News bulletin 2024/07/26 08:30

- The Daily Beast
‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Uses Nude Melania Trump Photo to Defend Kamala Harris
Ana Navarro, a long-time co-host of The View, posted on her Instagram Thursday an old photo of nude Melania Trump as a way to troll her husband’s supporters, saying: “You wanna go low? ... I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea.”It was a picture from 2000 featured in British GQ, five years before Donald Trump married her.Navarro also included a picture of both Trumps partying with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, also from 2000. Her explanation for posting these images was that it wa
- The Daily Beast
FBI Is Not Fully Convinced Trump Was Struck by a Bullet
FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed during a marathon testimony on Wednesday that investigators still do not know if former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet or a piece of shrapnel during his attempted assassination.Twice during the hours-long session, Wray told lawmakers that the FBI was still working to determine what exactly struck the former president on his right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “My understanding is that either it [a bullet] or some shrapnel is wha
- BuzzFeed
Kamala Harris' Press Release About Donald Trump's Fox News Appearance Is Going Viral
"Something about the question mark after 'old and quite weird' is taking me out."
- HuffPost
Trump Responds To Claims He's 'Cognitively Challenged' In Bafflingly Weird Way
The former president brought it up twice during a rally in North Carolina.
- HuffPost
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Puts Elon Musk In His Place With Perfectly Patronizing Reminder
The New York legislator only needed a tweet to shut down the tech billionaire.
- Rolling Stone
Harris Taunts Trump After He Backs Out of Debates
“What happened to ‘any time, any place’?”
- The Daily Beast
Harris Campaign Trolls ‘78-Year-Old Criminal’ Donald Trump After Fox News Appearance
Kamala Harris’ campaign trolled Donald Trump after his appearance on Fox News Thursday morning with a statement attacking his age and criminal conviction.The Republican gave his two-cents to Fox & Friends on a range of issues over the course of a roughly 30-minute interview, variously describing President Joe Biden as a “problemmed man” and slamming Harris as “real garbage.” Harris for President quickly hit back, releasing a: “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance.”“After wat
- CNN
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled US Secret Service.
- Business Insider
Dramatic footage appears to show a Ukrainian missile taking out a Russian Su-25 jet
Footage shared by Ukrainian forces appears to show the dramatic explosion as a ground-to-air missile strikes a Russian Su-25 jet.
- USA TODAY
Donald Trump's real estate fraud judge won't recuse based on 'forced encounter' with lawyer
Judge Arthur Engoron said he won't recuse from former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case based on a "forced encounter" he had with a lawyer.
- Deadline
Judge Refuses To Dismiss Donald Trump’s Defamation Lawsuit Against ABC News
A federal judge in Florida refused to toss out Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against ABC News over comments that anchor George Stephanopoulos made during a contentious This Week interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). Trump sued the network over Stephanopoulos’ contention that “juries have found” the former president “liable for rape.” Last year, a civil …
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump With Absolutely Brutal Reminder About Melania
The "Late Show" host mocked the former president over one curious claim.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Says His Dying Wish if Assassinated Is Revenge
Former President Donald Trump took to his social media app Truth Social to vow revenge in a hypothetical scenario where Iran succeeded in assassinating him.“If they do ‘assassinate President Trump,’ which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the Earth”, Trump wrote. “If that does not happen, American Leaders will be considered ‘gutless’ cowards!”Trump included a brief clip of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking before a joint sess
- The Daily Beast
‘Haley Voters for Harris’ PAC Ramps Up Kamala Support After Cease and Desist
Just because former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley jumped on the Donald Trump train last week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, that doesn’t mean her voters have followed suit.Haley sent a cease and desist letter to a group of anti-Trump voters on Tuesday who are using her name to support the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.The Haley Voters for Harris political action committee, officially known as the PIVOTPAC, previously supported H
- HuffPost
Critics Cook Ted Cruz Over Kamala Harris Food Fixation: 'Sure As Hell' Not Taking That!
Cruz entertained a false claim about the "radical" vice president's stance on red meat consumption.
- The Hill
NY Democrat introduces constitutional amendment reversing Supreme Court immunity ruling
Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.) introduced a constitutional amendment Wednesday seeking to undo the Supreme Court’s decision that former presidents enjoy a presumption of criminal immunity for official acts. “Earlier this month the Supreme Court of the United States undermined not just the foundation of our constitutional government, but the foundation of our democracy,” Morelle said. “At its core,…
- The Independent
Fox Business guest slammed for calling Kamala Harris a ‘Hawk Tuah girl’ in sexist outburst
Alec Lace also called Harris and the White House press secretary ‘DEI’ hires
- HuffPost
Jimmy Fallon Trolls Donald Trump With 3 Words, Over And Over Again
The "Tonight Show" host envisioned an exchange between the Republican presidential nominee and Elon Musk.
- HuffPost
Anthony Scaramucci Hits Trump With 1 Burning Question On 'Strange' JD Vance
The ex-White House communications director explained why Vance is "hurting" the former president.
- Fortune
Donald Trump told the Fed not to cut rates before the election—but Wall Street is convinced he won’t get his way
"The market is now pricing in more than two 25-basis-point rate cuts by year-end, including a near-100% chance of a September cut."