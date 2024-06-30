News bulletin 2024/06/30 08:23

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Michael Schumacher's heartbreaking health situation: reclusive life and everything we know
Formula One legend and former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, 55, has lived a reclusive life with his family away from the glare of the spotlight since his skiing accident in 2013…
- The Canadian Press
A private call of top Democrats fuels more insider anger about Biden's debate performance
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Paulina Gretzky throws husband Dustin Johnson a western-themed 40th birthday bash: A timeline of their relationship
The 35-year-old model shared a video of the pro-golfer's private birthday celebration that featured a performance by Kid Rock.
- BBC
Four die after drinking from bottles found in sea
The fishermen drank the contents of the bottles thinking it was alcohol, local media reports.
- BuzzFeed
An Emergency Room Visit In Spain While On Vacation Highlighted Some Shocking Differences Between Healthcare In The US And Elsewhere
“I braced myself, thinking back to past experiences in American hospitals.”
- INSIDER
7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid
Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.
- Hello!
Meghan Markle goes makeup-free in bonding moment with independent son Prince Archie
Prince Archie, 10 months, was pictured enjoying breakfast with his mother Meghan Markle inside Tyler Perry's home, where they stayed in 2020.
- HuffPost
Critics Clown Trump's 'IDIOTIC' Electric Planes Remarks: 'Dumb As A Box Of Rocks'
"What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?” the former president asked at a rally in Virginia.
- USA TODAY Sports
NHL draft winners, losers: Surprise pick's priceless reaction, Celine Dion highlight Day 1
The San Jose Sharks took Macklin Celebrini No. 1 as expected. The Anaheim Ducks' selection at No. 3 left the prospect in shock.
- CNN
Eddie Murphy is still stung by that David Spade joke on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Eddie Murphy is not mincing his words when it comes to some of the “cheap shots” he feels he’s taken over the years.
- CNN
Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate
CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.
- People
George Clooney and Wife Amal Hold Hands as They Stroll to Lunch in Saint-Tropez
The couple, who wed in 2014, dined at the Jardin Tropezina restaurant earlier this week
- People
“Pawn Stars”' Rick Harrison Is Dating Nurse Angie Polushkin — See Their Sweet Photos Together!
Harrison tells PEOPLE in a statement that the pair met at the start of 2024
- People
Tom Cruise and Son Connor Spend Time Together in London During Rare Outing
The actor is a father to three children
- Cover Media
Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate
The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”
- FTW Outdoors
‘Ever vigilant’ elephant stamps out threat to calf at watering hole
Dramatic footage captured in India shows "what maternal instinct is all about” as crocodile limps away empty-handed.
- Simply Recipes
The Easiest Way To Cut Watermelon, According to a Food Editor
It's got me eating watermelon way more often now.
- The Canadian Press
Ford kicks backbencher out of Ontario PC caucus after she met with far-right figure
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem
- Hello!
Tess Daly shows off sky-high legs in spellbinding swimsuit from lavish summer getaway
Strictly's Tess Daly never disappoints when it comes to summer fashion but did you see her latest swimsuit snap? See photo.
- HuffPost
Paris Hilton's Split-Second Voice Change Leaves People Absolutely Stunned
The hotel heiress dramatically dropped her signature "baby voice" while testifying before Congress.