down on its de-dollarization efforts as Putin calls to reduce use of 'toxic' currencies
Russia's use of "toxic" currencies has been slashed in half over the past year, Putin said.
- HuffPost
How Capitol Hill Drama Made A Mess For Nancy Mace Ahead Of Her Next Election
Mace faces a tough primary after voting to oust former Speaker House Kevin McCarthy, who is quietly backing challenges to the Republicans who helped end his career.
- GOBankingRates
4 Reasons a Trump Second Term Could Be a Financial Disaster for Boomers
Many Americans had a positive economic experience during Donald Trump's presidency. An April poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs revealed Americans believed Trump was better...
- Reuters
Tensions flare on Poland-Belarus border as more migrants arrive
Surrounded by lush forests, a dozen people huddled near a razor-tipped fence along the Belarus border, waiting for a chance to scale it or push aside its slats to head west into Poland. On the other side, armed Polish border guards and soldiers walked and drove back and forth, keeping a close eye on group, who were mostly young men from the Middle East, some of them marked with cuts from the sharp wire. Tensions over migration are high across Europe as far-right parties calling for tougher controls face off against centrist movements in European Parliament elections, which are taking place in Poland on Sunday.
- The Hill
Rep. Clyburn dismisses Trump’s rising support from Black male voters in polling
Rep. James Clyburn (R-S.C.) on Sunday brushed off recent polling that suggests former President Trump’s support from Black, male voters is rising, arguing this voting demographic has not “left the fold” of Democrats and President Biden. “I don’t think they’ve left the fold. I don’t know what is going on with the polling taking place…
- The Independent
Trump leads new crowd chant in searing heat of Vegas rally ahead of pre-sentencing probation interview: Live updates
Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon continues campaign swing across western states
- CNN
This is the dangerous Venezuelan gang infiltrating the US that you probably know nothing about but should
Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal gang that originated in a Venezuela prison, is now operating in the United States.
- HuffPost
Biden To Visit WWI Cemetery Five Years After Trump Refused To Honor ‘Suckers’ And ‘Losers’
Trump skipped a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery outside Paris in 2018 because it was raining and instead stayed indoors and tweeted all afternoon.