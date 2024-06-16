News bulletin 2024/06/16 20:24

Latest Stories
- Bloomberg
Modi Seizes Center Stage at G-7 to Ambush Biden, Trudeau
(Bloomberg) -- Narendra Modi seized a window to end his diplomatic purgatory with the US and Canada. Most Read from BloombergFlesh-Eating Bacteria That Can Kill in Two Days Spreads in JapanSouthwest Plane Plunged Within 400 Feet of Ocean Near HawaiiDanes Asked to Keep Supplies, Iodine Pills to Prepare for CrisesYes, Everyone Really Is Sick a Lot More Often After CovidUkraine Bid for Global South Support Falters at Swiss SummitThe Indian prime minister arrived at the Group of Seven meetings bruis
- People
Donald Trump's Fixation with Former “The Apprentice” Contestant Jennifer Murphy Explored in New Book (Exclusive)
Murphy previously claimed that Trump had kissed her. Now, an upcoming book titled 'Apprentice in Wonderland' explores the pair's alleged bond at length
- The Daily Beast
Trump Couldn’t Stop Gibbering in Front of Nation’s Biggest CEOs
Former President Donald Trump left some of the country’s most powerful CEOs scratching their heads, cringing, or just outright laughing during a private meeting in the nation’s capital on Thursday.On MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin said he’d spoken to several CEOs who were at the gathering, including many who considered themselves pro-Trump. Among the attendees were Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon.“They walked away from that meeting, I think, a bit
- The Canadian Press
Trump challenges Biden to a cognitive test but confuses the name of the doctor who tested him
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump on Saturday night suggested President Joe Biden “should have to take a cognitive test," only to confuse who administered the test to him in the next sentence.
- Business Insider
Russian troops surrender to an elite brigade as the Kharkiv front holds, Ukraine says
In a video released by Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade, Russian troops can be seen surrendering in Vovchansk.
- The Independent
Fauci recounts expletive-laden lecture he got from Trump when stock market didn’t increase enough on vaccine news
Anthony Fauci has a new book plan and detailed one conversation with trump where the president said he “loved” him, but also expressed anger with the doctor.
- The New York Times
Fauci Speaks His Mind on Trump’s Rages and Their ‘Complicated’ Relationship
WASHINGTON — Three months into the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci was at home in northwest Washington when he answered his cellphone to President Donald Trump screaming at him in an expletive-laden rant. He had incurred the president’s wrath by remarking that the vaccines under development might not provide long-lasting immunity. That was the day, June 3, 2020, “that I first experienced the brunt of the president’s rage,” Fauci writes in his forthcoming autobiography. Fauci has long bee
- CNN
Fact check: Trump revives lie that he was long ago named ‘Man of the Year’ in Michigan
For the third consecutive presidential election, former President Donald Trump is lying that he was named “Man of the Year” in Michigan before he ran for president.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Financial Advisor: 4 Moves I’ll Make If I Think Trump Will Win the Election
Another presidential election is on the horizon, and financial advisors are considering the possibility of Donald Trump securing the Republican nomination and winning a second term at the presidency....
- United Press International
U.S. military destroys radars that allowed Houthis to target ships
U.S. forces have launched a barrage of attacks destroying Houthi radar sites that helped the group target commercial shipping vessels, according to U.S. Central Command.
- The Independent
‘I talk to a lot of presidents’: Serena Williams gets testy when asked about Trump after being named on regular call list
‘I spoke to every president since I’ve been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I’ll have you know,’ former tennis star says
- Business Insider
Ukrainian forces strike Russian airbase with at least 70 drones, targeting Su-34 jets used to drop glide bombs
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed the attack to The War Zone.
- HuffPost
Social Media Mocks Lindsey Graham's Suck-Up Birthday Message To Trump
The South Carolina Republican appears to have edited his original post and added the word "president" to appease Trump.
- CNN
Retired judge offers stark warning about U.S. Supreme Court
David Tatel joins The Lead
- The Hill
Crockett calls Thomas ‘corrupt’ after Supreme Court decision to upend bump stocks ban
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “corrupt” during an interview with MSNBC on the court’s recent decision to overturn a Trump-era bump stock ban. Thomas has come under increasing scrutiny for gifts he has received from Republican super donors, including billionaire Harlan Crow. “Y’all were too nice before,” Crockett said…
- CBC
For Ukrainians in Canada, new conscription rules increase pressure to fight
Dmytro lives a simple life in Winnipeg — baking bread at a supermarket or playing volleyball with fellow Ukrainians. Dmytro, who is non-binary and uses the pronoun they, says they feel safe in a country that accepts them as they are. But they know it's different in Ukraine. "You're going to be looked upon as a person who is weak, a person who is afraid, the person who is working [for] their enemy," said Dmytro, a tall, slim 20-something with a mop of brown hair. They didn't want their age or ful
- The Canadian Press
Clooney and Roberts help Biden raise $30 million-plus at a star-studded Hollywood gala
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of Hollywood's brightest stars headlined a fundraiser for President Joe Biden that took in a record $30 million-plus for a Democratic candidate, according to his campaign, in hopes of energizing would-be supporters for a White House contest they said may rank among the most consequential in U.S. history.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Is Mad GOP Lawmakers Aren’t Taking More ‘Action’ Post-Conviction
The former president is pressing Republicans to retaliate against Biden and Democrats after his conviction in a New York criminal trial
- The Canadian Press
8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza in deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months
JERUSALEM (AP) — An explosion in southern Gaza killed eight Israeli soldiers, the military said Saturday, making it the deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months.
- GOBankingRates
6 Predictions for the Housing Market If Trump Wins Again
The housing market has changed significantly since former President Donald Trump's first term. Interest rates have gone from historic lows to levels we haven't seen in more than a decade. If Trump...