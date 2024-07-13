News bulletin 2024/07/13 06:24

Latest Stories
- INSIDER
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has yet again found himself at the center of one of the most awkward moments in modern US history
Zelenskyy has, somehow, found himself in extremely cringeworthy situations — in 2019, at a meeting with Trump, and on Thursday, with Biden.
- Business Insider
North Korea executed 30 teenagers for watching South Korean dramas: reports
According to South Korean news outlets, around 30 middle schoolers were publicly shot last week in North Korea for watching South Korean shows.
- HuffPost
‘Daily Show’ Reveals Trump Clip So Bonkers They Had To Say They Didn’t Alter It
Correspondents Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper spotted a truly baffling moment at the former president’s latest rally.
- The Daily Beast
Dems Kick Off Calls for Biden to Scram After Make or Break Presser
Just minutes after President Joe Biden’s so-called “big boy press conference” ended on Thursday night, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for him to step aside and allow another presidential nominee to take his place, presaging a potential flood of Democrats expected to similarly break ranks over the next few days.Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said in a statement that he no longer believed the strongest candidate to confront the threat posed by Donald Trump’s “promised MAGA auth
- The Daily Beast
The Kremlin Is Angry at Biden’s Remarks About Putin at NATO Summit
The Kremlin has said that it finds U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments at the NATO Summit to be “unacceptable” and that the world paid attention to the errors that Biden makes.At the NATO Summit on Thursday, Biden drew gasps from the crowd as he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” to which Zelensky reacted by smiling and shaking his head. When Zelensky took the microphone, he said, “I’m better” than Putin. Biden responded, “You’re a hell of a lot better.” Bide
- HuffPost
Ex-Donald Trump Aide Names ‘Most Important’ Part Of Project 2025
It’s the “key part” that’s ready to go, warned Alyssa Farah Griffin.
- The Daily Beast
GOP Rep Delivers a House Floor Speech Straight Out of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) on Thursday accused “the angry feminist movement” of emasculating men and said the U.S. should “work our way back” to 1960 if former President Donald Trump wins in November. In a House floor speech that could have been lifted from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, Grothman went after supporters of government-funded childcare programs and said President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty “took the purpose out of the man’s life, because now you have a b
- Business Insider
Zelenskyy says the problem with the coming F-16 fighter jets is the same one Ukraine had with the Abrams tanks
Ukraine received just 31 Abrams from the US last fall, and the tanks have had minimal effects on the battlefield.
- The Hill
Russia reaches out to Pentagon for call after NATO summit
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…
- CBC
This Canadian got caught supplying Russia with $7M in weapon parts
A man from Montreal has admitted to running a scheme to illegally send Russian military suppliers millions of dollars' worth of electronic parts that have been found in seized weapons on Ukraine's battlefields.On Tuesday, Canadian-Russian national Nikolay Goltsev, 38, pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court along with his co-accused, Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, 53, a Russian-Tajik national living in Brooklyn, N.Y., to conspiract to commit export control violations in the United States. "It is one of
- CNN
Here’s how Biden would be replaced, according to Democrats’ rules
While a slow drip of Democrats is calling for President Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 race, an untold number seems to be hoping he will take a look at the polling that suggests he stands a good chance of losing the general election and read the room.
- The Hill
GOP bill to fund legislative branch fails on House floor
Ten House Republicans joined most Democrats on Thursday in sinking GOP-led legislation to fund the legislative branch for fiscal 2025, throwing an embarrassing wrench in GOP leadership’s ambitious plan to pass all 12 annual funding bills by the August recess. The bill failed 205-213, with three Democrats voting in favor of it. It is the…
- The Canadian Press
Canada Revenue Agency order to seize Saskatchewan money unusual, say experts
REGINA — Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan’s bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
- Global News
Indigenous group turns their backs on Poilievre during AFN speech
Delegates to the annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal heard from two federal party leaders on Thursday: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh. One group in the audience stood and turned their backs as Poilievre spoke, in response to when he told a radio station in 2008 that he felt Indigenous people needed the values of hard work, independence and self-reliance. Mike Armstrong reports.
- The Daily Beast
Stormy Daniels Reveals She Had a Miscarriage After Trump Indictment
Stormy Daniels, 45, told the Daily Mail’s podcast Everything I Know About Me, that she had a miscarriage and hasn’t had her period since the former president was indicted last March. Daniels, who first made headlines in 2016 for her affair with Donald Trump and the subsequent hush-money payments that the former president made to try and cover it up, said things were finally starting to settle down in her life right before Trump was indicted on March 30, 2023.“When the indictment happened last ye
- The Wrap
New York Times Editorial Board Says Donald Trump Is Unfit to Lead: ‘Clear Lack of Moral Fitness’
"A once great political party now serves the interests of one man," the scathing opinion piece says The post New York Times Editorial Board Says Donald Trump Is Unfit to Lead: ‘Clear Lack of Moral Fitness’ appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Hill
Axelrod: Discussions about ousting Biden have become public because he’s been ‘cloistered’
Democratic strategist David Axelrod said discussions about ousting President Biden as the Democratic Party’s nominee have become public because the president has been “cloistered.” Axelrod joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday to discuss the growing number of Democratic lawmakers and donors who are calling on the president to step aside and the conflicting information coming…
- CNN
NATO allies are discussing reclaiming some Chinese-owned infrastructure in Europe
NATO officials are discussing taking action to reclaim some Chinese owned infrastructure projects in Europe should a wider conflict with Russia break out in the east of the continent, three officials involved in the discussions told CNN.
- The Canadian Press
Peter Navarro, Trump ex-aide jailed for contempt of Congress, will address RNC, AP sources say
NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who is currently in jail on contempt of Congress charges, is expected to speak at next week's Republican National Convention just hours after his release.
- The Hill
Ossoff votes with Republicans to block controversial Biden nominee
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) voted with Republicans on Thursday to block the nomination of Judge Sarah Netburn, who garnered significant controversy after ruling a transgender woman convicted of sex crimes should be transferred to a federal women’s prison. It marked a rare instance of a Democrat breaking with the majority to bottle up one of…