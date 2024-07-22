News bulletin 2024/07/22 09:28

Latest Stories
- Kansas City Star
With Biden out, Michelle Obama would be Donald Trump’s worst self-inflicted nightmare | Opinion
While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?
- Business Insider
Elon Musk asked OpenAI investor Vinod Khosla to support Trump. Khosla said he doesn't 'accept depravity'.
Vinod Khosla on Sunday urged Democrats to select a moderate candidate against Trump after Biden exits, leading to a heated exchange with Elon Musk.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Fumes Over Biden Leaving Race In Unhinged Late Night Rant: 'It's Not Over!'
The former president pushed conspiracy theories about Biden after his historic announcement.
- The Hill
Harris vs. Trump: What the polls tell us
President Biden is out of the 2024 race and backing Vice President Harris to take over his mantle in November, raising questions about what the polling can help us glean about her chances against former President Trump. Though Harris still has to win over enough delegates before the party’s national convention next month in order…
- Deadline
Robert De Niro Reacts To Joe Biden Presidential Race Decision
Robert De Niro, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, reacted Sunday afternoon as news spread on Joe Biden’s decision not to seek a second term. De Niro offered his “respect, admiration, and affection” to Biden for his decision. “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the …
- The Canadian Press
Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
- GOBankingRates
I’m an Economist: Here Is What I Would Predict for Inflation If Kamala Harris Were To Replace Biden
After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...
- The Daily Beast
Dems Mock Trump as ‘Too Old’ to Run—Like He Did to Biden
Democrats seized on Donald Trump's age Sunday—turning Republicans' attack on Joe Biden back on them.“The man is nearly 80-years-old and so the question is, can he serve another four years? I'm not sure he can,” former South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers told CNN.The attack was unavailable to the party until 1.46pm on Sunday when Biden stepped aside but was waiting in plain sight.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden After He Drops Out Of The Race
"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," Trump wrote in a social media screed.
- ABC News
Replacing Biden on ticket would be 'unlawful' in some states, Johnson claims. Experts disagree.
Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.
- HuffPost
Pete Buttigieg Takes Down JD Vance's VP Hopes In 1 'Exact' Way
The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.
- The Independent
Some Democrat donors reportedly left fuming after Kamala Harris call: ‘A total failure’
Two days before Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 race, donors complained of a ‘mismanaged’ call about the president’s future
- ABC News Videos
Biden dropping out 'fundamentally changes the race,' Chris Christie says
ABC News political contributor Chris Christie discusses the impact this political decision has on the Trump campaign.
- The Daily Beast
Why Donald Trump Winning Is Melania’s Worst Nightmare
The 20-month game of “Where’s Melania?” ended on Thursday with the former first lady making a grand entrance to the 2024 Republican National Convention—in its final hours.She took her seat in the VIP box, 45 minutes after the rest of the Trump clan but remained seated while the family rose to their feet for Kid Rock, appeared to not mingle with her step-children, and broke decades of tradition by declining to deliver a speech at the convention, something she had repeatedly been pressed to do. (E
- The Independent
Trump and Ivanka gave thousands to previous Kamala Harris campaigns – she says she gave the money to charity
‘I’ve given to everybody’ Trump once admitted
- The Daily Beast
New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump
A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched
- The Daily Beast
Secret Service Admits ‘Repeatedly’ Turning Down Extra Security for Trump
The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings
- The Canadian Press
'Not OK': Closing only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge
CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.
- The Independent
Democrat says he called for Biden to quit race after president failed to recognize him
Seth Moulton is one of 35 Democrats to publicly call for the president to quit the 2024 race
- Reuters
Trump's former physician gives new details on gunshot wound
Donald Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson said on Saturday that the former president is recovering as expected from a gunshot wound to his ear that he suffered last week, but noted intermittent bleeding and said Trump may require a hearing exam. The bullet fired by a would-be assassin at a July 13 Trump rally in Pennsylvania came "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head" before striking the top of Trump's right ear, said Jackson, a Republican congressman from Texas who served as physician to Presidents Trump and Barack Obama.