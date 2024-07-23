News bulletin 2024/07/23 08:28

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
MAGA Crowd Melts Down After Mike Pence Says Something Reasonable
Trump followers were in a tizzy after the former vice president thanked Biden for "putting the interests of our Nation ahead of his own" by ending his campaign.
- HuffPost
Mary Trump ‘Finally’ Agrees On 1 Thing With Her Uncle Now That Joe Biden’s Out
Donald Trump’s niece flipped one of the former president’s favorite lines of attack.
- Kansas City Star
With Biden out, Michelle Obama would be Donald Trump’s worst self-inflicted nightmare | Opinion
While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?
- HuffPost
George Conway Trolls His Ex Kellyanne Conway With Stark Reminder About Trump
The former Trump aide’s criticism of Kamala Harris on Fox News earned a mocking response from her ex-husband.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Calling Out Double Standards In The Republican Party Now That Donald Trump Is The Oldest Major Presidential Nominee In History
"So now that Trump is the oldest person running for President — is that going to be the top news story from the media for the next several months? Or no?" — @notcapnamerica
- The Daily Beast
Fox Host Demands Democrats Stop Saying Trump is Too Old to be Prez
Fox News host Dana Perino claimed Monday that it is “ridiculous” and “cutesy” for Democrats to call attention to how 78-year-old Donald Trump is the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history.Perino’s plea comes after months of relentless attacks on Fox regarding President Joe Biden’s age and acuity—concerns that spread to the mainstream following his June debate performance and which ultimately led the 81-year-old to step down in an unprecedented move Sunday afternoon.On The Five, Perino and s
- The Daily Beast
Trump Calls Harris ‘Dumb as a Rock’ in Unhinged New Attack
Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “dumb as a rock” in a post on Truth Social this afternoon, part of the former president’s pivot from campaigning against President Joe Biden to attacking the favorite candidate to take his place.“Wow, just watching the Fake News, and they’re doing their very best to turn the Worst President in the History of our Country into a “Brilliant and Heroic Leader” (He was heroic because he quit!), and to turn “Dumb as a Rock” Kamala Harris from a totally
- HuffPost
Rachel Maddow Breaks Down How Trump's 'Political Good Luck' Just Ended 'With A Crash'
The MSNBC host ripped Trump and his "most ardent super fans" after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.
- The New York Times
Why Obama Hasn’t Endorsed Harris
Many of the marquee names in Democratic politics began quickly lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, but one towering presence in the party held back: Barack Obama. The former president has not yet endorsed Harris; in fact, he did not mention her once in an affectionate — if tautly written — tribute to President Joe Biden that was posted on Medium shortly after Biden decided to bow out Sunday. “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dea
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: She Sucked Up to Trump but He Dropped Her Anyway
Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get
- HuffPost
Jon Stewart Has Legendary 1-Word Response To Joe Biden Dropping Out
The "Daily Show" host had been highly critical of Biden's decision to run for reelection.
- The Daily Beast
Stephen Miller Has Hypersonic Fox News Meltdown Over Biden Withdrawal
Former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller raged on Fox News Sunday about President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election, accusing Democrats of acting undemocratically.The ex-White House advisor spoke to host Laura Ingraham about Kamala Harris’ weaknesses as a potential successor to Biden as the Democratic nominee, calling her “napalm for working class voters” and claiming that her party is “in crisis.”“Well, they’re pretending it’s all exciting right?” Ingraham said, accusing Democrats
- HuffPost
Joe Scarborough Rips Donald Trump With ‘Most Telling’ Part Of GOP Response To Biden News
"What a tell," said the cohost of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
- ABC News
Trump appeals his $454 million New York civil fraud case
Five months after a New York judge held Donald Trump liable for committing business fraud, the former president on Monday appealed his $454 million civil fraud case. Trump and his co-defendants asked New York's Appellate Division to overturn February's ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron that found that the former president fraudulently inflated his net worth to secure better business deals. "It violates centuries of New York case law holding that NYAG cannot sue to vindicate alleged violations that are purely private in nature -- and, in this case, do not exist at all," defense lawyers wrote in a 95-page filing.
- HuffPost
Margaret Brennan Warns Of 'Political Suicide' Around Kamala Harris' Candidacy
The "Face The Nation" host said her Democratic sources gave her the lowdown on the vice president's standing as the potential nominee.
- BuzzFeed
Millennials Are Getting Brutally Honest About Who They're Supporting For President In November, And It Might Surprise You
"There isn’t a single candidate where I agree 100% on every issue. What is important to me is voting for someone who has the best intentions for our country and not their party in mind."
- CNN
Who Harris may pick as VP candidate, according to CNN reporter
CNN’s Jeff Zeleny breaks down the potential candidates to join Vice President Kamala Harris as her running mate.
- Fortune
Trump had closed fundraising gap, then came $100M blue tsunami
The Democratic fundraising website ActBlue reported it processed more than $100 million in donations since Sunday.
- ABC News
Replacing Biden on ticket would be 'unlawful' in some states, Johnson claims. Experts disagree.
Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.
- HuffPost
Sen. Mark Kelly Emerges As Unexpected VP Candidate For Kamala Harris
Kelly is a low-profile senator with a strong resume from a swing state who could bring “demographic balance” to the Democratic ticket.