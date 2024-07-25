News bulletin 2024/07/25 06:28

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Trump Responds To Claims He's 'Cognitively Challenged' In Bafflingly Weird Way
The former president brought it up twice during a rally in North Carolina.
- HuffPost
Potential Harris Running Mate Makes Trump The Butt Of Zinger About JD Vance
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear mocked the former president and his running mate with just one line.
- HuffPost
Kevin McCarthy Goes To Town On ‘Stupid And Dumb’ GOP Attacks On Kamala Harris
The former House speaker analyzed Republican strategy to deal with the vice president on “Meet The Press Now.”
- HuffPost
Critics Squirm Over 1 Particular Moment In Fox News Interview With Trump And Vance
They summed up the exchange with one mocking word.
- Business Insider
Dramatic footage appears to show a Ukrainian missile taking out a prized Russian jet
Footage shared by Ukrainian forces appears to show the dramatic explosion as a ground-to-air missile strikes a Russian Su-25 jet.
- Deadline
Judge Refuses To Dismiss Donald Trump’s Defamation Lawsuit Against ABC News
A federal judge in Florida refused to toss out Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against ABC News over comments that anchor George Stephanopoulos made during a contentious This Week interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). Trump sued the network over Stephanopoulos’ contention that “juries have found” the former president “liable for rape.” Last year, a civil …
- BuzzFeed
The Governor Of Colorado's Hilarious Response To Being Asked To Be Kamala Harris' Running Mate Is Going Viral
"He deserves a serious look for this comment alone."
- CNN
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled US Secret Service.
- The Daily Beast
‘Haley Voters for Harris’ PAC Ramps Up Kamala Support After Cease and Desist
Just because former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley jumped on the Donald Trump train last week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, that doesn’t mean her voters have followed suit.Haley sent a cease and desist letter to a group of anti-Trump voters on Tuesday who are using her name to support the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.The Haley Voters for Harris political action committee, officially known as the PIVOTPAC, previously supported H
- Business Insider
Trump may regret choosing JD Vance as his running mate, political scientists say
Political scientists told BI that Donald Trump may have good reason to regret choosing JD Vance as his running mate now that Joe Biden is out of the race.
- HuffPost
Pete Buttigieg Thinks Trump Is 'Afraid' Of Kamala Harris Debate For This 1 Reason
Trump said he'd "absolutely" debate Harris. But he initially complained about the terms of the next debate hours after Joe Biden dropped his bid for reelection.
- HuffPost
George Conway Describes Simple Strategy That He Thinks Will Lead To Trump’s Defeat
“This is the way that Trump loses,” the conservative attorney said.
- Miami Herald
Judge Cannon’s flawed dismissal of Trump’s indictment ignored important precedent | Opinion
Judge Aileen Cannon flouted a previous Supreme Court decision in dismissing Trump’s indictment. | Opinion
- Deadline
Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Jake Tapper For “Weird” Question About Kamala Harris; Says CNN & Media Is “Lying To Themselves” In Aftermath Of Trump’s Assassination Attempt
Charlamagne Tha God called out Jake Tapper during a live CNN interview discussing the presidential race in the potential Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. The Breakfast Club co-host appeared on the cable news network with Angela Rye. Tapper asked Rye if America was ready to elect a former prosecutor as president. “Jake, I don’t even …
- HuffPost
Jimmy Fallon Suggests How Melania Trump Is Feeling About The Kamala Harris News
“The Tonight Show” host also took an opportunity to use Trump’s odd Kamala Harris nickname against the former president.
- HuffPost
CNN Data Reporter Spots How JD Vance Is 'Making History In The Completely Wrong Way'
Harry Enten trawled decades-old polling data and it wasn't good news for Donald Trump's running mate.
- HuffPost
There’s Another Link Between Trump’s Campaign And Project 2025
GOP nominee Donald Trump has tried to separate his campaign from Project 2025, but JD Vance’s latest move raises questions.
- The Daily Beast
Emhoff Not Impressed by Trump’s ‘Laughing Kamala’ Dig: ‘That’s All He’s Got?
Kamala Harris’ husband came to her defense Tuesday when asked about the string of insults and nicknames Donald Trump has unleashed on his wife in recent days.Asked how he felt about the name calling, which included Trump referring to the vice president as “Laughing Kamala” at a rally on Saturday, Douglas Emhoff responded: “That’s all he’s got?”It was a succinct dig, delivered on the spot. In the same breath, Emhoff praised his wife for how she’s gone after Trump since Joe Biden dropped out of th
- HuffPost
Damning Anti-Donald Trump Street Art Shines A Light On His Chilling Vow
"The message is simple," street artist Jacob Thomas said of his mission ahead of the "critical" 2024 election.
- The New York Times
Trump Demands Equal Airtime in Light of Biden’s Planned Address
As President Joe Biden planned a prime-time address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump and his campaign sent a letter to ABC, NBC and CBS on Tuesday demanding that Trump be given equal airtime. Biden is expected to address his decision to end his reelection campaign and outline his plans for the rest of his time in office. In a social media post, he wrote that he would discuss “what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people.” But in the