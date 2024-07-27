News bulletin 2024/07/27 21:24

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Uses Nude Melania Trump Photo to Defend Kamala Harris
Ana Navarro, a long-time co-host of The View, posted on her Instagram Thursday an old photo of nude Melania Trump as a way to troll her husband’s supporters, saying: “You wanna go low? ... I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea.”It was a picture from 2000 featured in British GQ, five years before Donald Trump married her.Navarro also included a picture of both Trumps partying with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, also from 2000. Her explanation for posting these images was that it wa
- Miami Herald
Ana Navarro just posted a racy throwback pic of Melania — and the Internet has opinions
The GQ spread appeared in 2000
- USA TODAY Opinion
Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should
Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Seen in Public Without Ear Bandage
Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b
- Rolling Stone
Trump Tells Christians They Won’t Have to Vote in Future: ‘We’ll Have It Fixed’
During an event in Florida, the former president urged attendees to vote and said that if reelected, they "won’t have to do it anymore"
- HuffPost
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Puts Elon Musk In His Place With Perfectly Patronizing Reminder
The New York legislator only needed a tweet to shut down the tech billionaire.
- Rolling Stone
Harris Taunts Trump After He Backs Out of Debates
“What happened to ‘any time, any place’?”
- The New York Times
Major Shifts Beneath the Surface in a New Trump-Harris Poll
After all the political tumult of the last month, Thursday’s latest New York Times/Siena College poll is full of findings unlike any we’ve seen this cycle, with one exception: who leads the presidential race. The poll found Donald Trump ahead of Kamala Harris by 1 percentage point, 48% to 47%, among likely voters. Other than the name of the Democratic candidate, “Trump +1” is a result that could have been from any other Times/Siena poll before President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate. Sign up for
- HuffPost
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Slams JD Vance With A Deeply Personal Message About IVF
Vance, Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, recently voted against Democrats' Right to IVF Act.
- LA Times
Israel is spying on Hezbollah commanders — and killing them one by one
Israel has assassinated two dozen Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon since last fall amid an intelligence war employing cellphones, drones and fake rocks.
- HuffPost
Right-Wing Group Makes Questionable Claims About Man Who Shot At Donald Trump
The Heritage Foundation used mobile ad data to imply a conspiracy theory about Thomas Crooks, signifying a new era of political groups tracking citizens’ movements.
- The Daily Beast
J.D. Vance ‘Couch’ Story Finally Makes Appearance on Fox
The embarrassing, baseless gossip that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance had sex with a couch was alluded to in passing on Fox News Friday night for the first time, making for a bit of an amusing—if not awkward—moment on the right-wing channel.Vance’s rollout as Donald Trump’s running mate has been largely viewed as less than ideal, thanks in part to his controversial comments about women and voting. In addition, scores of memes have imagined Vance’s relationship with furniture,
- The New York Times
In JD Vance Country, an Addiction Scourge That Won’t Go Away
POMEROY, Ohio — Sitting in a KFC restaurant in the former coal-mining town of Pomeroy, Ohio, a few hours before JD Vance addressed the Republican National Convention, Curtis Ramsey, 18, recalled the first time he heard the Ohio senator’s name. It was last month, he said, in the Washington office of another Ohio Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan. Ramsey, who had never been to a big city or flown on an airplane before, was in the capital with two filmmakers seeking to draw attention to a new documentary
- Business Insider
I've studied past assassination attempts in US politics. The most similar one to Trump's resulted in a loss in the election.
US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.
- The Daily Beast
J.D. Vance Told Transgender Friend ‘I Love You’ and ‘I Hate Cops’
J.D. Vance’s long correspondence with a transgender friend who attended his wedding has been revealed—including how he spoke about hating cops and disparaged Donald Trump and conservative icon Antonin Scalia.Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School contemporary of Trump’s running mate, revealed how they corresponded by text and email for years until falling out over his support for a ban on gender-affirming medical treatment for minors.The dossier of his emails and texts was revealed by the New York Time
- The Hill
Bolton on JD Vance, childless cat ladies: Hitting opponent’s supporters a bad strategy
Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton is joining those criticizing vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s past statement about “childless cat ladies.” Bolton thinks the comment could resonate politically as much as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s remarks describing some Trump supporters as “deplorables.” “I think these comments by Vance are really the 2024…
- The Canadian Press
FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump’s near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president’s ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president’s injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
- Business Insider
Trump will no longer send out his statements of worth
A fraud monitor says Trump 'does not intend to develop any estimations of value' from now on. Past net-worth statements earned him a $454M penalty.
- CNN
Who was behind the sabotage of France’s railway network? Here’s what we know
France was gripped by a sequence of coordinated railway attacks on Friday, prompting speculation over the identity of actors who unleashed national travel chaos on the first day of the Paris Olympic Games.
- GOBankingRates
Trump’s Platform: What Is His Plan for Social Security and Medicare?
The Republican National Party unveiled their official platform just before their national convention. While it’s thick on political rhetoric and sparse on details, it is more robust than their 2020 platform, which literally did not exist and was instead merely a full-throated endorsement of Donald Trump.