News bulletin 2024/06/15 21:24

Trump Couldn’t Stop Gibbering in Front of Nation’s Biggest CEOs
Former President Donald Trump left some of the country’s most powerful CEOs scratching their heads, cringing, or just outright laughing during a private meeting in the nation’s capital on Thursday.On MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin said he’d spoken to several CEOs who were at the gathering, including many who considered themselves pro-Trump. Among the attendees were Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon.“They walked away from that meeting, I think, a bit
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Says Trump Discussed 'Executing People' More Than Bill Barr Claims To Recall
Alyssa Farah Griffin says the former attorney general "danced" around this fact during a recent interview on CNN.
- HuffPost
Milwaukee Democrat Responds To Trump's 'Horrible City' Insult With Brutal One-Liner
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore explained why the former president's slur was pure projection.
- HuffPost
Laura Ingraham’s Donald Trump Prediction Sends Shudders Across Social Media
Critics spotted a certain disturbing vibe to the Fox News personality’s commentary.
- The New York Times
Fauci Speaks His Mind on Trump’s Rages and Their ‘Complicated’ Relationship
WASHINGTON — Three months into the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci was at home in northwest Washington when he answered his cellphone to President Donald Trump screaming at him in an expletive-laden rant. He had incurred the president’s wrath by remarking that the vaccines under development might not provide long-lasting immunity. That was the day, June 3, 2020, “that I first experienced the brunt of the president’s rage,” Fauci writes in his forthcoming autobiography. Fauci has long bee
- Business Insider
A Russian tank stuck in a large crater became a sitting duck for Ukraine's drones, a video appears to show
A video released by Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade appears to show a Russian tank falling into a crater and exploding under Ukrainian fire.
- CBC
McGill condemns 'alarming' image of armed fighters shared by encampment group
McGill University is sounding the alarm after a student group associated with the school's ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment posted a photo of armed individuals and called for participation in a "revolutionary youth summer program" on campus."This is extremely alarming," said Deep Saini, the university's president, in a statement. "It has attracted international media attention, and many in our community have understandably reached out to express grave concerns — concerns that I share."Solidari
- The Independent
Did Donald Trump Jr just break the law during his meeting with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban?
Exclusive: Experts say the former president’s son may have violated the Logan Act during his visit to Budapest this week, Katie Hawkinson reports
- HuffPost
Lawrence O’Donnell Spots Ted Cruz’s Most Cringeworthy Moment With Donald Trump
“Did he think Donald Trump could see through the door?” joked the MSNBC anchor.
- Business Insider
Ukrainian forces strike Russian airbase with at least 70 drones, targeting Su-34 jets used to drop glide bombs
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed the attack to The War Zone.
- HuffPost
Social Media Mocks Lindsey Graham's Suck-Up Birthday Message To Trump
The South Carolina Republican appears to have edited his original post and added the word "president" to appease Trump.
- HuffPost
GOP Senate Nominee Totally Craps On Donald Trump's Endorsement
The Republican candidate pushed back at the former president's support -- to Fox News, no less.
- The Canadian Press
Putin offers truce if Ukraine exits Russian-claimed areas and drops NATO bid. Kyiv rejects it
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to “immediately” order a cease-fire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Taunts ‘Spineless Little Mitch’ McConnell Over Cowardly Trump Move
The late night host tore into the Senate minority leader for a stunning change of tune on the former president.
- Business Insider
Russia has brought out its S-500, an 'experimental' weapon it's never used before, Ukrainian spy chief says as Ukraine hunts air defenses in Crimea
Russia only has one S-500 and has never used it before. Ukraine says it's now deployed to defend against Ukraine's relentless attacks on Crimea.
- CNN
Justice Thomas’ former clerk reacts to claim that he took more trips on GOP megadonor’s private plane
Justice Clarence Thomas took several more trips on the private plane of GOP megadonor Harlan Crow than were previously known, a top Senate Democrat revealed. JCN president Carrie Severino, who previously clerked for Justice Thomas, says there’s nothing that’s cause ‘for real ethical concern.’
- CBC
Canada sanctions Summit Series goalie Vladislav Tretiak
Canada has levelled sanctions against an icon of the 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union.Vladislav Tretiak — the goaltender for the Soviet Union in the 1972 series against Canada that captivated hockey fans in both countries — is among 11 people sanctioned by the federal government over Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the new sanctions package on Thursday during the G7 summit in Italy. The war in Ukraine is a major topic on the
- Business Insider
Russian ally ditching Putin's rival to NATO damages the image Putin wants to project of himself, experts say
Armenia's prime minister said this week that his country is leaving the CSTO after months of criticizing Russia. Putin won't like it, experts told BI.
- The Independent
Religious conservatives are coming out hot against IVF. Trump is in trouble
The Republican Party and its presumptive presidential nominee are struggling to articulate a position on reproductive rights
- The Hill
Biden campaign trolls Trump’s 78 ‘accomplishments’ on former president’s birthday
The Biden campaign wished former President Trump a happy 78th birthday Friday with a mocking list of 78 “accomplishments” highlighting his legal troubles and some controversial moments from his time in office. The list included Trump’s multiple felony convictions in New York late last month, some of his difficulties as a business owner, his handling…