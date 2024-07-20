News bulletin 2024/07/20 08:24

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Utters The 1 Word He Wasn't Supposed To Say During RNC Speech
Insiders told reporters that one word would not be used in the former president's speech. It was — twice.
- CBC
London, Ont., teen dies in hospital days after being stabbed in case of intimate partner violence
WARNING: This story contains discussion of intimate partner violence.A 17-year-old girl has died in hospital two days after she was stabbed in an incident that involved a domestic violence call and ended in the fatal shooting of a London, Ont., man by police.The girl has been identified by police and her family as Breanna Broadfoot."Today we had to say goodnight to our beautiful angel who was viciously murdered on Tuesday evening. She fought hard, as hard as she could, and lost," Jessica Broadfo
- The Daily Beast
Trump Kisses Granddaughter Kai but Snubs Tiffany’s Smooch at RNC
Donald Trump appeared to completely snub a kiss from his daughter Tiffany at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.The former president was waving and pointing to attendees in the crowd in Milwaukee as he and his family members took their seats in a box ahead of wrestler Hulk Hogan’s speech. As 30-year-old Tiffany passed her father on her way to her seat, she smiled, said a couple of words, and leaned in to give him a kiss on the cheek—which Trump seemingly swerved by turning his
- HuffPost
New York Mag Cover Of Near-Naked Trump And Biden Sparks Backlash
People were not impressed with the revealing cover image of the current and former president.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump’s ‘Remarkably Dishonest’ RNC Speech Exposed By CNN Fact-Checker
“It just went on and on and on in terms of falsehood just like the speech went on and on and on itself,” said Daniel Dale, highlighting one of the “wildest” claims.
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Sums Up RNC With 5 Damning Words
The "Late Show" host issued a blunt reminder following the conclusion of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
- HuffPost
CNN Deploys ‘Best Cutaway’ For 1 Line In Eric Trump’s RNC Speech
“And the award for Best Cutaway goes to…,” the “Daily Show” captioned the moment.
- HuffPost
Biden Camp Has Pitch-Perfect Response To Trump's Bizarre Walk-On Music At RNC
Joe Biden's reelection campaign thought it was quite the choice to play the soul classic Wednesday, given Donald Trump's record on reproductive rights.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Was that social media post of Donald Trump playing golf after getting shot accurate? We fact-checked it
A July 14 Instagram post shows former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.
- Fortune
Trump ‘betrayed’ Elon Musk with ‘EV-bashing’ RNC speech even after his $180 million pledge, GOP strategist says
On Thursday evening, Trump said his presidency would reverse the “Green New Scam.”
- The Canadian Press
Bob Newhart mourned by Carol Burnett, Kaley Cuoco, Judd Apatow, Al Franken and more
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former co-stars and famous fans paid tribute to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his deadpan humor and the sitcoms he starred in bearing his name, after his death Thursday at age 94.
- The Daily Beast
Obama Joins Dems Urging Biden To Exit Presidential Race
Former President Barack Obama tacitly joined calls for Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign, which lawmakers say could happen as early as this weekend, Axios and the Associated Press reported Thursday.Democrats told Axios that Biden, 81, risks wiping out his legacy if he stays the course and is defeated by Donald Trump—a once-distant fear that recent polls suggest may soon be reality. And now, according to The Washington Post, Obama is telling allies he thinks Biden has little choice but to
- The Canadian Press
Even with restrictive rules, swimsuit wars heat up in an Olympic year
The iconic LZR Racer, the swimsuit that Michael Phelps wore while winning eight golds medals at the Beijing Olympics, is still revered around Speedo's design center. It serves as a reminder of just how much a suit can push a swimmer to greater heights. “In so many ways, that was the golden era,” said Coora Lavezzo, the head of innovation at Speedo’s Aqualab in London. “We’ve got those suits upstairs, and even though I wasn’t there at the time, I’m fascinated by them and just how we can get back
- The Daily Beast
‘The View’: If Biden Gave Trump’s RNC Speech He’d Be Hospitalized
The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultim
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Angry Shane Lowry sees British Open solo lead disappear (briefly) over rules controversy
Lowry knew immediately that he was in a world of trouble.
- CBC
Guelph woman waited hours in court for son's hearing, only to learn he died after night in OPP custody
Faye Dzikewich waited in a Guelph, Ont., courtroom all day for her son's bail hearing before learning he had died four hours earlier.Now, she's searching for answers.Nathaniel Schofield, 36, went into medical distress while in custody at an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) facility in Rockwood. The case now involves the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — the civilian law enforcement agency investigates circumstances involving police that result in serious injury, death or allegations
- People
Kate Beckinsale's Custom Swimsuit Claps Back at Critics Who 'Bullied' Her Over Recent Weight Loss
The black one-piece swimsuit reads, "I did not ask your opinion"
- People
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Publishes Newspaper Announcement to Drop 'Pitt' from Name
The teen's notice in the paper meets a California state law guideline
- USA TODAY
'We are so proud of you': 3 pre-teens thwart man trying to kidnap 6-year-old girl
The three 11-year-olds just knew something was wrong when the man grabbed the child, recording him with their phones and confronting him.
- Barrons.com
These Democrats Could Replace Biden: How Harris, Whitmer and Newsom Stack Up
If Joe Biden does leave the top of the ticket, Democrats will need to coalesce around a new presidential nominee almost immediately.