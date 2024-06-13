News bulletin 2024/06/13 07:29

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Rachel Maddow Shows Donald Trump’s Shift From 'Incoherent' To 'Pornographically Violent'
The Republican response to the former president is as "hilarious as it is scary," said the MSNBC anchor.
- HuffPost
Nicolle Wallace Flags A ‘Slow-Moving Scandal’ Involving Donald Trump And Fox News
The MSNBC anchor called out the conservative network.
- The Hill
GOP rep: Hunter Biden conviction ‘creates an opening’ for Michelle Obama
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) suggested that Hunter Biden’s conviction in the federal gun charges case could create “an opening” for Michelle Obama to make a bid for the White House. Ogles responded to the verdict on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday and emphasized the “need to pursue justice” before suggesting President Biden may…
- HuffPost
Michael Steele Burns GOP Senators With Damning Donald Trump Meeting Prediction
The ex-Republican National Committee chair also summed up the former president with two cutting words.
- HuffPost
Fox News Host’s ‘Totally Real’ Description Of Donald Trump Has People Laughing
Emily Compagno’s spin on the former president’s rambling Las Vegas speech was ridiculed on social media.
- INSIDER
Donald Trump never paid $380,000 a British court said he owed over the 'golden showers' dossier, former spy says
Trump has not complied with a British High Court order to pay legal fees after his case against ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele was dismissed.
- USA TODAY Opinion
How long will feckless Joe Biden ignore the grave threat of sharks and electric boats?
Thank God for MY PRESIDENT, Donald J. Trump, the one candidate with the guts to confront the twin threats of our time: sharks and boat batteries.
- HuffPost
GOP Lawmaker Explodes With Threats Over Paul Ryan's Criticism Of Donald Trump
Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) had a meltdown over the former House speaker’s recent condemnation of the ex-president.
- The Daily Beast
MAGA Nation Finds Reason to Be Furious Over Hunter Biden Conviction
Hunter Biden is now officially the first son of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime. And while the landmark verdict during an election year might seem like a surefire way to excite Donald Trump supporters, the MAGA nation is still steaming mad about it online.Because, of course, they are.“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” the Trump campaign
- HuffPost
Senate Democrats Launch Probe Of Foreign Payments To Jared Kushner’s Firm
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wants Affinity Partners to explain its investment schemes.
- The Hill
Republicans block bill requiring Supreme Court to adopt enforceable ethics code
Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and other Republican senators on Wednesday blocked a bill requiring the Supreme Court to adopt a code of conduct and create a mechanism to enforce it in the wake of several high-profile controversies. The legislation, the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act,…
- Reuters
Explosive cases flow to US Supreme Court from 'bold' regional court
It turns out these judges - all appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump - got the history wrong, the U.S. Supreme Court decided on May 16 in a 7-2 decision authored by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, saving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from an existential threat. It was one of several far-reaching decisions by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the Supreme Court has reviewed during its current term, which began in October and is expected to conclude by the end of June. The Supreme Court, which itself has a 6-3 conservative majority, has yet to issue rulings in most of this term's highest-profile cases arising from the 5th Circuit, including one on the abortion pill and two on gun rights.
- HuffPost
Democratic Rep. Flips 1 Of Republicans’ Favorite Insults Right Back At Them
Jim McGovern ripped Republicans with a line about cults.
- CoinDesk
Donald Trump Says He Wants All Remaining Bitcoin to Be 'Made in USA'
Early Tuesday Trump met executives from Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark Inc. and Riot Platforms.
- The Daily Beast
Kremlin Explains Why Putin Won’t Die in a Crash Like Iran’s President
The prospect of Russian President Vladimir Putin dying in a fiery plane crash came up Tuesday when the Kremlin was asked if it had any concerns about aircraft safety in the wake of two world leaders plummeting from the sky in recent weeks.The vice president of Malawi was confirmed dead Tuesday in the latest plane crash, just a couple weeks after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed when his helicopter went down.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Putin uses “domestic aircraft,” wh
- CNN
Opinion: Macron just laid the ultimate far-right trap
French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to hold a snap election in the wake of huge gains by the far right in European Parliament elections, is actually a pretty smart move, argues David A. Andelman.
- CBC
A 'cloud of suspicion' hangs over Parliament — and no one knows what to do about it
There is a "cloud of suspicion" hanging over the House of Commons, Conservative MP Gerard Deltell said on Monday.
- CBC
4 down, 46 to go as first batch of London, Ont.-built armoured vehicles will soon be sent to Ukraine
The first four of 50 military vehicles being built at a London, Ont., factory have rolled off the assembly line and will soon be en route to the Ukrainian army.The announcement was made Wednesday during an event at General Dynamics Land Systems's (GDLS) manufacturing plant. It was attended by Canadian government and company officials as well as a handful of employees at the plant. "We know that these vehicles will save lives," said Jason Alejandro Monahan, GDLS Canada's vice-president. "Decision
- The Canadian Press
Conservatives oppose Liberal tax changes that include adjustment to capital gains tax
OTTAWA — The Conservatives say they will oppose new tax measures introduced in the Liberal budget.
- CNN
Israeli hostage faced ‘punishments’ during eight months in Hamas captivity, family says
The family of one of the hostages rescued in an Israeli operation at the weekend has said that he experienced psychological abuse at the hands of his Hamas captors during the eight months that he was held in Gaza.