News bulletin 2024/07/14 11:24

Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as Trump shooter at Pennsylvania political rally
The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.
- HuffPost
Biden Mocks Trump's 'Rambling' With 1 Sharp-Toothed Rally Dig
At an event in Detroit, the president poked fun at what's said to be one of his GOP rival's fears.
- INSIDER
Witness shares account of seeing a spectator killed at Trump rally: 'His family members were on the bleachers with him'
"The man beside me suffered a gunshot wound to the head," the witness told NBC. "He was instantly killed."
- Business Insider
North Korea executed 30 teenagers for watching South Korean dramas: reports
According to South Korean news outlets, around 30 middle schoolers were publicly shot last week in North Korea for watching South Korean shows.
- The Daily Beast
The Kremlin Is Angry at Biden’s Remarks About Putin at NATO Summit
The Kremlin has said that it finds U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments at the NATO Summit to be “unacceptable” and that the world paid attention to the errors that Biden makes.At the NATO Summit on Thursday, Biden drew gasps from the crowd as he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” to which Zelensky reacted by smiling and shaking his head. When Zelensky took the microphone, he said, “I’m better” than Putin. Biden responded, “You’re a hell of a lot better.” Bide
- The Daily Beast
GOP Rep Delivers a House Floor Speech Straight Out of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) on Thursday accused “the angry feminist movement” of emasculating men and said the U.S. should “work our way back” to 1960 if former President Donald Trump wins in November. In a House floor speech that could have been lifted from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, Grothman went after supporters of government-funded childcare programs and said President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty “took the purpose out of the man’s life, because now you have a b
- The Canadian Press
Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.
- The Hill
Russia reaches out to Pentagon for call after NATO summit
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…
- South China Morning Post
Why the Tumen River border could test relations between China, Russia and North Korea
China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N
- The Independent
What happens if Melania and Donald Trump get divorced?
As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander
- Business Insider
Russia's weakened energy trade and lost access to the dollar will spark a severe recession within a year, a top economist says
Russia's energy profits are tumbling, and the nation could face major financial trouble as it loses access to the US dollar, one economist says.
- GOBankingRates
These Are Trump’s Biggest Donors So Far — How Much Have They Contributed?
Former President Donald Trump, leading in the polls for the next president of the U.S. as of July 10, 2024, has long been the GOP favorite for claiming the Oval Office. And droves of Republicans have...
- The Hill
John Bolton mocks Biden’s case to Democrats: ‘Suit up, lemmings!’
Former national security adviser John Bolton mocked President Biden’s message to Democrats, telling them to “suit up” because he was driving them all off a cliff. Bolton joined CNN’s Jim Acosta on Friday to discuss Biden’s Thursday press conference. The president has insisted that he is not dropping out of the race despite growing calls…
- The Canadian Press
Strange summer for B.C. politics gone wild, as alliances shift ahead of fall vote
VICTORIA — A shakeup of seismic proportions is reshaping the British Columbia political landscape a little over three months ahead of this fall's Oct. 19 election.
- CBC
'It was noticed,' says Yukon AFN delegate who turned his back on Pierre Poilievre's speech
Duane Gastant' Aucoin believes his message for Pierre Poilievre came across "loud and clear" on Thursday, when Aucoin stood with his back turned while the Conservative leader addressed the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal."Him and his party are very vocal on attacking two-spirit rights across the country," said Aucoin, who was at the assembly as a delegate from the Yukon, and as interim co-chair of the AFN's two-spirit council."I just could not sit there in good conscience and just wi
- People
Joe Biden Responds to Headline-Making Press Conference Flub, Donald Trump's 'Big Boy' Jab
In his first solo press conference since his June debate performance, Biden repeatedly insisted he will remain in the 2024 presidential race
- ABC News Videos
Trump rally shooter used AR-15-style rifle, Secret Service says
ABC News Senior Investigative Correspondent Aaron Katersky offers the latest about the shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
- Business Insider
Russia is already fighting NATO, just not with tanks and fighter jets, argues a former top US general
Russia has carried out a recent string of hybrid attacks against NATO, ranging from GPS jamming to attempted assassinations.
- ABC News
The 'Lord Almighty' or Biden's team? He now says he'd drop out if shown 'no way' to win
Anxious Democrats are looking for signs of Joe Biden's thinking from his Thursday press conference as the debate over the president's future roils the party. Biden sounded bullish Thursday, insisting he's best situated to defeat former President Donald Trump this November and that he's staying in the race despite his shaky performance in last month's debate. "No, unless they came back and said, 'There’s no way you can win,'" Biden said Thursday when asked if he would consider dropping out if his team showed data suggesting he could lose.
- The Canadian Press
Peter Navarro, Trump ex-aide jailed for contempt of Congress, will address RNC, AP sources say
NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who is currently in jail on contempt of Congress charges, is expected to speak at next week's Republican National Convention just hours after his release.