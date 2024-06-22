News bulletin 2024/06/22 11:24

Latest Stories
Prankster Coaxes CNN-Hating Donald Trump Fan Into Making Hilariously Awkward Admission
“All right. There you have it,” said The Good Liars comedian Jason Selvig after the MAGA voter dropped the bombshell confession and then silently turned away.
- The Daily Beast
Supreme Court Sends Out an Ominous Sign
With just a few days left in the law term and more than 20 rulings still to be issued, the Supreme Court once again left Americans on tenterhooks Thursday when it released just four opinions, not including its most eagerly awaited. The justices, three of whom were appointed by Donald Trump, are still weighing Trump’s bid to be granted king-like immunity shielding him from prosecution for his role in the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Each day that passes without a ruling sets prosecutors back i
- The Independent
Miami newspaper runs pro-Trump political ad filled with racial slurs
The full-page ad ran on the back cover and included the n-word
- CNN
Judge Aileen Cannon pushes Trump’s lawyer to defend claim that special counsel is part of a ‘shadow government’
One day after it was reported that two federal judges urged Judge Aileen Cannon not to oversee the classified documents case against Donald Trump, three days of hearings began that could determine the future of the charges against the former president.
- HuffPost
Kaitlan Collins 'Can't Believe' She Has To Fact-Check Trump On Biden Accusation
The CNN anchor appeared to reach her fill of having to correct the former president.
- The Hill
Judge Judy slams hush money case against Trump as ‘nonsense’
“Judge Judy” Sheindlin is calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) hush money case against former President Trump “nonsense.” “You gotta twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was. [Bragg] doesn’t like him — New York City didn’t like him for a while,” Sheindlin said of Trump in a “Who’s Talking to Chris…
- HuffPost
Trump Spokesperson's 1-Word Description Of His Message Has Critics Very, Very Confused
Karoline Leavitt claimed the former president is bringing one thing to the campaign trail.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Blames CIA for His Empty Promises on JFK Files
Former President Donald Trump claimed on the All In podcast this week that the CIA prevented him from releasing files connected with the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963. When pressed on the issue, Trump told the podcast hosts, “I actually did do it. I released a lot.” He claimed that the CIA delayed his requests, telling him they needed “more time.” In 2017, Trump made waves by publicly promising to release “ALL JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentione
- CNN
Hear what Judge Judy thinks about the legal cases against Trump
CNN’s Chris Wallace sits down with Judy Sheindlin, who provides her thoughts on the legal cases involving former President Trump. Watch the full episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” streaming June 21 on Max.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump ‘Floored’ Puerto Rico Governor With Nuclear War Boast, New Book Claims
“I could not believe what I was hearing. It was surreal," Ricardo Rosselló wrote of his 2017 exchange with Trump following Hurricane Maria.
- Business Insider
Video appears to capture the first use of Russia's monstrous 6,600-pound glide bomb in Ukraine and the immense destruction it causes
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War think tank called the use of the FAB-3000 bomb a "significant development" for Russia.
- The Independent
Accused adulterer Trump who paid to keep Stormy Daniels affair secret professes ‘love’ for the Ten Commandments
His post came after Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed legislation that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in every public classroom in the state
- Business Insider
Satellite images capture Russia's Black Sea Fleet running from its base in Crimea as Ukraine hit it with missiles and exploding drones
Ukraine has waged a highly effective asymmetric-warfare campaign against the Black Sea Fleet, destroying and damaging a number of Russian warships.
- The Independent
MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s THIRD lawyer deserts him in $5m ‘prove Mike wrong’ dispute
Trump insider has refused to pay election fraud competition prize to computer forensics expert Robert Zeidman
- BuzzFeed
People Are Reacting To "Project 2025" — Far Right Conservatives' Plan For The Future, And They're Not Holding Back
"This makes me so glad I removed my tubes when I had my last baby five months ago. These far-right people are absolutely unhinged."
- HuffPost
Trump Makes Surprising Pro-Immigrant Pledge — But Campaign Walks It Back
The former president spoke of his plan on the "All-In" podcast.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Nikki Haley is the clear choice for Trump's VP pick. So I'm sure he'll go full MAGA.
Donald Trump has an opportunity to unite Republicans by picking Nikki Haley as his vice presidential candidate. Here's who he'll choose instead.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Ten Commandments in Louisiana schools is fine – as long as they note the ones Trump broke
I'm fine with Louisiana requiring Ten Commandments posters in classrooms, as long as they note which commandments Donald Trump has broken.
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump White House Attorney Hits Docs Case Judge With Ultra 'Petty' Description
Ty Cobb scolded U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon over her "silly" and "shocking" decisions in the case against the former president.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Mega Donor Miriam Adelson Opens Up Cash Spigot
Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson had been hanging back on investing in the 2024 election.Once part of a power couple with her husband Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021, she has spent the months since the outbreak of war in Israel speaking out on behalf of the country where she grew up.In December, she and her son-in-law bought a controlling interest in the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your i