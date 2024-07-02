News bulletin 2024/07/02 06:28

Latest Stories
Trump Throws Middle-Of-The-Night Fit After Nancy Pelosi Called Him Out On Live TV
The former president attacked the former House speaker as a “sick puppy.”
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Supreme Court's Trump Immunity Ruling
One person suggested President Joe Biden take advantage of the ruling and "fire the Court and appoint one that doesn’t work for Trump."
- The Daily Beast
Melania Trump Resurfaces After Going AWOL for the Debate
After being AWOL at last week’s presidential debate in Atlanta and her husband’s criminal trial in Manhattan, Melania Trump surfaced on Monday in The Big Apple.According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the former model and first lady was seen Monday in a black coat and shades carrying luggage into Trump Tower, where she and Donald Trump stay when not in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.Her conspicuous absence from the debate last Thursday raised eyebrows as President Joe Biden’s wife was in clear vi
- HuffPost
William Barr Guffaws When He Learns Steve Bannon Is Officially In Prison
Trump's former attorney general couldn't help but laugh after Neil Cavuto mentioned that the former White House adviser is now behind bars.
- The Independent
Liz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls for ‘televised military tribunals’ for former congresswoman
‘You are not a stable adult and are not fit for office’ said former lawmaker from Wyoming
- The Canadian Press
Trump seeks to set aside New York hush money verdict hours after Supreme Court ruling
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing, scheduled for next week.
- The Canadian Press
Trump says he can end the Russia-Ukraine war in one day. Russia's UN ambassador says he can't
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Donald Trump has said repeatedly he could settle the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he’s elected president again. Russia’s United Nations ambassador says he can’t.
- The Hill
70 percent of voters have decided who they will back in November: Poll
More than 7 in 10 voters have already decided whom they will vote for in the November presidential election, according to a new poll. The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday showed 72 percent of respondents said they have already made up their minds, while 28 percent said they are still weighing their choices. That’s a…
- HuffPost
AOC Says She'll File Articles Of Impeachment Amid SCOTUS 'Corruption Crisis'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's threat of impeachment comes after the court ruled on Trump's immunity argument.
- Reuters
US Supreme Court leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to parse Trump immunity
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine how much of the federal criminal case involving Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election can survive. The 6-3 ruling on Monday, with the court's conservatives in the majority, declared that Trump has broad protection from criminal prosecution for actions that fell within his official responsibilities as president under the U.S. Constitution. The court delegated to Chutkan, a judge on the U.S. district court in Washington, the complex task of determining how to apply that immunity in the four-count criminal indictment obtained last year by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
- Fortune
What CEOs are really saying about Biden and Trump behind closed doors
America faces “two choices between bad and worse,” according to a panel of current and former CEOs.
- The Canadian Press
In their own words: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message on Canada Day
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
- The Wrap
Jake Tapper Pushes Biden Campaign Cochair to Hold 2-Hour Press Conference to Prove President’s Acuity
“The fact that you haven’t done that says quite a bit to me,” the CNN anchor and debate moderator tells Sen. Chris Coons The post Jake Tapper Pushes Biden Campaign Cochair to Hold 2-Hour Press Conference to Prove President’s Acuity appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Daily Beast
Gretchen Whitmer: I Won’t Run, but Joe Biden Has Lost Michigan After Debate
Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan governor seen as one of the Democrats’ best prospects to replace Joe Biden, has ruled out running, Politico reported Monday.But the swing state leader delivered a damning message to the campaign aide whom she called, the outlet’s Jonathan Martin reported, saying that the president’s debate performance will cost him Michigan.Whitmer called the campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon Friday, after a day of frenzied speculation that she would be a frontrunner if Biden cou
- Canadian Press Videos
Voters kick all the Republican women out of the South Carolina Senate
The only three Republican women in the South Carolina Senate took on their party and stopped a total abortion ban from passing in their state last year. Republican primary voters have now booted all the “Sister Senators” from their party out of office. (Production: Noreen Nasir)
- CBC
What the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on immunity means for Donald Trump
Analysts discuss what happens now that the U.S. Supreme Court has decided anything a president does in an official capacity is immune to prosecution.
- Time
The Coming Russian Escalation With the West
Vladimir Putin has proved quite reluctant to strike directly at the West over its support of Ukraine. But that may not change.
- The Canadian Press
The Taliban tell the West to look past harsh edicts on Afghan women and girls and build ties
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban on Sunday told the West to look past the measures they have imposed on Afghan women and girls for the sake of improving foreign relations.
- CNN
The reason why NATO and Europe found Biden’s debate performance so alarming
Joe Biden’s performance at the CNN presidential debate against Donald Trump has raised concerns with US allies - particularly within NATO and Europe.
- Business Insider
Changed rules for Ukraine mean its F-16s will arrive when they can make a far bigger impact, military experts say
Ukraine's F-16s are set to arrive when it's allowed to use allied weapons to hit targets in Russia — making the jets far more effective, experts say.