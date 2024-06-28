News bulletin 2024/06/28 12:31

Latest Stories
The first debate was a complete disaster for Joe Biden
Biden seemed out of breath, hastily reciting facts while slurring and omitting words. At times, the president uttered nonsensical phrases.
- HuffPost
Biden Campaign Has Just 3 Words After Trump Seems To Leak Debate Talking Points
The former president's post marked a change from his previous remarks about climate change.
- The Canadian Press
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but sparks Democratic anxiety about his candidacy
ATLANTA (AP) — A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.
- HuffPost
Chris Wallace's Stunning Claim On Trump Strategy For Debate Cracks Up CNN Pundit
Wallace's claim about the former president's planned approach was too much for Jamie Gangel, who repeatedly laughed.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate
Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a
- HuffPost
Social Media Predicts Outcome Of Trump-Biden Debate — And It's Hilarious
Pundits and politicians aren’t the only ones offering their hot takes on how Thursday’s CNN event will go.
- The Daily Beast
Michelle Obama Hurt by Bidens for Freezing Out Hunter’s Ex
Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe
- The Hill
McConnell breaks with Trump on vilification of Biden
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) says Joe Biden is a “good guy,” breaking with former President Trump’s repeated efforts to villainize the president as the corrupt mastermind behind schemes to steal elections and persecute political opponents. But McConnell, who has endorsed Trump, says there are plenty of compelling policy reasons to oust Biden from…
- USA TODAY Opinion
Biden has no business running for president. The debate proved it.
President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.
- Bloomberg
China Miscalculated With Europe in Backing Russia, US Envoy Says
(Bloomberg) -- Beijing misjudged the impact on its relationship with Europe when it provided support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, America’s top diplomat in China said, as ties fray between the world’s No. 2 economy and Western democracies over the conflict.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in IdahoSpaceX Tender Offer Said to Value Company at Record $210 BillionSupreme Court Ends OxyContin Settlement, Cracking Sackler ShieldChina’s Finance Elite Face $400,0
- Bloomberg
Democrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could Work
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s debate performance is raising new questions about whether Democrats have any other options in November if the 81-year-old president is no longer willing or able to campaign.Most Read from BloombergBiden Struggles as He Spars With Trump on Economy: Debate TakeawaysBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacySupreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in IdahoBiden Struggles Against Trump in High-Stakes 2024 DebateSpaceX Tender Offer Said t
- HuffPost
Critics Clown Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Wild Election 'Self-Own': 'NO Self Awareness'
Social media users spotted the far-right Republican's hypocrisy as she argued to reduce a top official's salary to $1 over DEI directives.
- TVLine.com
Presidential Debate: Grade Trump vs. Biden — Plus, How Did Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Do?
Less than five months before Americans cast their ballot for former President Donald Trump or incumbent President Joe Biden, the candidates took part in the first of two presidential debates. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderated Thursday’s audience-free spectacle, which was simulcast on all major news networks. The first presidential debate of the 2024 …
- HuffPost
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Swiftly Takes Down Trump With Blunt Biden Comparison
Walz stacked the two candidates against each other on the eve of the first presidential debate.
- The Daily Beast
No, Donald, Barron Trump’s Peloton at Mar-a-Lago Is Not Off Limits to the Feds
In their latest push to toss out evidence in Donald Trump’s classified documents case, the former president’s lawyers complained Tuesday that the 2022 raid at Mar-a-Lago was “overly broad” and violated Trump’s rights because FBI agents dared to enter his son Barron and wife Melania’s rooms.“Our argument is that agents searched rooms that they had no probable cause to search…And that bears on the question of whether the search was impermissibly broad for Fourth Amendment purposes,” defense attorn
- Business Insider
US Navy nuclear ballistic missile submarine surfaces off Norway in unusual flex as 'Doomsday' plane flies overhead
The show of force comes amid continued tensions with Russia and follows the recent visit of a Russian navy flotilla to Cuba.
- The Independent
‘This party should fall’: MAGA candidate who didn’t win Boebert’s old seat calls Republican Party ‘irredeemable’
Volunteers and supporters of grassroots Colorado Republican Ron Hanks, who’d hoped to fill the congressional seat vacated by fellow MAGA diehard Lauren Boebert, gathered Tuesday night at a Grand Junction brewery for a watch party. Hanks lamented the results — and the state of the Republican Party. Sheila Flynn reports from the third congressional district
- The Canadian Press
In the news today: WestJet cancelling flights, and Ottawa's dental plan to expand
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
- The Canadian Press
An appeals court in Pakistan upholds conviction of Imran Khan and his wife for unlawful marriage
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An appeals court in Pakistan Thursday upheld the conviction and seven-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife for their 2018 marriage which was found to be unlawful, officials said.
- HuffPost
House Republicans Launch Effort To Keep Steve Bannon Out Of Jail
Republicans say Bannon’s subpoena had no legitimacy while their own subpoenas must be respected.