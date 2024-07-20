News bulletin 2024/07/20 19:24

Latest Stories
Donald Trump Utters The 1 Word He Wasn't Supposed To Say During RNC Speech
Insiders told reporters that one word would not be used in the former president's speech. It was — twice.
- The Daily Beast
Call With Zelensky Revealed in Trump’s Flurry of Friday Night Posts
In a series of social media posts the day after accepting the GOP’s presidential nomination, Donald Trump characteristically boasted about the event’s “great reviews” and ratings, and reiterated his claims that he would somehow be able to secure the freedom of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at no cost, and end Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Big TV RATINGS last night for the Republican Convention, the best and most successful in history! Fox led the way. MSNBC was dead la
- HuffPost
CNN Deploys ‘Best Cutaway’ For 1 Line In Eric Trump’s RNC Speech
“And the award for Best Cutaway goes to…,” the “Daily Show” captioned the moment.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump’s ‘Remarkably Dishonest’ RNC Speech Exposed By CNN Fact-Checker
“It just went on and on and on in terms of falsehood just like the speech went on and on and on itself,” said Daniel Dale, highlighting one of the “wildest” claims.
- HuffPost
Pete Buttigieg Takes Down JD Vance's VP Hopes In 1 'Exact' Way
The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.
- HuffPost
‘Couldn’t Keep Up The Act’: Chris Wallace Gives Trump’s Speech A Truly Terrible Review
The CNN host suggested that the Biden campaign would be celebrating.
- The Daily Beast
‘The View’: If Biden Gave Trump’s RNC Speech He’d Be Hospitalized
The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultim
- USA TODAY Opinion
It's time. Biden should drop out so Democrats can run a historic two-woman ticket.
The writing appears to be on the wall for President Joe Biden and Democrats need to refocus their campaign against Donald Trump.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Kisses Granddaughter Kai but Snubs Tiffany’s Smooch at RNC
Donald Trump appeared to completely snub a kiss from his daughter Tiffany at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.The former president was waving and pointing to attendees in the crowd in Milwaukee as he and his family members took their seats in a box ahead of wrestler Hulk Hogan’s speech. As 30-year-old Tiffany passed her father on her way to her seat, she smiled, said a couple of words, and leaned in to give him a kiss on the cheek—which Trump seemingly swerved by turning his
- USA TODAY
'In the clear': Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in on Trump injury after shooting
The former White House chief medical adviser said he sees no reason to believe Trump suffered any further damage or injury.
- Fortune
Trump ‘betrayed’ Elon Musk with ‘EV-bashing’ RNC speech even after his $180 million pledge, GOP strategist says
On Thursday evening, Trump said his presidency would reverse the “Green New Scam.”
- Business Insider
Mark Zuckerberg calls Donald Trump a 'badass' after the former president threatened him with prison
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said seeing Donald Trump with his fist in the air after getting shot was "one of the most badass things I've ever seen."
- HuffPost
Jordan Klepper Gives Trump Blunt Reminder Of How Much His Own Team Hates Him
The “Daily Show” correspondent checks the former president’s “references.”
- CNN
If the Trump classified documents case is reinstated, Judge Aileen Cannon would be difficult to remove
Prosecutors would face deeply unfavorable odds at getting the Donald Trump-nominated judge from the case if it is ever revived.
- HuffPost
Biden Camp Has Pitch-Perfect Response To Trump's Bizarre Walk-On Music At RNC
Joe Biden's reelection campaign thought it was quite the choice to play the soul classic Wednesday, given Donald Trump's record on reproductive rights.
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Kai Trump Just Made Donald’s Dynasty Saga So Much More Intriguing
And then there was Kai.Just when you thought the Trump family takeover of the Republican party, and its convention in Milwaukee, was complete, enter Don Jr.'s daughter 17-year-old Kai Trump. She, apparently, called her dad on Monday morning saying that she wanted to talk about her grandad at the convention.Kai was just the latest recruit to the Trump Family Cult, a political dynasty which has taken shape in earnest this week at the RNC.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
- The Daily Beast
King Charles and Queen Camilla Rushed From Event Over Rooftop Sniper Scare
King Charles and Queen Camilla were bundled out of a public engagement earlier this week after cops spotted a man on a nearby rooftop, sparking fears a copycat assassin was emulating the attempt to shoot Donald Trump.The royals were visiting St Helier, the capital of the wealthy island of Jersey, which is a British territory, on Monday, when concerned aides rushed them out of a public walkabout to a nearby hotel.The Daily Beast was told at the time the urgent departure was owing to a “small” sec
- The Canadian Press
Ukrainian former lawmaker killed in suspected assassination as civilians die in Russian airstrikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian former lawmaker best known for her crusade to promote the Ukrainian language has died after being shot in the street by an unknown assailant.
- Reuters
Exclusive-US-Japan Patriot missile production plan hits Boeing component roadblock
A U.S. plan to use Japanese factories to boost production of Patriot air defence missiles - used by Ukraine to defend against Russian attacks - is being delayed by a shortage of a critical component manufactured by Boeing, four sources said. Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) already makes about 30 PAC-3 missiles each year under licence from defence contractor Lockheed Martin and can increase that number to about 60, two Japanese government officials and two industry sources told Reuters.
- HuffPost
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Many Who Want Biden To Drop Out Aren't Interested In Harris
A number of "elites" think Kamala Harris isn't the one who should replace President Joe Biden if he ends his reelection bid, the New York Democrat said.