News bulletin 2024/06/24 06:24

- The Daily Beast
Trump Made ‘Nazi Ovens’ Joke Around Jewish Execs: Ex-Trump Org VP
Donald Trump has claimed he’s better for Jewish Americans than Democrats, but according to a former senior Trump Organization executive, the former president reveled in making Nazi jokes around his Jewish employees.Former Trump Organization executive vice president Barbara Res told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that Trump once made a joke about a German residential manager the company had hired before turning to some Trump Organization executives who happened to be Jewish. “He was bragging amongst executiv
- HuffPost
Ex-White House Doctor's Alleged Pill Scandal Resurfaces As He Demands Biden Take Drug Test
Rep. Ronny Jackson was reportedly nicknamed "Candyman" for how he doled out medication during his time in the White House.
- Business Insider
Village on Ukraine's doorstep set to become NATO's biggest European airbase as Putin vows to go 'to the end' in the war
The base is located only around 12 miles from the Black Sea coast and 180 miles from the war-torn city of Odesa in southern Ukraine.
- The Independent
Trump mixes up Jan 6 riot ‘suspects’ with Russian spies in rambling speech at Christian faith conference
Former president appears to confuse different stories while giving shout-out to Georgia lawmaker
- The Hill
Rove: Trump declining in polls since hush money conviction
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Saturday that former President Trump has been declining in the polls since his New York hush money case conviction. “I agree; in fact, take a look at the evidence,” Rove said when asked by Fox News host Paul Gigot on “The Journal Editorial Report” if he agrees there is “movement…
- CNN
At least 5 dead after missile fragments scatter over beachgoers in Russian-occupied Crimea
At least five people, three children and two adults have been killed, Russian authorities announced Sunday and over 100 people injured where fragments reached some beachgoers during a Ukrainian strike on the city of Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea.
- The Independent
Lauren Boebert was dodging foam pool noodles in one of her final campaign appearances
The controversial gun-loving Republican is having to persuade voters in a district she’s just moved to that they should help her get back to Congress
- The New York Times
Trump’s PAC, Which Pays His Legal Bills, Is Nearly Out of Cash
The political account that former President Donald Trump has been using to pay his sizable legal bills has dwindled to less than $4 million in the bank, after accounting for its debt, according to new federal election filings. So far in 2024, Trump is averaging nearly $5 million per month in spending through his political action committee, which is called Save America, with an overwhelming share going to legal bills. That means that as of the end of May, Trump had barely enough cash left to cove
- The Hill
Trump takes swing at ‘overrated’ Bill Maher: ‘His show is dead’
Former President Donald Trump slammed Bill Maher and his late night show Saturday, calling him ” highly overrated” and saying his show is dead. “Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said…
- The Hill
Trump says he’s decided on his running mate
Former President Trump told reporters Saturday he’s made up his mind about who will be his running mate in November, but he has yet to tell anyone who it is. Trump told NBC News ahead of a rally in Philadelphia that he’s settled on a vice presidential choice. “In my mind, yeah,” Trump said when…
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s New Promises: ‘Immunity’ for Cops, an Iron Dome, Cheaper Bacon
Police will have “immunity” to be rough with suspects, migrants may or may not be herded into a “fighting league” akin to the UFC, and bacon will be cheaper if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election—according to him.The former president work-shopped some new lines during two campaign events on Saturday. “I’m giving immunity to police all over the country,” he said, a pledge that he repeated to supporters in both Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. He lamented that police officers are “t
- HuffPost
Former Trump Official Praises Joe McCarthy In Bonkers 'Deep State' Remarks
Monica Crowley, who worked in the Treasury Department during Donald Trump's presidency, peddled a theory about an "insidious" secret network.
- USA TODAY
Activists protest outside CNN anchor Jake Tapper's home, hit his coverage of Israel-Hamas war
A group of left-wing activists representing the organization Code Pink assembled outside the home of CNN anchor Jake Tapper last week.
- The Canadian Press
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
MOSCOW (AP) — More than 15 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were killed by armed militants in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan on Sunday, its governor Sergei Melikov said in a video statement early Monday.
- CBC
The newest New Democrat won leadership easily. Nenshi's next moves? Likely harder
An awkward topic came up during the final NDP leadership candidates' debate this month in Edmonton, especially for a former three-term Calgary mayor.The Edmonton Oilers.Naheed Nenshi admitted that growing up in Calgary in the 1980s, he had a "grudging respect" for the Wayne Gretzky-era championship dynasty."But here's the true story," he added. "I'm a huge Oilers fan. Always have been."He then unfurled from behind his lectern a Connor McDavid jersey. "Oh. The price tag is still on."It's been a s
- The Hill
Sen. Coons suggests Biden will respect Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) on Sunday suggested President Biden will respect the Supreme Court’s forthcoming ruling on former President Trump’s immunity argument. “I think there’s a sharp contrast between former President Trump and President Biden in terms of their respect for the rule of law and how they approach both law enforcement and our legal…
- The Canadian Press
As U.S.-supplied weapons show impact inside Russia, Ukrainian soldiers hope for deeper strikes
KHARKIV REGION, Ukraine (AP) — Weeks after the decision allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapons for limited strikes in Russian territory, the country is having some success in halting Russia’s new push along the northeast front, but military commanders are clamoring for restrictions on long-range missiles to be lifted.
- The Canadian Press
Thousands of Iran-backed fighters offer to join Hezbollah in its fight against Israel
BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of fighters from Iran-backed groups in the Middle East are ready to come to Lebanon to join with the militant Hezbollah group in its battle with Israel if the simmering conflict escalates into a full-blown war, officials with Iran-backed factions and analysts say.
- INSIDER
Front-line NATO allies are facing an unconventional Russian threat short of war but still quite dangerous
The Baltics have been staunch supporters of Ukraine as it fights the Russians, and they have increasingly found themselves in Moscow's crosshairs.
- Reuters
China wants EU tariffs on EVs gone by July 4 as talks resume
BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing wants the European Union to scrap its preliminary tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles by July 4, China's state-controlled Global Times reported, after an agreement by both sides to hold new trade talks. Provisional EU duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese-made EVs are set to kick in by July 4 while the bloc investigates what the EU claims are excessive and unfair subsidies to Chinese EV makers. China has repeatedly called on the EU to cancel its tariffs, expressing a willingness to negotiate.