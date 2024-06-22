News bulletin 2024/06/22 19:24

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Prankster Coaxes CNN-Hating Donald Trump Fan Into Making Hilariously Awkward Admission
“All right. There you have it,” said The Good Liars comedian Jason Selvig after the MAGA voter dropped the bombshell confession and then silently turned away.
- The Independent
Miami newspaper runs pro-Trump political ad filled with racial slurs
The full-page ad ran on the back cover and included the n-word
- CNN
Judge Aileen Cannon pushes Trump’s lawyer to defend claim that special counsel is part of a ‘shadow government’
One day after it was reported that two federal judges urged Judge Aileen Cannon not to oversee the classified documents case against Donald Trump, three days of hearings began that could determine the future of the charges against the former president.
- The Hill
Judge Judy slams hush money case against Trump as ‘nonsense’
“Judge Judy” Sheindlin is calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) hush money case against former President Trump “nonsense.” “You gotta twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was. [Bragg] doesn’t like him — New York City didn’t like him for a while,” Sheindlin said of Trump in a “Who’s Talking to Chris…
- HuffPost
Former Trump Official Praises Joe McCarthy In Bonkers 'Deep State' Remarks
Monica Crowley, who worked in the Treasury Department during Donald Trump's presidency, peddled a theory about an "insidious" secret network.
- CNN
Hear what Judge Judy thinks about the legal cases against Trump
CNN’s Chris Wallace sits down with Judy Sheindlin, who provides her thoughts on the legal cases involving former President Trump. Watch the full episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” streaming June 21 on Max.
- The New York Times
Trump’s PAC, Which Pays His Legal Bills, Is Nearly Out of Cash
The political account that former President Donald Trump has been using to pay his sizable legal bills has dwindled to less than $4 million in the bank, after accounting for its debt, according to new federal election filings. So far in 2024, Trump is averaging nearly $5 million per month in spending through his political action committee, which is called Save America, with an overwhelming share going to legal bills. That means that as of the end of May, Trump had barely enough cash left to cove
- HuffPost
Donald Trump ‘Floored’ Puerto Rico Governor With Nuclear War Boast, New Book Claims
“I could not believe what I was hearing. It was surreal," Ricardo Rosselló wrote of his 2017 exchange with Trump following Hurricane Maria.
- Business Insider
Video appears to capture the first use of Russia's monstrous 6,600-pound glide bomb in Ukraine and the immense destruction it causes
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War think tank called the use of the FAB-3000 bomb a "significant development" for Russia.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Blames CIA for His Empty Promises on JFK Files
Former President Donald Trump claimed on the All In podcast this week that the CIA prevented him from releasing files connected with the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963. When pressed on the issue, Trump told the podcast hosts, “I actually did do it. I released a lot.” He claimed that the CIA delayed his requests, telling him they needed “more time.” In 2017, Trump made waves by publicly promising to release “ALL JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentione
- South China Morning Post
The Beijing parking row that ignited debate on diplomatic immunity
A Beijing woman has apologised and been fined after she insisted that diplomatic immunity allowed her to park in the middle of a road and block traffic. In a video circulated online, the woman, who was later identified as Yu Qi, secretary general of the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation (APSCO), refused to move her vehicle. "Do you know what an embassy car is? Do you understand what diplomatic immunity is? Get lost!" she said through the vehicle's window. Do you have questions about th
- The Independent
Accused adulterer Trump who paid to keep Stormy Daniels affair secret professes ‘love’ for the Ten Commandments
His post came after Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed legislation that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in every public classroom in the state
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Explains Trump's Last-Minute Pivot On Biden Before Debate
Trump called his opponent a "worthy debater" and said he's not underestimating him, after months of casting him as cognitively impaired.
- Business Insider
Satellite images capture Russia's Black Sea Fleet running from its base in Crimea as Ukraine hit it with missiles and exploding drones
Ukraine has waged a highly effective asymmetric-warfare campaign against the Black Sea Fleet, destroying and damaging a number of Russian warships.
- The Independent
MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s THIRD lawyer deserts him in $5m ‘prove Mike wrong’ dispute
Trump insider has refused to pay election fraud competition prize to computer forensics expert Robert Zeidman
- USA TODAY Opinion
Nikki Haley is the clear choice for Trump's VP pick. So I'm sure he'll go full MAGA.
Donald Trump has an opportunity to unite Republicans by picking Nikki Haley as his vice presidential candidate. Here's who he'll choose instead.
- CNN
Boebert is running for Congress in this GOP primary. Hear what voters from the district think
Ahead of the GOP primary election in the state, Colorado voters share their feelings on supporting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). CNN’s Lucy Kafanov has the report.
- HuffPost
Trump Makes Surprising Pro-Immigrant Pledge — But Campaign Walks It Back
The former president spoke of his plan on the "All-In" podcast.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Reacting To "Project 2025" — Far Right Conservatives' Plan For The Future, And They're Not Holding Back
"This makes me so glad I removed my tubes when I had my last baby five months ago. These far-right people are absolutely unhinged."
- The Daily Beast
Trump Mega Donor Miriam Adelson Opens Up Cash Spigot
Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson had been hanging back on investing in the 2024 election.Once part of a power couple with her husband Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021, she has spent the months since the outbreak of war in Israel speaking out on behalf of the country where she grew up.In December, she and her son-in-law bought a controlling interest in the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your i