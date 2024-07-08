News bulletin 2024/07/08 08:28

Latest Stories
- BBC
France's far right 'sad and disappointed' over election result
With the champagne on ice, they thought they were on the brink of victory - but it didn't happen.
- HuffPost
Michael Moore Reveals His ‘Heartbreaking’ Conclusion About Biden
The filmmaker had blunt words for the president in a new MSNBC interview.
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Could Trump Be Considering Divorcing Melania if He Wins?
When Donald Trump squared off in a high-stakes debate in Atlanta last week, his wife Melania wasn’t there to offer the traditional post-debate smooch. When Trump received a guilty verdict in a Manhattan fraud trial, Melania wasn’t there for the traditional hand-holding walk out of the courthouse. While Trump crisscrosses the country holding rallies, Melania has confined her campaigning to venues just down the hall. In April, she joined Caitlyn Jenner and Mehmet Oz in addressing Log Cabin republi
- HuffPost
J.D. Vance Twists Past Obama Praise Into Truly Laughable Claim About Trump
While appearing on "Meet the Press," the possible Trump VP pick had to contend with the fact that he once wrote that Obama was an "admirable man."
- The Daily Beast
Trump Ripped for Denying Project 2025 Connections, Despite the Evidence
Media outlets and political pundits have ripped into Donald Trump after he claimed to have no knowledge about Project 2025.Amid growing calls to address the right-wing plan, which has seemingly emerged from the dark corners of the internet overnight, Trump took to Truth Social to deny his involvement in a way that left many scratching their heads.“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're s
- The Hill
Here’s the hush money evidence at the center of Trump’s immunity claims
Former President Trump has argued prosecutors at his recent hush money trial introduced evidence that is protected under the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling, an assertion that could upend his conviction. Trump does not assert immunity from the 34 guilty counts themselves, but he argues the verdict must be set aside because certain pieces of…
- The Daily Beast
Obama’s Go-To Guy in the White House Says There’s No Way Biden Wins
David Axelrod didn’t mince words when the subject of the president’s chances of re-election came up during a Sunday appearance on CNN, saying he doesn’t believe Joe Biden understands he can’t beat Donald Trump in November.“There are certain immutable facts of life, and those were painfully obvious on that debate stage, and the president just doesn’t seem to come to—he hasn’t come to grips with it. He’s not winning this race,” Axelrod said on Inside Politics. “If you just look at the data and tal
- The Hill
Meghan McCain: Biden won’t be elected to a second term ‘one way or another’
Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), said President Biden will not be elected to another term “one way or another.” “Joe Biden can step aside for another candidate or lose in historic numbers in a few months — but one way or another he will not be President soon and…
- Deadline
Philadelphia Radio Host Resigns After Revealing Biden Team Gave Her Questions To Ask
Philadelphia radio station WURD has cut ties with a host who revealed President Joe Biden‘s team provided her pre-approved questions before a recent interview. WURD president and CEO Sara M. Lomax announced that the station “mutually agreed to part ways” with Andrea Lawful-Sanders in a statement on Sunday after Lomax admitted that the “questions were …
- RFI
French left-wing alliance wins big in unexpected snap election result
A left-wing coalition that came together ahead of France’s snap elections has won the most parliamentary seats in the vote, beating the far-right National Rally into third place, according to exit polls. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance came in second place. France was on course for a hung parliament in Sunday's election after the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance came out on top.If confirmed, the NFP would become the largest grouping in the National Assembly with between 172
- CBC
In Canada for 7 years, family fights deportation to Nigeria
After six years living in Ottawa, a father with Canadian-born children is waiting in jail as he, his wife and one daughter face deportation to Nigeria.Dapo Makinde was detained on June 25, two days before his family was required to report for deportation, and is now being held at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.The African Canadian Association of Ottawa is fighting for the Makinde family to stay. It says removing them would uproot a family with deep ties to Canada formed while waiting for a
- Reuters
China anchors 'monster ship' in South China Sea, Philippine coast guard says
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Saturday that China's largest coastguard vessel has anchored in Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, and is meant to intimidate its smaller Asian neighbour. The China coastguard's 165-meter 'monster ship' entered Manila's 200-nautical mile EEZ on July 2, spokesperson for the PCG Jay Tarriela told a news forum. The PCG warned the Chinese vessel it was in the Philippine's EEZ and asked about their intentions, he said.
- The Hill
Biden narrows Trump’s lead in swing states after debate debacle: Survey
President Biden, in the wake of a poor debate performance and growing calls for him to step aside, has narrowed Trump’s lead in the key swing states, according to a new survey. The Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll, published Saturday, showed Biden leading Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin. In Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, the incumbent…
- The Canadian Press
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi draws large crowd at Calgary Stampede breakfast
CALGARY — Newly-crowned leader of Alberta's New Democrats Naheed Nenshi drew a turnout at his first official Calgary Stampede breakfast that eclipsed last year's party pancake event, and veteran members say it demonstrates momentum.
- INSIDER
North Korean troops could be sent to Ukraine due to their sheer numbers, not their effectiveness, experts say
A report said North Korea may send troops to aid Russia in Ukraine. If true, it would be due to their numbers not effectiveness, experts told BI.
- CNN
Federal judge pauses some deadlines in Trump’s classified documents case after SCOTUS ruling
A federal judge paused some filing deadlines in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump in a brief order Saturday, and agreed to additional briefings on whether she should pause the case to consider what effect the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling may have on the criminal proceedings in Florida.
- Business Insider
Russian forces appear to be making crude artillery guns by pulling the main armaments off of old BMP armored fighting vehicles
The improvised 2A28 artillery guns are highly likely to be inaccurate. Videos show the device jumping off of the ground as it fires.
- The Canadian Press
A Ukrainian drone triggers warehouse explosions in Russia as a war of attrition grinds on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A village in a border region of western Russia was evacuated Sunday following a series of explosions after debris from a downed Ukrainian drone set fire to a nearby warehouse, local officials said.
- Rolling Stone
Sen. Tuberville Pushes Conspiracy Theory: ‘Schumer, Pelosi, Obama’ Are Running the Country
"The Deep State has total control of this," the senator claimed
- The Wrap
Adam Schiff Challenges Biden to Consider if He Can Beat Trump: ‘Only One Reason It’s Close, and That’s the President’s Age’ | Video
The Democratic representative says he thinks Kamala Harris could defeat Trump “overwhelmingly” The post Adam Schiff Challenges Biden to Consider if He Can Beat Trump: ‘Only One Reason It’s Close, and That’s the President’s Age’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.