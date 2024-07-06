News bulletin 2024/07/06 07:28

Latest Stories
- INSIDER
Biden's bad week just got worse after he said he was the 'first Black woman to serve with a Black president'
It comes just days after Biden's debate with former President Donald Trump, which was marked by verbal gaffes and confusing statements.
- HuffPost
Conservative Commentator Says Trump’s Post-Debate Move Is ‘Freaking A Lot Of People Out’
Former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg had CNN’s Jake Tapper laughing with his response.
- HuffPost
‘Pile Of Crap’: Trump Rails Against Biden, Harris In Unhinged Rant Caught On Video
The former president ripped into his rivals in newly leaked footage.
- HuffPost
Mark Hamill Delivers Supreme Trump Troll With Some Scathing Holiday ‘News’
The actor included a visual aid in his Independence Day message.
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Says There's Only 1 Thing 'Scarier' Than Her Uncle Becoming President Again
Donald Trump's niece called on voters to "roll up our sleeves and get to work" to secure democracy.
- Rolling Stone
Trump-Endorsed Candidate for Governor: ‘Some Folks Need Killing’
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson keeps piling onto his terrifying vision for America's future
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Claims Republicans' Project 2025 has Nothing to Do With Him: ‘Abysmal'
Donald Trump rushed to distance himself from the Republicans’ highly controversial Project 2025 Friday, calling parts of it “ridiculous and abysmal.”The ex-president used his Truth Social platform to disavow the platform, drawn up by the Heritage Foundation, which offers a 900-page preview of how the most powerful think-tank in the conservative movement wants him to govern. He acted three days after the man who drew it up told Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, “We are in the process of the second
- The Independent
Biden’s ‘make or break’ interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopolous could last just 15 minutes
The interview is being pitted as a critical test for Biden, who is facing a growing chorus of calls to step down
- The Daily Beast
Dem Fundraiser Mocks Biden Interview: Davey Crockett at Alamo
President Joe Biden is already catching flack from within his own ranks over his Friday night interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopolous.In assessing Biden’s once again shaky performance, a number of Democrats have expressed their dissatisfaction with the U.S. president, despite the fact the 81-year-old told Stephanopolous that high-profile figures in the party, including Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, “all said I should stay in the race.”Prior to the pre-recorded interview being aired,
- The Daily Beast
Trump Jumps on Immunity Ruling to Ask Favorite Judge to Gut Secrets Case
Donald Trump seized on the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling Friday, asking the federal judge he appointed who is overseeing his classified documents case to effectively kill it.His attorneys applied to Judge Aileen Cannon, asking permission for a hearing on the decision’s impact—a move designed to try to kill Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case.Attorneys for Trump argued in the Friday motion that the decision “guts the Office’s position that President Trump has ‘no immunity’” and posit
- Business Insider
A NATO sub hunter captured these shots of a Russian submarine in waters newly surrounded by the alliance
NATO's Allied Maritime Command released photos Wednesday after a Portuguese P-3 Maritime Patrol Aircraft found a Russian submarine in the Baltic Sea.
- The Daily Beast
Ex-Trump Staffer Alleges Campaign Settled Seedy Suits in Bombshell Filing
A thread of bombshell text messages made public Thursday alleged that Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign settled “multiple” seedy lawsuits for a man described only as “Boris,” leading to conjecture it could be a powerful Trumpworld figure.Those messages were revealed by A.J. Delgado—a former staffer on Trump’s 2016 campaign who’s embroiled in a lawsuit against the current campaign, alleging she was taken advantage of and raped by her former superior, Jason Miller.As part of that lawsuit, Delgado, a la
- INSIDER
Jill Biden quietly fed lines into Joe Biden's ear, reminding him of a megadonor's name and saying to thank them, report says
Jill Biden had to whisper a donor's name in Joe Biden's ear during a recent White House event, a source told New York Magazine's Intelligencer.
- HuffPost
Authoritarianism Expert Exposes Chilling ‘Codeword’ In ‘Project 2025’ Plan For Trump
Ruth Ben-Ghiat highlighted “one of the most alarming things” about the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s handbook for a potential second Trump term.
- Business Insider
A Tennessee woman who hates both Trump and Biden won a $32,000 lawsuit against her city after it fined her for a vulgar yard sign.
A woman whose yard sign used a curse word to describe her feelings about Biden and Trump was fined. Now, she won big in a lawsuit.
- The Daily Beast
Conservatives Routed in Worst Election Result for 200 Years
LONDON—The Conservatives, the world’s winningest political party, were booted out of power in dramatic style on Thursday after 14 years of chaotic and divisive rule.The Labour Party had secured a landslide victory, ending an era of Conservative rule over Britain that stretches back to 2010; the year that the iPad and Instagram were launched and Lady Gaga wore that meat dress to the MTV music awards.In that time, the Conservatives have cycled through five leaders, each of them dragging the party
- The Daily Beast
Trump Reveals His Shiny New ‘No Holds Barred’ Debate Plan
Donald Trump spent the latter half of his Fourth of July spamming posts to Truth Social, where he raged against Jack Smith, took shots at ABC News’ George “Slopadopoulos,” and even revealed the parameters of his dream presidential debate night. That debate, Trump wrote, would be “no holds barred” with only him and Biden on stage—no moderators in sight. “What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned debate,” Trump wrote, “the way it used to be.”Read mo
- The Daily Beast
Joe Biden Says ‘They’re Forcing Me Out’ as Senator's Ouster Plot Revealed
President Joe Biden told a rally in Wisconsin Friday that “they’re trying to force me out of the 2024 race”–at exactly the time that an ouster plot led by a Senate heavyweight was revealed.The president traveled to Madison to address supporters in an energetic and largely gaffe-free speech, telling the crowd, “some folks don’t seem to care who you voted for. Well, guess what, they’re trying to push me out of the race.”As he spoke, the Washington Post disclosed that Mark Warner, the Democratic se
- HuffPost
Biden Campaign Marks Fourth Of July With Chilling ‘Under Trump’s Project 2025’ Photo
The president’s team shared a picture from “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
- HuffPost
Ex-CIA Director Says What ‘Appalls And Worries Me Most’ About Trump Immunity Ruling
“This is certainly not the America I thought we would live in as we celebrate the 248th anniversary of our country’s independence,” said John Brennan.