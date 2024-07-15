News bulletin 2024/07/15 07:24

Latest Stories
Melania Trump Gives Rare Statement After Donald Trump's Rally Shooting
The former first lady spoke out after former President Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting at a campaign event the previous evening.
- USA TODAY
Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as Trump shooter at Pennsylvania political rally
The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.
- INSIDER
Former Secret Service agent who took a bullet for Reagan said the Trump shooting was a failure 'plain and simple'
Tim McCarthy, who in 1981 defended then-President Ronald Reagan from a gunman, gave his assessment of the shooting to WGN-TV.
- BBC
Thomas Matthew Crooks: What we know about the Trump attacker
The 20-year-old kitchen worker and registered Republican has been named by the FBI as the gunman.
- USA TODAY
Trump rally shooter Thomas Crooks: Neighbors, classmates, employer speak
The FBI identified the shooter as a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. His employer says he passed a background check for his job.
- Business Insider
The man who photographed a bloodied and defiant Trump says he 'knew it was a moment in American history that had to be documented'
Evan Vucci, an AP photographer, was covering Trump's rally when shots rang out. He said he immediately knew the event would go down in history.
- The Daily Beast
Trump: Why I Chanted ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’ after Shooting
Even amidst bloody chaos at his campaign rally on Saturday, Donald Trump felt it was necessary to urge his followers to “fight, fight, fight” as a way to remind them of the MAGA mission that propelled Trump to the White House in 2016 and may return him there in November.In an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernan, co-host of Squawk Box, Trump on Sunday spoke for the first time about his iconic fist-pumping moment following the shooting rampage“He thought it was essential to get out the message at tha
- Time
Zelensky Breaks Silence Over Biden Calling Him 'Putin'
Ukraine's Zelensky was asked about Biden's name gaffe when he touched down in Ireland on July 13.
- The Daily Beast
Russia Gloats Over Shooting: ‘Trump Has Biden’s Balls in His Hand’
For years, Russian state media pundits have been claiming that the Democrats would assassinate Donald Trump and even previously proposed that Russia’s Federal Security Service should “start protecting our Donald.”Unconstrained by facts or journalistic standards—striving to kill two birds with one stone—Russian propagandists are now blaming both the Democrats and Ukrainians for an attempt on Trump’s life. During Sunday’s broadcast of the show At Dawn on the Solovyov Live network, former New York
- The Daily Beast
Corey Comperatore Named as Man Killed at Trump Rally: Saved Daughter's Life
Corey Comperatore, a beloved former fire chief, was identified as the rally attendee who was fatally caught in the crossfire of Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, with loved ones writing he was shielding his wife and daughter when he was struck by a rifleman’s bullet. The identity of Comperatore, 50, became public Sunday morning after a pair of posts from his wife, Helen Comperatore, and daughter, Allyson Comperatore, detailed their loved one’s chaotic final moments and their heartbreak.Allys
- The Canadian Press
Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.
- The Independent
What happens if Melania and Donald Trump get divorced?
As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander
- CNN
Poland considers shooting down Russian missiles heading to Ukraine
Poland is considering a Ukrainian proposal to intercept Russian rockets that are on course to hit cities in Ukraine or enter Polish territory, says its foreign minister.
- South China Morning Post
Why the Tumen River border could test relations between China, Russia and North Korea
China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N
- CNN
Secret Service faces serious questions about security footprint and rooftop access at Trump event
In the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, there are growing questions about how a sniper was able to obtain rooftop access roughly 150 yards from the former president’s position at the podium at an outdoor rally.
- Business Insider
Russia's weakened energy trade and lost access to the dollar will spark a severe recession within a year, a top economist says
Russia's energy profits are tumbling, and the nation could face major financial trouble as it loses access to the US dollar, one economist says.
- USA TODAY
Donald Trump travels to Milwaukee after shocking attack, prepares to tap a running mate and claim nomination
Trump will make a vice presidential pick and give an acceptance speech at the convention.
- The Hill
6 Democrats who could be VP picks for Harris
Vice President Harris is the most obvious successor to President Biden should he withdraw from the Democratic ticket amid mounting pressure, a situation that would immediately raise the question of who would be Harris’s running mate. Here are some of the possible picks. Andy Beshear Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who has also been discussed as…
- INSIDER
Biden campaign blasts 'arrogant billionaires only out for themselves' after report Elon Musk donated to pro-Trump super PAC
The Biden campaign slammed "arrogant billionaires" after reports that Elon Musk donated "a sizable amount" of cash to a Trump-affiliated super PAC.
- HuffPost
Trump's VP Finalists Blame Biden And The Media In Shooting's Wake
Ohio GOP Sen. J.D. Vance said the Biden campaign's "rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."