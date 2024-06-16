News bulletin 2024/06/16 09:24

Latest Stories
- Moneywise
South Florida condo owners are dumping their homes after getting slapped with six-figure special assessments
One real estate expert says, “this is just the beginning.”
- Yahoo Canada Style
Kate Middleton makes 1st public appearance in 6 months at Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatments: What to know about GI cancers, including signs & symptoms
The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since she was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year.
- The Daily Beast
Prince Louis Busts Some Moves, Effortlessly Overshadows Mom Kate
LONDON—It is no easy to task to overshadow the most famous woman in the world, especially when she is making a feverishly awaited return to public view after a six month absence.But Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, Prince Louis, 6, managed it, Saturday—and didn’t even resort to pulling one of his famous funny faces, apart from the odd yawn.Instead, the adorable young prince broke the internet by breaking into a boogie while watching a military marching band at Trooping the Col
- People
Donald Trump's Fixation with Former “The Apprentice” Contestant Jennifer Murphy Explored in New Book (Exclusive)
Murphy previously claimed that Trump had kissed her. Now, an upcoming book titled 'Apprentice in Wonderland' explores the pair's alleged bond at length
- The Daily Beast
Trump Couldn’t Stop Gibbering in Front of Nation’s Biggest CEOs
Former President Donald Trump left some of the country’s most powerful CEOs scratching their heads, cringing, or just outright laughing during a private meeting in the nation’s capital on Thursday.On MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin said he’d spoken to several CEOs who were at the gathering, including many who considered themselves pro-Trump. Among the attendees were Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon.“They walked away from that meeting, I think, a bit
- Hello!
Prince William and Kate release emotional behind-the-scenes footage featuring tender moment with Princess Charlotte
Prince William and Kate Middleton have released an emotional behind-the-scenes video featuring tender family moment with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George...
- Hello!
Princess Anne struggles with unruly horse during Trooping the Colour – watch
Princess Anne had some difficulty taming her horse during the procession for the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour
- The Canadian Press
Trump challenges Biden to a cognitive test but confuses the name of the doctor who tested him
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump on Saturday night suggested President Joe Biden “should have to take a cognitive test," only to confuse who administered the test to him in the next sentence.
- The Independent
‘I talk to a lot of presidents’: Serena Williams gets testy when asked about Trump after being named on regular call list
‘I spoke to every president since I’ve been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I’ll have you know,’ former tennis star says
- Yahoo Canada Style
Marilyn Denis says she coped with her 'body falling apart' by having plastic surgery: 'I'm no dummy'
The 65-year-old 'queen of all Canadian media' gave a candid new interview about her career, motherhood and plastic surgery.
- People
Every Royal Who Appeared on the Buckingham Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour — Including Kate Middleton!
The Princess of Wales returned to the Buckingham Palace balcony in her first appearance since sharing her cancer diagnosis
- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Yellowstone elk turns tables on wolf after stirring chase
Dramatic video footage shows an elk running for its life while being chased by a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, but the elk's odds of survival suddenly improve.
- Business Insider
Ukrainian forces strike Russian airbase with at least 70 drones, targeting Su-34 jets used to drop glide bombs
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed the attack to The War Zone.
- Reuters
US attack sub, Canada navy patrol ship arrive in Cuba on heels of Russian warships
HAVANA (Reuters) -A Canadian navy patrol ship sailed into Havana early on Friday, just hours after the United States announced a fast-attack submarine had docked at its Guantanamo naval base in Cuba, both vessels on the heels of Russian warships that arrived on the island earlier this week. The confluence of Russian, Canadian and U.S. vessels in Cuba - a Communist-run island nation just 145 km (90 miles) south of Florida - was a reminder of old Cold War tensions and fraught ties between Russia and Western nations over the Ukraine war. However, both the U.S. and Cuba have said the Russian warships pose no threat to the region.
- People
“Little House on the Prairie” Cast Says They Felt 'Very Protected' on Set as Child Actors
Stars of the beloved '70s series reunited ahead of the show's 50th anniversary at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on Saturday, June 15
- HuffPost
GOP Senate Nominee Totally Craps On Donald Trump's Endorsement
The Republican candidate pushed back at the former president's support -- to Fox News, no less.
- HuffPost
Milwaukee Democrat Responds To Trump's 'Horrible City' Insult With Brutal One-Liner
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore explained why the former president's slur was pure projection.
- The Independent
Fauci recounts expletive-laden lecture he got from Trump when stock market didn’t increase enough on vaccine news
Anthony Fauci has a new book plan and detailed one conversation with trump where the president said he “loved” him, but also expressed anger with the doctor.
- HuffPost UK
I Just Learned How Much Water Italians Use To Cook Pasta, And I Have Been Doing It Wrong
Cooking pasta the authentic Italian way is more complicated than it seems.
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
Pic captures beachgoer minutes before she was run over by Horry police truck. Woman named
The victim was struck by the beach patrol vehicle as she sat on the beach. She later died at a local hospital from her injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.