News bulletin 2024/06/29 11:24

Latest Stories
- Business Insider
Trump's NJ golf club liquor licenses are in Jr.'s name. Hiding behind his son isn't helping as the state moves to revoke.
The liquor licenses for Trump's 3 New Jersey golf clubs are all in his eldest son's name. But hiding behind Jr. isn't helping as NJ moves to revoke.
- ABC News
Biden addresses poor debate performance, attacks Trump at Raleigh rally
President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.
- INSIDER
7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid
Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.
- HuffPost
Chris Wallace's Stunning Claim On Trump Strategy For Debate Cracks Up CNN Pundit
Wallace's claim about the former president's planned approach was too much for Jamie Gangel, who repeatedly laughed.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate
Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a
- HuffPost
Trump Did Say 1 True Thing At The Presidential Debate
The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.
- The Daily Beast
Michelle Obama Hurt by Bidens for Freezing Out Hunter’s Ex
Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe
- The Wrap
Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video
"The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Hill
McConnell breaks with Trump on vilification of Biden
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) says Joe Biden is a “good guy,” breaking with former President Trump’s repeated efforts to villainize the president as the corrupt mastermind behind schemes to steal elections and persecute political opponents. But McConnell, who has endorsed Trump, says there are plenty of compelling policy reasons to oust Biden from…
- HuffPost
Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”
- Yahoo News Canada
‘USA, I feel bad for you’: Canadians console Americans after ‘physically hurtful to watch’ first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
The U.S. CNN presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump inspired reactions of woe, mockery and fear for Canadians across the country.
- Bloomberg
The Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden
(Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath of Biden's Debate DisasterThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacySuprem
- The Hill
Barrett breaks with conservatives over Jan. 6 obstruction charge ruling
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
- The Canadian Press
Jagmeet Singh makes his case to Alberta's new NDP leader amid party separation talks
OTTAWA — Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.
- Bloomberg
Last-Minute Macron-Scholz Move Enrages EU Leaders at Summit
(Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are used to getting their way on the EU stage. But when the bloc’s two biggest economies turned up at Thursday’s crucial European Union summit distracted by their own domestic troubles, they found it harder to throw their weight around. Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath
- The Daily Beast
Secrets of How Dems Ditch Biden (Spoiler: Bad News, Kamala)
Within President Joe Biden’s first few answers of Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate, speculation began ramping up among Democrats over the so-called nuclear option.For not just months, but much of the past two years, Democrats have privately discussed the possibility of Biden “pulling an LBJ,” as some operatives put it.Just as former President Lyndon B. Johnson did in March 1968, Biden could, theoretically, call it quits on his re-election campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
- HuffPost
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Swiftly Takes Down Trump With Blunt Biden Comparison
Walz stacked the two candidates against each other on the eve of the first presidential debate.
- The Independent
‘I really don’t know what he said – and I don’t think he does either’: Trump pulls no punches as Biden struggles in debate
The first debate began with Biden spluttering and tripping over his own words, while Trump rambled
- CBC
Irving shipyard marks start of contract to build 15 navy warships
Hundreds of Irving shipyard workers and invited guests cheered as one of their newest colleagues, Deion Parsons, made a test weld on a piece of steel to mark the beginning of a contract that may keep the young welder employed for at least 25 years.The Halifax yard has been contracted to build 15 destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy to replace the aging and increasingly expensive-to-maintain Halifax-class frigates.Defence Minister Bill Blair called it "the largest shipbuilding initiative that C
- The Canadian Press
North Carolina's restrictions on public mask-wearing are now law after some key revisions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's contentious restrictions on public mask-wearing became law on Thursday after GOP lawmakers successfully overrode a veto by the state's Democratic governor.