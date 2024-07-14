News bulletin 2024/07/14 19:27

Latest Stories
Melania Trump Gives Rare Statement After Donald Trump's Rally Shooting
The former first lady spoke out after former President Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting at a campaign event the previous evening.
- USA TODAY
Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as Trump shooter at Pennsylvania political rally
The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.
- BBC
What we know so far about Trump shooting suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks
The man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump has been named by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks.
- INSIDER
Former Secret Service agent who took a bullet for Reagan said the Trump shooting was a failure 'plain and simple'
Tim McCarthy, who in 1981 defended then-President Ronald Reagan from a gunman, gave his assessment of the shooting to WGN-TV.
- USA TODAY
Trump rally shooter Thomas Crooks identified: What we know
The FBI identified the shooter as a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Public records show he was a registered Republican.
- Business Insider
The man who photographed a bloodied and defiant Trump says he 'knew it was a moment in American history that had to be documented'
Evan Vucci, an AP photographer, was covering Trump's rally when shots rang out. He said he immediately knew the event would go down in history.
- HuffPost
Biden Mocks Trump's 'Rambling' With 1 Sharp-Toothed Rally Dig
At an event in Detroit, the president poked fun at what's said to be one of his GOP rival's fears.
- Time
Zelensky Breaks Silence Over Biden Calling Him 'Putin'
Ukraine's Zelensky was asked about Biden's name gaffe when he touched down in Ireland on July 13.
- The Daily Beast
Russia Gloats Over Shooting: ‘Trump Has Biden’s Balls in His Hand’
For years, Russian state media pundits have been claiming that the Democrats would assassinate Donald Trump and even previously proposed that Russia’s Federal Security Service should “start protecting our Donald.”Unconstrained by facts or journalistic standards—striving to kill two birds with one stone—Russian propagandists are now blaming both the Democrats and Ukrainians for an attempt on Trump’s life. During Sunday’s broadcast of the show At Dawn on the Solovyov Live network, former New York
- Sky video
Gunman identified as video shows body and rifle on roof after Trump shooting
Federal investigators have identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.
- The Canadian Press
Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.
- Reuters
Judge ends Giuliani bankruptcy, heightening legal risks
(Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy, allowing lawsuits for defamation, sexual harassment and other claims to proceed against Donald Trump's former lawyer. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane in White Plains, New York, also banned Giuliani from seeking bankruptcy for one year. Giuliani, 80, filed for bankruptcy protection in December after a Washington, D.C., court ordered the former New York City mayor to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers who he falsely accused of rigging votes in the 2020 presidential election which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.
- The Daily Beast
Bill Maher Predicts Exact Date That Biden Will Drop Out
Bill Maher made a bold assessment of President Joe Biden’s chances of re-election during the Friday episode of his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher. Despite Biden’s attempts to make up his epic stumble at the presidential debate, Maher remained unconvinced that he will land on the Democratic ticket in November, and the comedian even went so far as to predict the exact date he believes Biden could drop out.“The issue with President Biden isn’t if, it’s who,” said Maher. “He is not going to be
- The Hill
Russia reaches out to Pentagon for call after NATO summit
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…
- The Independent
What happens if Melania and Donald Trump get divorced?
As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander
- South China Morning Post
Why the Tumen River border could test relations between China, Russia and North Korea
China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N
- The Daily Beast
Project 2025 Creators and Trump Loyalists Are Plotting How to Overthrow The Election if Trump Loses
Donald Trump loyalists are conspiring in the shadows about potential ways to contest the 2024 presidential election should Trump lose to the Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden.The plan involves a two-pronged approach: implementing voter suppression tactics that make it harder for people to vote, a process they’ve already started across the country, and developing a strategy on how to hog-tie the process for ratifying the winner, should Biden win.The Heritage Foundation, the makers of the hi
- Business Insider
Russia's weakened energy trade and lost access to the dollar will spark a severe recession within a year, a top economist says
Russia's energy profits are tumbling, and the nation could face major financial trouble as it loses access to the US dollar, one economist says.
- INSIDER
Biden campaign blasts 'arrogant billionaires only out for themselves' after report Elon Musk donated to pro-Trump super PAC
The Biden campaign slammed "arrogant billionaires" after reports that Elon Musk donated "a sizable amount" of cash to a Trump-affiliated super PAC.
- CNN
Poland considers shooting down Russian missiles heading to Ukraine
Poland is considering a Ukrainian proposal to intercept Russian rockets that are on course to hit cities in Ukraine or enter Polish territory, says its foreign minister.