News bulletin 2024/07/11 08:29

- HuffPost
'Deranged': Critics React To Trump's 'Fat Pig' Rally Rant
The former president went off on a strange tangent about a "beautiful waitress" before pivoting to a backhanded attack on Chris Christie.
- HuffPost
Trump Makes 'First Time' Announcement About Barron At Florida Rally
The former president's youngest son, who has been kept out of the spotlight, got some unexpected attention Tuesday.
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Aide Sebastian Gorka Makes 'WTF' Racist Comment About Kamala Harris
The former Donald Trump aide's shocking description of the vice president came during a Newsmax interview about President Joe Biden's fitness for office.
- NY Daily News
Michael Cohen asks Supreme Court to reopen lawsuit against Trump, Bill Barr for retaliatory jailing
NEW YORK — Michael Cohen asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reopen his lawsuit against Donald Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and others for jailing him in 2020 when he refused not to criticize the then-president under house arrest. In his request for review, the former Trump fixer asked the justices to revive the case dismissed in January and decide “whether there is any ...
- The Independent
Stormy Daniels says she ‘can’t believe’ flood of support as GoFundMe tops $1 million
The money will go toward paying off Trump’s legal fees and relocating her family after facing ‘countless death threats’
- USA TODAY Opinion
I can't wait for all of the media coverage of Trump's confusing Tuesday night rally
One thing is clear, Donald Trump isn't fit for the presidency. I hope his campaign can survive all of the media coverage calling for him to step down.
- The Daily Beast
‘We Found Some Receipts’: Eric Swalwell and Ben Shapiro Feud Over Project 2025
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called out The Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro on Wednesday for claiming he had no knowledge of the controversial right-wing wishlist Project 2025 during a House judiciary hearing on media collusion.Swalwell pressed the conservative host about the blueprint, which is a set of proposals from the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation to reshape the federal government and consolidate executive power if Donald Trump is elected in November. Trump, for his part, has denied an
- HuffPost
James Carville Says Biden Exit Is 'Inevitable': 'Everyone Knows What's Going On Here'
The Democratic strategist argued that the president, who has dismissed polls foreshadowing his election loss against Donald Trump, will drop out of the race.
- The Canadian Press
Judge says Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy case likely to be dismissed. But his debts aren't going away
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Wednesday he was leaning toward throwing out Rudy Giuliani 's bankruptcy case after lawyers for the cash-strapped former New York City mayor and his biggest creditors — two ex-Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him — agreed this was the best way forward.
- Business Insider
Donald Trump threatens to send Mark Zuckerberg to prison if he is elected
Writing on his social media site Truth Social, Donald Trump threatened to imprison "election fraudsters" and name-checked the Meta CEO.
- The Hill
Marla Maples open to serving as Trump VP
Marla Maples, the ex-wife of former President Trump, says she’s “open” to being his vice presidential pick. “I’m open. I’m open to whatever way that I can serve,” Maples said in an interview with the U.K. publication The Evening Standard released Monday. “Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help,” she…
- HuffPost
CNN's Abby Phillip Calls 'BS' On Trump's Project 2025 Dodge — And She Has Receipts
The former president claimed to "know nothing" about the extreme policy wish list crafted by many of his own advisers.
- The Daily Beast
Desperate Russia’s Wild Lies Leave Soldiers Waving Red Underpants
Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine continues to claim lives, as the Kremlin’s military leadership resorts to increasingly brutal tactics against civilians—including a ghastly attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv and other sites across Ukraine. In their comments on state television, prominent propagandists often reiterate that Moscow’s campaign of senseless brutality is designed to prompt Ukrainians to overthrow their government. Russian talking heads also resort to nuclear threats, which is
- The Hill
Trump subpoena of outside lawyer over chat with NY civil fraud judge narrowed
The New York judge overseeing former President Trump’s civil fraud case narrowed a subpoena issued to an outside lawyer who said he offered unsolicited advice about the case as the judge’s multimillion-dollar decision was pending. Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Tuesday that Trump’s subpoena of New York real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey sought to achieve…
- HuffPost
Jasmine Crockett Destroys GOP Rep. Who Made Derogatory Kamala Harris Remark
The freshman Democrat slammed Rep. Chip Roy as "ignorant" over his remark about the vice president.
- CNN
Trump-appointed judge in Alaska resigns after investigation finds he had ‘inappropriately sexualized relationship’
A US district court judge in Alaska who was appointed by former President Donald Trump abruptly announced his resignation from the federal bench last week, days before allegations that he engaged in an “inappropriately sexualized relationship” with one of his law clerks were released publicly.
- CNN
Fact check: Trump falsely claims Biden has homes in four vacation destinations and ‘more homes than I do’
Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed Tuesday that President Joe Biden has more homes than Trump does and that Biden has homes in four expensive holiday destinations.
- The Canadian Press
Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race
Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday, just weeks after headlining a fundraiser that brought in a record single-night haul for the president's reelection campaign.
- Reuters
US judge may end Giuliani bankruptcy, exposing ex-Trump lawyer to lawsuits
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he would likely end Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy, a move that would enable lawsuits for defamation, sexual harassment and other claims to proceed in other courts against Donald Trump's former lawyer. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane said at a court hearing in White Plains, New York, that he would rule Friday on competing requests from Giuliani and his creditors about the future of his bankruptcy. Giuliani, 80, filed for bankruptcy protection in December after a Washington, D.C. court ordered the former New York City mayor to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers that he falsely accused of rigging votes in the 2020 presidential election which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.
- Sky News
Ex-army chief issues WW3 warning and brands 'new axis powers' more dangerous than the Nazis
A former army chief has warned members of NATO the world is facing "as dangerous a moment as any time that we've had since 1945" as he called on members to invest more into their arms. General Sir Patrick Sanders, who served as chief of the general staff until last month, told The Times that Russia, China and Iran were the "new axis powers", and a third world war could break out within the next five years if action was not taken. Arguing the countries posed even more of a threat than the Nazis in 1939, he said: "They are more interdependent and more aligned than the original axis powers were."