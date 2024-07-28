News bulletin 2024/07/28 09:24

Latest Stories
Kamala Harris’ VP Frontrunner Accused of Sex Harassment Cover-up
One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent, someone who had previously shown no hint of providing material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Go
- Miami Herald
Ana Navarro just posted a racy throwback pic of Melania — and the Internet has opinions
The GQ spread appeared in 2000
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Seen in Public Without Ear Bandage
Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b
- USA TODAY Opinion
Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should
Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.
- ABC News
Harris camp responds to Trump telling Christians they 'don't have to vote again' if he gets elected
As former President Donald Trump wrapped his nearly 75-minute speech on Friday night, he delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump said at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach. The Harris campaign is characterizing Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as a "vow to end democracy."
- The New York Times
Major Shifts Beneath the Surface in a New Trump-Harris Poll
After all the political tumult of the last month, Thursday’s latest New York Times/Siena College poll is full of findings unlike any we’ve seen this cycle, with one exception: who leads the presidential race. The poll found Donald Trump ahead of Kamala Harris by 1 percentage point, 48% to 47%, among likely voters. Other than the name of the Democratic candidate, “Trump +1” is a result that could have been from any other Times/Siena poll before President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate. Sign up for
- The Daily Beast
J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back
J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.
- LA Times
Israel is spying on Hezbollah commanders — and killing them one by one
Israel has assassinated two dozen Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon since last fall amid an intelligence war employing cellphones, drones and fake rocks.
- HuffPost
Right-Wing Group Makes Questionable Claims About Man Who Shot At Donald Trump
The Heritage Foundation used mobile ad data to imply a conspiracy theory about Thomas Crooks, signifying a new era of political groups tracking citizens’ movements.
- The Daily Beast
J.D. Vance ‘Couch’ Story Finally Makes Appearance on Fox
The embarrassing, baseless gossip that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance had sex with a couch was alluded to in passing on Fox News Friday night for the first time, making for a bit of an amusing—if not awkward—moment on the right-wing channel.Vance’s rollout as Donald Trump’s running mate has been largely viewed as less than ideal, thanks in part to his controversial comments about women and voting. In addition, scores of memes have imagined Vance’s relationship with furniture,
- The New York Times
In JD Vance Country, an Addiction Scourge That Won’t Go Away
POMEROY, Ohio — Sitting in a KFC restaurant in the former coal-mining town of Pomeroy, Ohio, a few hours before JD Vance addressed the Republican National Convention, Curtis Ramsey, 18, recalled the first time he heard the Ohio senator’s name. It was last month, he said, in the Washington office of another Ohio Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan. Ramsey, who had never been to a big city or flown on an airplane before, was in the capital with two filmmakers seeking to draw attention to a new documentary
- Business Insider
I've studied past assassination attempts in US politics. The most similar one to Trump's resulted in a loss in the election.
US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.
- The Canadian Press
Strike in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights kills at least 11 and threatens to spark a wider war
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 11 children and teens, Israeli authorities said, in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country's northern border since the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began. It raised fears of a broader regional war.
- The Hill
Bolton on JD Vance, childless cat ladies: Hitting opponent’s supporters a bad strategy
Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton is joining those criticizing vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s past statement about “childless cat ladies.” Bolton thinks the comment could resonate politically as much as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s remarks describing some Trump supporters as “deplorables.” “I think these comments by Vance are really the 2024…
- CNN
Who was behind the sabotage of France’s railway network? Here’s what we know
France was gripped by a sequence of coordinated railway attacks on Friday, prompting speculation over the identity of actors who unleashed national travel chaos on the first day of the Paris Olympic Games.
- Bloomberg
Trump Gets Upstaged by RFK Jr.’s Claims of ‘Bitcoin Fort Knox’
(Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency community has anxiously been awaiting a speech by Donald Trump on Saturday, but his opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have stolen Trump’s thunder by announcing that the former president is considering the creation of a massive government reserve of Bitcoin should he return to the White House. Most Read from BloombergHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersThat Sudden Market Drop Was Scary for Investors But Long OverdueTrump Gets Upstaged by
- Business Insider
Trump will no longer send out his statements of worth
A fraud monitor says Trump 'does not intend to develop any estimations of value' from now on. Past net-worth statements earned him a $454M penalty.
- The Canadian Press
Harris holds her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris used her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee to excoriate the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as determined to roll back Americans' freedoms.
- BBC
Three ways Trump is trying to end the Harris honeymoon
Kamala Harris is riding a wave of momentum, but Republicans sense vulnerabilities they can exploit.
- The Hill
Number of Americans who say US ready for female president dipping: Survey
Since 2015, the number of Americans who say they are ready for a female president has dropped by nine points, according to a new Times/SAY24 poll from YouGov poll. The survey, conducted after President Biden dropped out of the race, was designed to assess the electorate’s beliefs surrounding “gender bias,” and Vice President Harris’s chances…