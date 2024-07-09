News bulletin 2024/07/09 07:28

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Michael Moore Reveals His ‘Heartbreaking’ Conclusion About Biden
The filmmaker had blunt words for the president in a new MSNBC interview.
- The Daily Beast
Ivanka Trump Resurfaces as Dad’s Re-Election Fortunes Change
Ivanka Trump’s political intermission appears to be over.The businesswoman and former White House adviser is creeping back into the spotlight after she chose the beach over the ballot box when her father, Donald Trump, made an ugly exit from the White House following his election loss and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.At the time, Ivanka said she wanted to leave politics to focus on her kids and her entrepreneurial pursuits, lamenting that she was proud of what she’d accomplished and had “left
- BBC
France's far right 'sad and disappointed' over election result
With the champagne on ice, they thought they were on the brink of victory - but it didn't happen.
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Aide Told To His Face On Live TV: ‘Makes You Sound Like A Racist’
“Don’t talk like that,” the former president’s aide was told on Newsmax.
- HuffPost
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Calls ‘Complete And Utter B.S.’ On Donald Trump’s Latest Claim
“Honestly, I thought there might be a little more legwork involved” in debunking the former president’s comment, said the MSNBC host.
- Charlotte Observer
The Supreme Court has gone off the rails. We can fight back. | Opinion
The US Supreme Court has purposefully, irreversibly jumped the rails | Opinion
- Business Insider
An Iranian frigate was seen capsizing at port while next to merchant ships, another black mark for the country's record of naval mishaps
The Iranian frigate Sahand was photographed floating on its side as merchant vessels were docked nearby. State media said it was undergoing repairs.
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Could Trump Be Considering Divorcing Melania if He Wins?
When Donald Trump squared off in a high-stakes debate in Atlanta last week, his wife Melania wasn’t there to offer the traditional post-debate smooch. When Trump received a guilty verdict in a Manhattan fraud trial, Melania wasn’t there for the traditional hand-holding walk out of the courthouse. While Trump crisscrosses the country holding rallies, Melania has confined her campaigning to venues just down the hall. In April, she joined Caitlyn Jenner and Mehmet Oz in addressing Log Cabin republi
- The Hill
Schumer pushing bill to strip Trump of court-granted immunity
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday that he and other Senate Democrats will work to advance legislation to strip former President Trump of the immunity he was granted under a recent Supreme Court ruling protecting a president’s official acts from criminal prosecution. Schumer, invoking Congress’s powers to regulate the courts, said Democrats are…
- HuffPost
J.D. Vance Twists Past Obama Praise Into Truly Laughable Claim About Trump
While appearing on "Meet the Press," the possible Trump VP pick had to contend with the fact that he once wrote that Obama was an "admirable man."
- The Conversation Canada
Unable to work in their official language of choice, some public servants are quitting — to Canada’s detriment
The inability of some federal public servants to use their official language of choice at work is pushing them to ponder leaving their jobs for something else within the public service or quitting entirely.
- The Hill
Here’s the hush money evidence at the center of Trump’s immunity claims
Former President Trump has argued prosecutors at his recent hush money trial introduced evidence that is protected under the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling, an assertion that could upend his conviction. Trump does not assert immunity from the 34 guilty counts themselves, but he argues the verdict must be set aside because certain pieces of…
- Reuters
Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody, relative and witness say
The handcuffed bodies of three Palestinian men freed from Israeli custody have been found near Gaza's border with Israel, and an uncle of one of them and a witness said they had been attacked by Israeli forces shortly after their release. Abdel Hadi Ghabayen, an uncle of one of the detainees, Kamel Ghabayen, said he set out at 5 a.m. on Sunday looking for his nephew following his arrest by Israeli forces on Saturday. The bodies were found near the Israeli border fence on Sunday in the vicinity of the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing in southern Gaza, he said.
- NY Daily News
Parkinson’s doctor has visited Biden White House regularly, report says
A doctor who is an expert on Parkinson’s disease reportedly visited the White House on a fairly regular basis in the past year, including at least once for a meeting with President Joe Biden’s personal physician. Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson’s, made eight White House visits in an eight-month period from last summer through this past March, ...
- GOBankingRates
Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 4 Other Ways You Would Pay Instead
On its surface, the idea of eliminating income taxes may appeal to many voters this presidential election. Indeed, Donald Trump has been talking about it for some time -- it’s even part of his economic plan that he's revealed to voters as they deal with inflation and higher prices.
- The Canadian Press
Kash Patel is pushing conspiracies and his brand. He's poised to help lead a Trump administration
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel was recruiting foot soldiers.
- The Daily Beast
Top Democratic Donors Blast Jill and Hunter Biden over Joe: 'Sullying Legacy'
Hollywood donors grew shriller and more visceral in their demands that Pres. Joe Biden end his reelection bid Monday, taking pointed stabs at the president, his son and the First Lady.They personally attacked the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and first lady Jill Biden, both of whom have insisted Biden stay in the race. And they suggested Biden is putting his ego above the country.“He’s running against a felon and now he’s suddenly taking advice from his son who is a convicted felon?” Hollywood
- The Hill
Congress inches toward reining in struggling F-35 program
Congress is moving closer to taking action to rein in the long-troubled F-35 program, which has failed to meet its promises and is facing new problems with the latest generation. Two top Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) say they are having conversations about an amendment to the annual defense bill that would reduce…
- The Canadian Press
Read the letter President Biden sent to House Democrats telling them to support him in the election
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Democrats in Congress to know he has no intention of exiting this year's election, sending them a letter on Monday on his personal letterhead.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Financial Advisor: 4 Moves I’ll Make If I Think Trump Will Win the Election
Another presidential election is on the horizon, and financial advisors are considering the possibility of Donald Trump securing the Republican nomination and winning a second term at the presidency....