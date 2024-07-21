News bulletin 2024/07/21 07:24

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Utters The 1 Word He Wasn't Supposed To Say During RNC Speech
Insiders told reporters that one word would not be used in the former president's speech. It was — twice.
- HuffPost
CNN Deploys ‘Best Cutaway’ For 1 Line In Eric Trump’s RNC Speech
“And the award for Best Cutaway goes to…,” the “Daily Show” captioned the moment.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump’s ‘Remarkably Dishonest’ RNC Speech Exposed By CNN Fact-Checker
“It just went on and on and on in terms of falsehood just like the speech went on and on and on itself,” said Daniel Dale, highlighting one of the “wildest” claims.
- The Daily Beast
Call With Zelensky Revealed in Trump’s Flurry of Friday Night Posts
In a series of social media posts the day after accepting the GOP’s presidential nomination, Donald Trump characteristically boasted about the event’s “great reviews” and ratings, and reiterated his claims that he would somehow be able to secure the freedom of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at no cost, and end Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Big TV RATINGS last night for the Republican Convention, the best and most successful in history! Fox led the way. MSNBC was dead la
- HuffPost
Pete Buttigieg Takes Down JD Vance's VP Hopes In 1 'Exact' Way
The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.
- HuffPost
‘Couldn’t Keep Up The Act’: Chris Wallace Gives Trump’s Speech A Truly Terrible Review
The CNN host suggested that the Biden campaign would be celebrating.
- CNN
‘This is nuts’: Bolton on Trump plans for Ukraine
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.
- The Daily Beast
‘The View’: If Biden Gave Trump’s RNC Speech He’d Be Hospitalized
The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultim
- The Daily Beast
Trump Kisses Granddaughter Kai but Snubs Tiffany’s Smooch at RNC
Donald Trump appeared to completely snub a kiss from his daughter Tiffany at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.The former president was waving and pointing to attendees in the crowd in Milwaukee as he and his family members took their seats in a box ahead of wrestler Hulk Hogan’s speech. As 30-year-old Tiffany passed her father on her way to her seat, she smiled, said a couple of words, and leaned in to give him a kiss on the cheek—which Trump seemingly swerved by turning his
- USA TODAY
'In the clear': Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in on Trump injury after shooting
The former White House chief medical adviser said he sees no reason to believe Trump suffered any further damage or injury.
- Reuters
Trump's former physician gives new details on gunshot wound
Donald Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson said on Saturday that the former president is recovering as expected from a gunshot wound to his ear that he suffered last week, but noted intermittent bleeding and said Trump may require a hearing exam. The bullet fired by a would-be assassin at a July 13 Trump rally in Pennsylvania came "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head" before striking the top of Trump's right ear, said Jackson, a Republican congressman from Texas who served as physician to Presidents Trump and Barack Obama.
- The Daily Beast
New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump
A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched
- USA TODAY
False claim misspelling shows jacket on RNC stage wasn't Corey Comperatore's | Fact check
The Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department said the erroneous spelling was made several years ago and that Comperatore opted not to change it.
- HuffPost
Jordan Klepper Gives Trump Blunt Reminder Of How Much His Own Team Hates Him
The “Daily Show” correspondent checks the former president’s “references.”
- Fortune
Trump ‘betrayed’ Elon Musk with ‘EV-bashing’ RNC speech even after his $180 million pledge, GOP strategist says
On Thursday evening, Trump said his presidency would reverse the “Green New Scam.”
- Business Insider
Mark Zuckerberg calls Donald Trump a 'badass' after the former president threatened him with prison
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said seeing Donald Trump with his fist in the air after getting shot was "one of the most badass things I've ever seen."
- The Hill
Axelrod: Trump speech ‘first good thing that’s happened to Democrats’ in weeks
Democratic strategist David Axelrod said early Friday morning that former President Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention was “the first good thing that’s happened to Democrats in three weeks.” “People, I’m sure, responded very positively to his appeals to unity that were written on the teleprompter, and then he just ripped the bejesus out…
- The Daily Beast
King Charles and Queen Camilla Rushed From Event Over Rooftop Sniper Scare
King Charles and Queen Camilla were bundled out of a public engagement earlier this week after cops spotted a man on a nearby rooftop, sparking fears a copycat assassin was emulating the attempt to shoot Donald Trump.The royals were visiting St Helier, the capital of the wealthy island of Jersey, which is a British territory, on Monday, when concerned aides rushed them out of a public walkabout to a nearby hotel.The Daily Beast was told at the time the urgent departure was owing to a “small” sec
- The Canadian Press
Pelosi delivers speech to NC Democrats with notable absence - Biden's future as nominee
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In a state expected to help decide the presidency, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi did little to quell speculation on President Joe Biden's path forward as the Democratic nominee to a room full of North Carolina Democrats on Saturday.