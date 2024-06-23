News bulletin 2024/06/23 07:24

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Prankster Coaxes CNN-Hating Donald Trump Fan Into Making Hilariously Awkward Admission
“All right. There you have it,” said The Good Liars comedian Jason Selvig after the MAGA voter dropped the bombshell confession and then silently turned away.
- The Independent
Miami newspaper runs pro-Trump political ad filled with racial slurs
The full-page ad ran on the back cover and included the n-word
- The Independent
Trump mixes up Jan 6 riot ‘suspects’ with Russian spies in rambling speech at Christian faith conference
Former president appears to confuse different stories while giving shout-out to Georgia lawmaker
- CNN
Judge Aileen Cannon pushes Trump’s lawyer to defend claim that special counsel is part of a ‘shadow government’
One day after it was reported that two federal judges urged Judge Aileen Cannon not to oversee the classified documents case against Donald Trump, three days of hearings began that could determine the future of the charges against the former president.
- The Hill
Judge Judy slams hush money case against Trump as ‘nonsense’
“Judge Judy” Sheindlin is calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) hush money case against former President Trump “nonsense.” “You gotta twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was. [Bragg] doesn’t like him — New York City didn’t like him for a while,” Sheindlin said of Trump in a “Who’s Talking to Chris…
- HuffPost
Trump Spokesperson's 1-Word Description Of His Message Has Critics Very, Very Confused
Karoline Leavitt claimed the former president is bringing one thing to the campaign trail.
- The Hill
Trump says he’s decided on his running mate
Former President Trump told reporters Saturday he’s made up his mind about who will be his running mate in November, but he has yet to tell anyone who it is. Trump told NBC News ahead of a rally in Philadelphia that he’s settled on a vice presidential choice. “In my mind, yeah,” Trump said when…
- The New York Times
Trump’s PAC, Which Pays His Legal Bills, Is Nearly Out of Cash
The political account that former President Donald Trump has been using to pay his sizable legal bills has dwindled to less than $4 million in the bank, after accounting for its debt, according to new federal election filings. So far in 2024, Trump is averaging nearly $5 million per month in spending through his political action committee, which is called Save America, with an overwhelming share going to legal bills. That means that as of the end of May, Trump had barely enough cash left to cove
- HuffPost
Donald Trump ‘Floored’ Puerto Rico Governor With Nuclear War Boast, New Book Claims
“I could not believe what I was hearing. It was surreal," Ricardo Rosselló wrote of his 2017 exchange with Trump following Hurricane Maria.
- Business Insider
Video appears to capture the first use of Russia's monstrous 6,600-pound glide bomb in Ukraine and the immense destruction it causes
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War think tank called the use of the FAB-3000 bomb a "significant development" for Russia.
- The Hill
Trump takes swing at ‘overrated’ Bill Maher: ‘His show is dead’
Former President Donald Trump slammed Bill Maher and his late night show Saturday, calling him ” highly overrated” and saying his show is dead. “Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said…
- South China Morning Post
The Beijing parking row that ignited debate on diplomatic immunity
A Beijing woman has apologised and been fined after she insisted that diplomatic immunity allowed her to park in the middle of a road and block traffic. In a video circulated online, the woman, who was later identified as Yu Qi, secretary general of the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation (APSCO), refused to move her vehicle. "Do you know what an embassy car is? Do you understand what diplomatic immunity is? Get lost!" she said through the vehicle's window. Do you have questions about th
- The Daily Beast
Trump Blames CIA for His Empty Promises on JFK Files
Former President Donald Trump claimed on the All In podcast this week that the CIA prevented him from releasing files connected with the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963. When pressed on the issue, Trump told the podcast hosts, “I actually did do it. I released a lot.” He claimed that the CIA delayed his requests, telling him they needed “more time.” In 2017, Trump made waves by publicly promising to release “ALL JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentione
- The Independent
Accused adulterer Trump who paid to keep Stormy Daniels affair secret professes ‘love’ for the Ten Commandments
His post came after Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed legislation that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in every public classroom in the state
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Explains Trump's Last-Minute Pivot On Biden Before Debate
Trump called his opponent a "worthy debater" and said he's not underestimating him, after months of casting him as cognitively impaired.
- CBC
The newest New Democrat won leadership easily. Nenshi's next moves? Likely harder
An awkward topic came up during the final NDP leadership candidates' debate this month in Edmonton, especially for a former three-term Calgary mayor.The Edmonton Oilers.Naheed Nenshi admitted that growing up in Calgary in the 1980s, he had a "grudging respect" for the Wayne Gretzky-era championship dynasty."But here's the true story," he added. "I'm a huge Oilers fan. Always have been."He then unfurled from behind his lectern a Connor McDavid jersey. "Oh. The price tag is still on."It's been a s
- USA TODAY Opinion
Nikki Haley is the clear choice for Trump's VP pick. So I'm sure he'll go full MAGA.
Donald Trump has an opportunity to unite Republicans by picking Nikki Haley as his vice presidential candidate. Here's who he'll choose instead.
- People
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, 74, Unexpectedly Absent from Bench for Second Day in a Row
As the Supreme Court crams to decide on the final cases of the term, the most conservative justice on the bench has been absent without explanation
- Reuters
Russia tells US: we need to talk, but Ukraine must be on agenda
Russia sees a pressing need for security talks with the United States but they must be "comprehensive" and include the subject of Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday. "It is impossible to rip out any individual segments from the general complex of accumulated problems, and we will not do this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked if Moscow was ready to talk to Washington about nuclear risks. "So we are open to dialogue, but to a broad comprehensive dialogue that covers all dimensions, including the current dimension related to the conflict around Ukraine, related to the direct involvement of the USA in this conflict," Peskov told reporters.
- CNN
Boebert is running for Congress in this GOP primary. Hear what voters from the district think
Ahead of the GOP primary election in the state, Colorado voters share their feelings on supporting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). CNN’s Lucy Kafanov has the report.