News bulletin 2024/07/07 07:24

- INSIDER
Biden's bad week just got worse after he said he was the 'first Black woman to serve with a Black president'
It comes just days after Biden's debate with former President Donald Trump, which was marked by verbal gaffes and confusing statements.
- The Hill
5 takeaways from President Biden’s big interview with George Stephanopoulos
President Biden gave the most important TV interview of his career Friday. Biden spoke to George Stephanopoulos of ABC News for 22 minutes during a campaign trip to Wisconsin. The conversation came with his presidency in real peril. There has been profound agitation among Democrats over Biden’s disastrous performance at his June 27 debate with…
- The Daily Beast
Trump Ripped for Denying Project 2025 Connections, Despite the Evidence
Media outlets and political pundits alike have ripped into Donald Trump after he claimed to have no knowledge about Project 2025.Amid growing calls to address the right-wing plan, which has seemingly emerged from the dark corners of the internet overnight, Trump took to Truth Social to deny his involvement in the plan in a way that left many scratching their heads.“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of th
- The Hill
Meghan McCain: Biden won’t be elected to a second term ‘one way or another’
Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), said President Biden will not be elected to another term “one way or another.” “Joe Biden can step aside for another candidate or lose in historic numbers in a few months — but one way or another he will not be President soon and…
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Says There's Only 1 Thing 'Scarier' Than Her Uncle Becoming President Again
Donald Trump's niece called on voters to "roll up our sleeves and get to work" to secure democracy.
- Rolling Stone
Trump-Endorsed Candidate for Governor: ‘Some Folks Need Killing’
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson keeps piling onto his terrifying vision for America's future
- Reuters
China anchors 'monster ship' in South China Sea, Philippine coast guard says
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Saturday that China's largest coastguard vessel has anchored in Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, and is meant to intimidate its smaller Asian neighbour. The China coastguard's 165-meter 'monster ship' entered Manila's 200-nautical mile EEZ on July 2, spokesperson for the PCG Jay Tarriela told a news forum. The PCG warned the Chinese vessel it was in the Philippine's EEZ and asked about their intentions, he said.
- The Daily Beast
SCOTUS Immunity Ruling Will Let Trump be Führer, Here’s My Proof: Michael Cohen
When the Supreme Court declared presidents immune from prosecution for their official acts Monday, one man immediately feared what it meant: Donald Trump’s fixer-turned-nemesis, Michael Cohen.Now he is revealing fresh details of his tussles with Trump when his former boss was in the Oval Office, telling The Daily Beast that they show how the SCOTUS ruling would unleash him as a “Führer” if he wins the election."He’ll run the country like a king, like a supreme leader, like a monarch, like a dict
- Business Insider
What is Project 2025? The conservative road map is raising a lot of eyebrows, on both sides of the aisle.
Project 2025 is a plan for the first 180 days of the next Republican president. It's so extreme that even Donald Trump has distanced himself from it.
- Business Insider
A NATO sub hunter captured these shots of a Russian submarine in waters newly surrounded by the alliance
NATO's Allied Maritime Command released photos Wednesday after a Portuguese P-3 Maritime Patrol Aircraft found a Russian submarine in the Baltic Sea.
- CNN
Federal judge pauses some deadlines in Trump’s classified documents case after SCOTUS ruling
A federal judge paused some filing deadlines in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump in a brief order Saturday, and agreed to additional briefings on whether she should pause the case to consider what effect the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling may have on the criminal proceedings in Florida.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Claims Republicans' Project 2025 has Nothing to Do With Him: ‘Abysmal'
Donald Trump rushed to distance himself from the Republicans’ highly controversial Project 2025 Friday, calling parts of it “ridiculous and abysmal.”The ex-president used his Truth Social platform to disavow the platform, drawn up by the Heritage Foundation, which offers a 900-page preview of how the most powerful think-tank in the conservative movement wants him to govern. He acted three days after the man who drew it up told Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, “We are in the process of the second
- The Independent
Biden’s ‘make or break’ interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopolous could last just 15 minutes
The interview is being pitted as a critical test for Biden, who is facing a growing chorus of calls to step down
- LA Times
Barrett sought middle ground in Trump immunity case. This time Roberts said no
Chief Justice Roberts often prefers to avoid partisan decisions with careful compromises. Not so with the Trump immunity ruling.
- INSIDER
Jill Biden quietly fed lines into Joe Biden's ear, reminding him of a megadonor's name and saying to thank them, report says
Jill Biden had to whisper a donor's name in Joe Biden's ear during a recent White House event, a source told New York Magazine's Intelligencer.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Jumps on Immunity Ruling to Ask Favorite Judge to Gut Secrets Case
Donald Trump seized on the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling Friday, asking the federal judge he appointed who is overseeing his classified documents case to effectively kill it.His attorneys applied to Judge Aileen Cannon, asking permission for a hearing on the decision’s impact—a move designed to try to kill Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case.Attorneys for Trump argued in the Friday motion that the decision “guts the Office’s position that President Trump has ‘no immunity’” and posit
- The Canadian Press
Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon who rose to power in parliament, now Iran's president-elect
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, Iranian lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian wrote that it was “unacceptable in the Islamic Republic to arrest a girl for her hijab and then hand over her dead body to her family.”
- ABC News
Democrats call for 'action' against Supreme Court after Trump immunity ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling granting presidential immunity for official acts -- seen as benefiting Donald Trump in his Jan. 6 trial -- has renewed calls to impeach or take other "aggressive oversight" against conservative members of the court. The day the ruling came down, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vowed to file articles of impeachment when Congress returns next week, although that would be a political long shot. "The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control," said Ocasio-Cortez in a social media post.
- The Canadian Press
Conservatives vow to remove Liberals' pick for Canadian Human Rights Commission
OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives vowed Friday that a future Pierre Poilievre-led government would remove the man the Liberals just appointed to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Why Kamala Harris Is the Prosecutor This Nation Needs
In the criminal cases against Donald Trump, prosecutors seem to have only boosted his chances of getting elected.But, as the Democrats seek to make a political case against a second Trump term, a prosecutor is exactly what they need, to call him on his lies built upon lies built upon lies.And, long before she became vice-president and a possible replacement for President Biden on the Democratic ticket, Kamala Harris developed formidable prosecutorial skills as an assistant district attorney in A