News bulletin 2024/06/25 07:24

- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Predicts Future Of Donald And Melania Trump's Relationship
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weighed in on the former first lady's absence from the campaign trail.
- HuffPost
Eric Trump's 'Unvarnished' Claim About Dad Gets Brutal Instant Fact Check
Critics slammed the son of the former president for a wild new claim about his father.
- HuffPost
CNN’s Kasie Hunt Dumps Trump Spokesperson For Talking Smack About Her Colleagues
“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on social media about literally silencing Karoline Leavitt on “This Morning.”
- The Daily Beast
Alvin Bragg Claims Victory as Jim Jordan Seethes About YouTube Gun Vids
Jim Jordan (R-OH) has made himself the Republican gadfly attempting to sting Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan D.A. who has secured the first, and so far only, conviction of former president Donald Trump. But now the biter appears to have been bitten–by none other than Bragg. Bragg’s office is taking credit for being part of efforts to have YouTube restrict content that shows people how to build firearms or make illegal modifications that allow them to rapidly fire ammunition on a fully automatic setti
- ABC News
Judge in Trump classified docs case questions government about funding for special counsel
During a two-hour hearing Monday morning, the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case pressed government attorneys to provide more information about the funding of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation, at one point remarking that the funding presents a "separation of powers concern." The hearing, conducted by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, was a continuation of Friday's hearing in which defense attorneys sought to have the documents case dismissed on the grounds that Smith was unlawfully appointed as special counsel. Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.
- HuffPost
Ex-White House Doctor's Alleged Pill Scandal Resurfaces As He Demands Biden Take Drug Test
Rep. Ronny Jackson was reportedly nicknamed "Candyman" for how he doled out medication during his time in the White House.
- The Canadian Press
Votes in Toronto byelection counting very slowly, Liberals narrowly ahead of Tories
TORONTO — Conservative candidate Don Stewart remained hopeful late Monday despite trailing his Liberal opponent in the Toronto-St. Paul's byelection where results were extremely slow to come in.
- HuffPost
'Look At The Evidence': Karl Rove Drops Bad News For Trump Live On Fox News
The longtime GOP strategist pointed to a shift that's taken place over the past few weeks — and predicted what will happen next.
- INSIDER
A Russian soldier's killing of a wounded comrade highlights the 'brutal culture' rampant inside Russia's military, war analysts say
Experts called out the callous behavior within the Russian armed forces after drone footage showed a soldier shooting a wounded comrade.
- United Press International
Using obscure procedure, Florida Republican seeks to have attorney general taken into custody
A Republican lawmaker announced Monday that she will force a vote soon to direct the House sergeant-at-arms to take the attorney general into custody by using a hardly used or discussed House procedural tool.
- The Canadian Press
Trump has spent months painting Biden as incompetent. Now he's changing his tone before the debate
NEW YORK (AP) — After months of casting President Joe Biden as a shell of a man incapable of putting two sentences together, Donald Trump has changed his tune days before their first debate.
- The Hill
Trump campaign fundraising email says he was ‘tortured’ in jail
CORRECTION: A May fundraising email by former President Trump’s campaign mentioned him being “tortured” in the Fulton County jail. Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story included incorrect information. Former President Trump’s campaign in a Monday fundraising email criticized his treatment at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, saying he was…
- The Hill
Liz Cheney teases Trump by showing Swift’s ‘sold out crowd’
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) jabbed former President Trump by sharing a video of pop star Taylor Swift’s “sold out crowd.” “Thank you @taylorswift13 for giving us a million reasons to smile. PS- @realDonaldTrump this is what a sold out crowd actually looks like,” Cheney wrote on social media platform X. Cheney reposted a video…
- The Daily Beast
It Really Seems Like Lauren Boebert Is Coming Back to Congress
On Tuesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, who switched districts following her inappropriate behavior at Beetlejuice The Musical and cratering support, will find out if her political career survives the scandal.She goes into the race as the favorite. There’s been little public polling of the primary, but a Kaplan Strategies survey conducted in late May found the congresswoman at 40 percent, with all of her GOP opponents stuck in the single digits. Her name recognition blows away that of the other Republi
- ABC News Videos
New details emerge in Trump investigation
ABC News’ Katherine Faulders discussed how the special counsel scrutinized a previously unreported trip the former President Donald Trump took to Mar-a-Lago weeks before the FBI raid.
- HuffPost
The Supreme Court’s Major Gun Decision Was A Warning To Extremist Judges
The Rahimi decision has implications that go beyond a single defendant or a single law.
- Tri-City Herald
A 2nd Trump presidency would be a disaster for America. And it might not end there | Opinion
Already Trump is exploring with ultranationalists how to serve more than one more term. His party should be called MAGA, for they’re not real Republicans, but instead extremists. | Opinion
- The Independent
Lauren Boebert was dodging foam pool noodles in one of her final campaign appearances
The controversial gun-loving Republican is having to persuade voters in a district she’s just moved to that they should help her get back to Congress
- CNN
At least 5 dead after missile fragments scatter over beachgoers in Russian-occupied Crimea
At least five people, three children and two adults have been killed, Russian authorities announced Sunday and over 100 people injured where fragments reached some beachgoers during a Ukrainian strike on the city of Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea.
- HuffPost
GOP Pollster Explains Why He's 'Very Nervous' Ahead Of Biden-Trump Debate
Frank Luntz named one thing that Americans "haven't made up their minds" on ahead of the CNN-moderated faceoff.