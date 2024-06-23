News bulletin 2024/06/23 21:24

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Trump Made ‘Nazi Ovens’ Joke Around Jewish Execs: Ex-Trump Org VP
Donald Trump has claimed he’s better for Jewish Americans than Democrats, but according to a former senior Trump Organization executive, the former president reveled in making Nazi jokes around his Jewish employees.Former Trump Organization executive vice president Barbara Res told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that Trump once made a joke about a German residential manager the company had hired before turning to some Trump Organization executives who happened to be Jewish. “He was bragging amongst executiv
- The Independent
Trump mixes up Jan 6 riot ‘suspects’ with Russian spies in rambling speech at Christian faith conference
Former president appears to confuse different stories while giving shout-out to Georgia lawmaker
- Business Insider
Village on Ukraine's doorstep set to become NATO's biggest European airbase as Putin vows to go 'to the end' in the war
The base is located only around 12 miles from the Black Sea coast and 180 miles from the war-torn city of Odesa in southern Ukraine.
- Rolling Stone
Rep. Jackson Baselessly Accuses Biden of Using Stimulants, Vows to Demand Drug Test Before Debate
The congressman, who served as Trump's White House physician, without evidence said the president is using "performance-enhancing drugs"
- The Daily Beast
Trump VP Contender Doug Burgum Hurts Chances With Effusive CNN Praise
Donald Trump may have made attacking CNN as synonymous with his brand as “You’re fired,” but one candidate striving to be his No. 2 seems to have a soft spot for the network.North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum congratulated CNN for securing the first presidential debate during a State of the Union appearance on Sunday, telling guest moderator Kaitlan Collins that Thursday’s debate could be an opportunity for the network to ask “some tough questions.” “I think this is a real opportunity for CNN, [the]
- CNN
Judge Aileen Cannon pushes Trump’s lawyer to defend claim that special counsel is part of a ‘shadow government’
One day after it was reported that two federal judges urged Judge Aileen Cannon not to oversee the classified documents case against Donald Trump, three days of hearings began that could determine the future of the charges against the former president.
- The Hill
Trump takes swing at ‘overrated’ Bill Maher: ‘His show is dead’
Former President Donald Trump slammed Bill Maher and his late night show Saturday, calling him ” highly overrated” and saying his show is dead. “Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said…
- The New York Times
Trump’s PAC, Which Pays His Legal Bills, Is Nearly Out of Cash
The political account that former President Donald Trump has been using to pay his sizable legal bills has dwindled to less than $4 million in the bank, after accounting for its debt, according to new federal election filings. So far in 2024, Trump is averaging nearly $5 million per month in spending through his political action committee, which is called Save America, with an overwhelming share going to legal bills. That means that as of the end of May, Trump had barely enough cash left to cove
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s New Promises: ‘Immunity’ for Cops, an Iron Dome, Cheaper Bacon
Police will have “immunity” to be rough with suspects, migrants may or may not be herded into a “fighting league” akin to the UFC, and bacon will be cheaper if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election—according to him.The former president work-shopped some new lines during two campaign events on Saturday. “I’m giving immunity to police all over the country,” he said, a pledge that he repeated to supporters in both Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. He lamented that police officers are “t
- HuffPost
Former Trump Official Praises Joe McCarthy In Bonkers 'Deep State' Remarks
Monica Crowley, who worked in the Treasury Department during Donald Trump's presidency, peddled a theory about an "insidious" secret network.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Blames CIA for His Empty Promises on JFK Files
Former President Donald Trump claimed on the All In podcast this week that the CIA prevented him from releasing files connected with the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963. When pressed on the issue, Trump told the podcast hosts, “I actually did do it. I released a lot.” He claimed that the CIA delayed his requests, telling him they needed “more time.” In 2017, Trump made waves by publicly promising to release “ALL JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentione
- The Independent
Accused adulterer Trump who paid to keep Stormy Daniels affair secret professes ‘love’ for the Ten Commandments
His post came after Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed legislation that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in every public classroom in the state
- The Canadian Press
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political staffer to Liberal member of Parliament.
- CBC
The newest New Democrat won leadership easily. Nenshi's next moves? Likely harder
An awkward topic came up during the final NDP leadership candidates' debate this month in Edmonton, especially for a former three-term Calgary mayor.The Edmonton Oilers.Naheed Nenshi admitted that growing up in Calgary in the 1980s, he had a "grudging respect" for the Wayne Gretzky-era championship dynasty."But here's the true story," he added. "I'm a huge Oilers fan. Always have been."He then unfurled from behind his lectern a Connor McDavid jersey. "Oh. The price tag is still on."It's been a s
- The Daily Beast
Israeli Forces Drive Through West Bank With Injured Palestinian Strapped to Jeep
The Israeli military is investigating some its own soldiers after footage showed that an injured Palestinian man had been strapped to the front of a military jeep as it moved through the West Bank on Saturday. The man, Mujahed Azmi, was later treated by a medic. In a statement, the Israeli military said the “conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to [its] values” and that it will investigate and address the matter.According to Reuters, Azmi’s family said Israeli forc
- The Hill
Former Obama national security adviser hits Trump on foreign policy: ‘He’s a chaos agent’
Former White House national security adviser Ben Rhodes went after former President Trump for his foreign policies, calling him a “chaos agent” who cannot solve problems with other nations. “Donald Trump — let’s be blunt — he’s not respected. He’s not taken seriously around the world. He’s a chaos agent,” Rhodes said in an interview…
- CNN
Boebert is running for Congress in this GOP primary. Hear what voters from the district think
Ahead of the GOP primary election in the state, Colorado voters share their feelings on supporting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). CNN’s Lucy Kafanov has the report.
- INSIDER
Front-line NATO allies are facing an unconventional Russian threat short of war but still quite dangerous
The Baltics have been staunch supporters of Ukraine as it fights the Russians, and they have increasingly found themselves in Moscow's crosshairs.
- Business Insider
Ted Cruz says Biden is breaking the law by taking credit for infrastructure projects
In a letter obtained by Politico, Cruz said the Biden administration has "highly politicized" the infrastructure law, violating the Hatch Act.
- CNN
The importance of the new Presidential debate mic cutoff
“Being able to turn off the mic is a really powerful tool,” says John Donvan, Debate Moderator-In-Chief for the group Open To Debate. “Interruptions tend to be not in good faith….given the choice between losing atmospheric buzz and keeping the substance on track…I vote for keeping the substance on track.”