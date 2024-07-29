News bulletin 2024/07/29 08:29

Latest Stories
Focused amid the gunfire, an AP photographer captures another perspective of attack on Trump
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should
Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.
- ABC News
Harris camp responds to Trump telling Christians they 'don't have to vote again' if he gets elected
As former President Donald Trump wrapped his nearly 75-minute speech on Friday night, he delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump said at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach. The Harris campaign is characterizing Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as a "vow to end democracy."
- The Daily Beast
Kamala Harris’ VP Frontrunner Accused of Sex Harassment Cover-up
One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent, someone who had previously shown no hint of providing material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Go
- The Daily Beast
Trump Goes After Miley Cyrus After Praising Her Dad Onstage
Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of
- The Wrap
Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video
The Secretary of Transportation tells Shannon Bream that the former president kept two promises while in office — and that's it The post Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- Reuters
Putin warns the United States of Cold War-style missile crisis
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned the United States that if Washington deployed long-range missiles in Germany then Russia would station similar missiles in striking distance of the West. The United States said on July 10 that it would start deploying long-range missiles in Germany from 2026 in preparation for a longer-term deployment that will include SM-6, Tomahawk cruise missiles and developmental hypersonic weapons. In a speech to sailors from Russia, China, Algeria and India to mark Russian navy day in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg, Putin warned the United States that it risked triggering a Cold War-style missile crisis with the move.
- The Daily Beast
J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back
J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.
- CNN
Fact check: Trump revives false claim that he, not Minnesota’s governor, deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis in 2020
Former President Donald Trump has revived his four-year-old false claim about how he and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz handled the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.
- Reuters
Erdogan says Turkey might enter Israel to help Palestinians
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey might enter Israel as it had done in the past in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, though he did not spell out what sort of intervention he was suggesting. Erdogan, who has been a fierce critic of Israel's offensive in Gaza, started discussing that war during a speech praising his country's defence industry.
- Charlotte Observer
Trump has awakened a spirit of hope in people like me | Opinion
Donald Trump has renewed the faith of forgotten Americans | Letters to the editor
- Time
‘Just Plain Weird’: Harris Embraces a New Label for Trump
Kamala Harris told supporters at a fundraiser Saturday that some of the things that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance "are saying, well, it's just plain weird."
- Rolling Stone
Republicans Shrug at Trump Saying His Supporters ‘Won’t Have to Vote Anymore’
Some in the GOP are totally cool with the former president's hints that he wants to be a dictator
- The Daily Beast
Usha Vance Was ‘Appalled’ by Jan. 6 and Trump, Friends Spill
Usha Vance expressed “revulsion” at former president Donald Trump and found the Jan. 6 insurrection “deeply disturbing,” her one-time friends have revealed.The potential second lady’s alleged distaste for her husband’s running mate began when Trump was elected in 2016 and was especially clear after Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn his defeat, the Washington Post reported.“Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump’s role in it to be deeply disturbing,” the frie
- USA TODAY Opinion
When is Trump's 'big boy press conference'? His campaign deflected when I asked.
Donald Trump is as thin-skinned a politician as America has ever seen. Voters should get a chance to see that and to judge it for themselves.
- The Daily Beast
J.D. Vance Told Transgender Friend ‘I Love You’ and ‘I Hate Cops’
J.D. Vance’s long correspondence with a transgender friend who attended his wedding has been revealed—including how he spoke about hating cops and disparaged Donald Trump and conservative icon Antonin Scalia.Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School contemporary of Trump’s running mate, revealed how they corresponded by text and email for years until falling out over his support for a ban on gender-affirming medical treatment for minors.The dossier of his emails and texts was revealed by the New York Time
- ABC News Videos
Stunning new details in the attempted assassination of former President Trump
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, the local SWAT team that took up positions at the rally, says they had no communication with the Secret Service before a would-be assassin took aim at Trump.
- Raleigh News and Observer
With Harris pick, Democratic Party’s hypocrisy is on full display | Opinion
Democrats say Trump is a threat to democracy, but they should look in a mirror | Letters to the editor
- Business Insider
I've studied past assassination attempts in US politics. The most similar one to Trump's resulted in a loss in the election.
US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.
- Raleigh News and Observer
What Black voters think about Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and their top priorities
More than 200,000 people sent in questionnaires.