News bulletin 2024/07/05 11:28

Trump Throws 4th Of July Fit In 'Disgraceful' New Holiday Tantrum
Critics called out the former president for a bonkers Independence Day message that barely mentioned the holiday.
- The Daily Beast
Obama Privately Goes Shaky After Offering to Prop Up Biden
Former President Barack Obama has reportedly told allies that Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance has made his bid to win back the White House even tougher than it had been previously.The Washington Post reports that Obama gave a harsher private assessment of Biden’s chances of re-election following the debate despite publicly trying to ease concerns by tweeting that “bad debates happen.”The outlet reported that Obama “spoke directly with Biden by phone after last Thursday’s debate to offe
- HuffPost
Conservative Commentator Says Trump’s Post-Debate Move Is ‘Freaking A Lot Of People Out’
Former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg had CNN’s Jake Tapper laughing with his response.
- HuffPost
‘Pile Of Crap’: Trump Rails Against Biden, Harris In Unhinged Rant Caught On Video
The former president ripped into his rivals in newly leaked footage.
- HuffPost
Tyranny Expert Sums Up A Donald Trump Win With 2 Ominous Words
Timothy Snyder succinctly predicted what will happen “unless Trump loses.”
- The Daily Beast
Conservatives Routed in Worst Election Result for 200 Years
LONDON—The Conservatives, the world’s winningest political party, were booted out of power in dramatic style on Thursday after 14 years of chaotic and divisive rule.The Labour Party had secured a landslide victory, ending an era of Conservative rule over Britain that stretches back to 2010; the year that the iPad and Instagram were launched and Lady Gaga wore that meat dress to the MTV music awards.In that time, the Conservatives have cycled through five leaders, each of them dragging the party
- HuffPost
Mark Hamill Delivers Supreme Trump Troll With Some Scathing Holiday 'News'
The actor included a visual aid in his Independence Day message.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Reveals His Shiny New ‘No Holds Barred’ Debate Plan
Donald Trump spent the latter half of his Fourth of July spamming posts to Truth Social, where he raged against Jack Smith, took shots at ABC News’ George “Slopadopoulos,” and even revealed the parameters of his dream presidential debate night. That debate, Trump wrote, would be “no holds barred” with only him and Biden on stage—no moderators in sight. “What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned debate,” Trump wrote, “the way it used to be.”Read mo
- Global News
Freeland defends implementation of digital services tax
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government’s decision to move forward on implementing the digital services tax, adding that it has had “detailed conversations” with the U.S. despite the American government’s public protestations. Freeland said a number of G7 countries already have such a tax in place.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Caught on Video Claiming ‘Broken-Down’ Biden Has Quit: ‘It’s Kamala’
Donald Trump delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast.“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”Later in the clip, he fawns over Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “a fierce man, very t
- HuffPost
Authoritarianism Expert Exposes Chilling ‘Codeword’ In ‘Project 2025’ Plan For Trump
Ruth Ben-Ghiat highlighted “one of the most alarming things” about the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s handbook for a potential second Trump term.
- Bloomberg
EU Warns Hungary’s Orban Against Plan to Visit Russia
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday he is on a “fact-finding” mission and not negotiating on behalf of the European Union about the war in Ukraine, even as the bloc warned him not to visit Moscow.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidSingapore Couples Are Marrying Earlier to Buy Homes, Leading Some to RegretNewsom Shocks California Politics by Scrap
- Bloomberg
Trudeau Catches Flak From West Coast Ally’s Reelection Bid
(Bloomberg) -- A few months ago, David Eby appeared to be cruising toward an easy reelection win in British Columbia, the west coast Canadian province that’s been enjoying a robust economy, with newcomers flocking to its scenery, schools and jobs.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidSingapore Couples Are Marrying Earlier to Buy Homes, Leading Some to RegretNewsom Shocks Califo
- CNN
9 out of 10 voters say there are important differences between Biden and Trump. Here’s what they see as the biggest ones
If there’s one thing that American voters overwhelmingly agree on, it’s that this year’s presidential election presents a stark choice. In the latest CNN poll by SSRS, 91% of registered voters say they see important differences between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, dwarfing even the 77% of voters who said last fall that there were significant divides between the Democratic and Republican parties. Even among the so-called “double haters” – those with unfavorable views of
- HuffPost
Critics Point Out Major Flaw With Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 4th Of July Message
The far-right congresswoman was accused of gaslighting with a social media post.
- Entertainment Weekly
'Disgusted' Ana Navarro slams Democrat 'divas' urging Joe Biden to drop out: 'Call the f---ing White House'
Navarro passionately defended Biden after sustained calls — including from her "View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin — for him to leave the presidential race.
- Business Insider
Turkey's Erdogan wants to play both sides in the Ukraine war. Putin isn't having it.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdoğan has long been eyeing the role of peacemaker in Russia's war with Ukraine.
- Business Insider
A massive fire on a Russian warship was set by a saboteur fighting against his own country, Ukraine says
The operative who set the fire was a sailor in the Russian fleet when he asked to covertly work for Ukraine, Ukrainian military intelligence said.
- The Canadian Press
FACT FOCUS: Trump wasn’t exonerated by the presidential immunity ruling, even though he says he was
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday misrepresented in a social media post what the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling on presidential immunity means for his civil and criminal cases.
- The Daily Beast
Biden Told Key Ally He’s Considering Dropping Out of Race: NYT
President Joe Biden has reportedly told a key ally that he knows his next few public appearances will determine if he stays in the race.The New York Times reports that Biden knows he must perform well in his Friday interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, as well as during campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Mr. Biden’s disastrous performance in the