News bulletin 2024/06/23 18:24

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
What the Hell Is Going on With the Supreme Court’s Trump Ruling?
The Supreme Court released a slew of new rulings on Friday morning, but, once again, none of them included the decision weighing heaviest on Americans’ minds—whether Donald Trump should be granted king-like immunity for his criminal indictments. Friday marks 114 days since the case was accepted by the high court—an inexcusable amount of time to rule on something so consequential to the country, a top legal expert tells The Daily Beast. Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard Un
- The Independent
Miami newspaper runs pro-Trump political ad filled with racial slurs
The full-page ad ran on the back cover and included the n-word
- The Independent
Trump mixes up Jan 6 riot ‘suspects’ with Russian spies in rambling speech at Christian faith conference
Former president appears to confuse different stories while giving shout-out to Georgia lawmaker
- Business Insider
Village on Ukraine's doorstep set to become NATO's biggest European airbase as Putin vows to go 'to the end' in the war
The base is located only around 12 miles from the Black Sea coast and 180 miles from the war-torn city of Odesa in southern Ukraine.
- CNN
Judge Aileen Cannon pushes Trump’s lawyer to defend claim that special counsel is part of a ‘shadow government’
One day after it was reported that two federal judges urged Judge Aileen Cannon not to oversee the classified documents case against Donald Trump, three days of hearings began that could determine the future of the charges against the former president.
- The Independent
Lauren Boebert was dodging foam pool noodles in one of her final campaign appearances
The controversial gun-loving Republican is having to persuade voters in a district she’s just moved to that they should help her get back to Congress
- The Hill
Trump says he’s decided on his running mate
Former President Trump told reporters Saturday he’s made up his mind about who will be his running mate in November, but he has yet to tell anyone who it is. Trump told NBC News ahead of a rally in Philadelphia that he’s settled on a vice presidential choice. “In my mind, yeah,” Trump said when…
- The Hill
Trump takes swing at ‘overrated’ Bill Maher: ‘His show is dead’
Former President Donald Trump slammed Bill Maher and his late night show Saturday, calling him ” highly overrated” and saying his show is dead. “Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said…
- The New York Times
Trump’s PAC, Which Pays His Legal Bills, Is Nearly Out of Cash
The political account that former President Donald Trump has been using to pay his sizable legal bills has dwindled to less than $4 million in the bank, after accounting for its debt, according to new federal election filings. So far in 2024, Trump is averaging nearly $5 million per month in spending through his political action committee, which is called Save America, with an overwhelming share going to legal bills. That means that as of the end of May, Trump had barely enough cash left to cove
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s New Promises: ‘Immunity’ for Cops, an Iron Dome, Cheaper Bacon
Police will have “immunity” to be rough with suspects, migrants may or may not be herded into a “fighting league” akin to the UFC, and bacon will be cheaper if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election—according to him.The former president work-shopped some new lines during two campaign events on Saturday. “I’m giving immunity to police all over the country,” he said, a pledge that he repeated to supporters in both Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. He lamented that police officers are “t
- HuffPost
Former Trump Official Praises Joe McCarthy In Bonkers 'Deep State' Remarks
Monica Crowley, who worked in the Treasury Department during Donald Trump's presidency, peddled a theory about an "insidious" secret network.
- Fresno Bee
Why is Fresno’s police chief being held to a higher moral standard than Donald Trump? | Opinion
“I’d hate to see Fresno lose a chief who’s making great strides in reducing crime to Texas.” | Letters to the editor
- The Daily Beast
Trump Blames CIA for His Empty Promises on JFK Files
Former President Donald Trump claimed on the All In podcast this week that the CIA prevented him from releasing files connected with the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963. When pressed on the issue, Trump told the podcast hosts, “I actually did do it. I released a lot.” He claimed that the CIA delayed his requests, telling him they needed “more time.” In 2017, Trump made waves by publicly promising to release “ALL JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentione
- The Independent
Accused adulterer Trump who paid to keep Stormy Daniels affair secret professes ‘love’ for the Ten Commandments
His post came after Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed legislation that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in every public classroom in the state
- The Canadian Press
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political staffer to Liberal member of Parliament.
- CBC
The newest New Democrat won leadership easily. Nenshi's next moves? Likely harder
An awkward topic came up during the final NDP leadership candidates' debate this month in Edmonton, especially for a former three-term Calgary mayor.The Edmonton Oilers.Naheed Nenshi admitted that growing up in Calgary in the 1980s, he had a "grudging respect" for the Wayne Gretzky-era championship dynasty."But here's the true story," he added. "I'm a huge Oilers fan. Always have been."He then unfurled from behind his lectern a Connor McDavid jersey. "Oh. The price tag is still on."It's been a s
- The Daily Beast
Israeli Forces Drive Through West Bank With Injured Palestinian Strapped to Jeep
The Israeli military is investigating some its own soldiers after footage showed that an injured Palestinian man had been strapped to the front of a military jeep as it moved through the West Bank on Saturday. The man, Mujahed Azmi, was later treated by a medic. In a statement, the Israeli military said the “conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to [its] values” and that it will investigate and address the matter.According to Reuters, Azmi’s family said Israeli forc
- CNN
Boebert is running for Congress in this GOP primary. Hear what voters from the district think
Ahead of the GOP primary election in the state, Colorado voters share their feelings on supporting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). CNN’s Lucy Kafanov has the report.
- HuffPost
Trump Makes Surprising Pro-Immigrant Pledge — But Campaign Walks It Back
The former president spoke of his plan on the "All-In" podcast.
- The Canadian Press
As U.S.-supplied weapons show impact inside Russia, Ukrainian soldiers hope for deeper strikes
KHARKIV REGION, Ukraine (AP) — Weeks after the decision allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapons for limited strikes in Russian territory, the country is having some success in halting Russia’s new push along the northeast front, but military commanders are clamoring for restrictions on long-range missiles to be lifted.